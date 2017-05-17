Get down and dirty at Ultimate Mud Run this weekend

The big race in town is this weekend’s Governor’s Cup – but there’s a big race just outside of town, too.
The Ultimate Mud Run on the Leatherneck course – set for Saturday, May 20 – is not for the faint of heart. You will get dirty, sweaty and possibly bloody. Crawl through mud, water and under/over/through 36 military style obstacles spread over 6.2 miles, with Marines to “motivate” your two- to four-person teams.
VIDEO: Some highlights from the 2016 race
And, to give you an idea of what this race is like, we’re sharing some of our favorite photos from past years.
Start times from 8:30 a.m. at the Leatherneck, 1215 Valley Ridge Road, Gaston. $150, two-person teams; $250, four-person teams. The annual race honors the sacrifices of Marines and veterans. Proceeds benefit charities. www.ultimatechallengemudrun.org
