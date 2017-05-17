Columbia trainer offers four healthy fitness shakes

It’s no secret that behind every great beach body is a great workout plan. But exercise is only half the battle. Any trainer will tell you diet and nutrition are major factors in seeing the results you want.
“I tell people the biggest thing you want to look at are the ingredients. Always check the label for sugar and carbs. What’s most important isn’t the shake itself but what’s in the shake,” said Nichole E. Williams, fitness expert and head trainer at Charles R Drew Wellness Center. “Or if you can, do it yourself so you know what’s in it. Just grabbing something off the shelf full of additives, preservatives and fillers ... sometimes people take these shakes and it ends up putting unwanted weight on them.”
Below, Williams shares her favorite pre- and post-workout shakes, along with tips to get you ready to shed those clothes and shred that body!
Before working out
▪ Eat foods that are easily digested and deliver a concentration of energy to the body – like a banana, raisins, Greek yogurt, apples and peanut butter
▪ Don’t skip carbs. The harder your body works, the more energy it needs. Carbs are energy.
SPINACH BANANA SMOOTHIE
1 banana, 1/2 cup of spinach, 1 tbsp peanut butter, 1 1/4 cup almond milk and 1 cup of ice. Blend.
Protein, 16.9g; fiber, 7.9g
GO GREEN SMOOTHIE
1 cup of fresh kale, 1 cup of almond milk, 1 cup berries, 1/2 banana, 1 tbsp. almond butter and 2 tbsp rolled oats. Blend.
Protein, 18.8g; fiber, 7.9g
After working out
Your body stores energy known as glycogen to help you power through your workouts. Now’s the time to refuel.
▪ Eat foods that repair, rebuild and replenish the muscle. This includes carbs and proteins. “Proteins are essential for building muscle while carbs aid proteins in the absorption and repair process,” said Williams.
▪ 20 minutes after your workout you should consume one of the following: a high protein shake, pineapple, banana, chicken or turkey breast, tuna, nuts or avocado
CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER SMOOTHIE
1/2 cup almond milk, 1 1/2 tbsp. peanut butter, 1 tbsp. honey, 1/2 tbsp. cocoa, 1 banana and 1 cup of ice. Blend.
Protein, 12g; fiber, 5g
PROTEIN POWER
Ingredients: 3/4 cup almond milk, 1/4 cup of granola, 1 banana, 1 scoop of whey protein and 1 cup of ice. Blend.
Protein, 32g; fiber, 7g
