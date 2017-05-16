Kids’ Fun Run kicks off Governor’s Cup Race weekend

The 45th Governor’s Cup race weekend kicks off Friday with the rumble of hundreds of tiny feet.
The Kids’ Fun Run is the first event at 6:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Columbia and precedes the Main Street Mile.
“It’s a great opportunity for kids to experience their first road race and to see some pretty fast adult runners after they run the kids’ race,” Kids’ Run coordinator Kerry McIver Cordan said.
Parents are welcome to run with their child(ren) or stand along the course and cheer them on.
While the race is not timed, Cordan said there was plenty of competition among the 200 children who participated last year.
“They like to see how fast they can go, and some of our school groups practice running an event like this. It will be even better this year since it is a straight out and back,” she said. “I expect some of the kids to get a good pace going.”
Kids will be divided into waves with colored bibs based on age. After the race, there will be a finish festival with vendor tables, balloon artists, face painters, water and snacks.
If you go
Kids’ Fun Run
6:30 p.m. Friday. Free. Starts and finishes at Lady and Main streets in downtown Columbia. Registration closes at noon Thursday.
Details: governorscupsc.org/kids.html
Comments