Shop USC’s huge yard sale this weekend in Columbia

Ever wonder what college students have in their dorm rooms?
You’ll get a chance to see it – and shop it – at the sixth annual USC Give It Up For Good Yard Sale, set for Saturday.
The sale, which benefits Habitat for Humanity, is the size of a soccer field, with goodies from clothes, housewares, cleaning supplies, furniture, appliances, and more.
Shop the early bird sale from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. with a $5 admission; or enter free after 8 a.m.
The University of South Carolina yard sale will be held at Catawba and Sumter streets.
Comments