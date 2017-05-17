University of South Carolina’s Give It Up for Good yard sale – the size of a football field – benefits Habitat for Humanity.
University of South Carolina’s Give It Up for Good yard sale – the size of a football field – benefits Habitat for Humanity. Tracy Glantz File photo/The State
University of South Carolina’s Give It Up for Good yard sale – the size of a football field – benefits Habitat for Humanity. Tracy Glantz File photo/The State

Go Columbia

May 17, 2017 10:41 AM

Shop USC’s huge yard sale this weekend in Columbia

Posted by Dawn Kujawa

dkujawa@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Ever wonder what college students have in their dorm rooms?

You’ll get a chance to see it – and shop it – at the sixth annual USC Give It Up For Good Yard Sale, set for Saturday.

The sale, which benefits Habitat for Humanity, is the size of a soccer field, with goodies from clothes, housewares, cleaning supplies, furniture, appliances, and more.

Shop the early bird sale from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. with a $5 admission; or enter free after 8 a.m.

The University of South Carolina yard sale will be held at Catawba and Sumter streets.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Savvy business wants to sauce the world

Savvy business wants to sauce the world 1:03

Savvy business wants to sauce the world
Mayor Steve Benjamin and Chef Kenny Smith have a bout of friendly trash talk before Edventure's 100 Men Who Cook for Kids challenge 1:20

Mayor Steve Benjamin and Chef Kenny Smith have a bout of friendly trash talk before Edventure's 100 Men Who Cook for Kids challenge
2017 Governor's Cup course tour 5:24

2017 Governor's Cup course tour

View More Video

Entertainment Videos