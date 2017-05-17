The Ultimate Challenge Mud Run will be Saturday, May 20 at the Leatherneck in Gaston.
The Ultimate Challenge Mud Run will be Saturday, May 20 at the Leatherneck in Gaston. Gerry Melendez file photo
The Ultimate Challenge Mud Run will be Saturday, May 20 at the Leatherneck in Gaston. Gerry Melendez file photo

Go Columbia

Get down and dirty at Ultimate Mud Run this weekend

From Staff Reports

May 17, 2017 2:48 PM

The big race in town is this weekend’s Governor’s Cup – but there’s a big race just outside of town, too.

The Ultimate Mud Run on the Leatherneck course – set for Saturday, May 20 – is not for the faint of heart. You will get dirty, sweaty and possibly bloody. Crawl through mud, water and under/over/through 36 military style obstacles spread over 6.2 miles, with Marines to “motivate” your two- to four-person teams.

VIDEO: Some highlights from the 2016 race

And, to give you an idea of what this race is like, we’re sharing some of our favorite photos from past years.

Start times from 8:30 a.m. at the Leatherneck, 1215 Valley Ridge Road, Gaston. $150, two-person teams; $250, four-person teams. The annual race honors the sacrifices of Marines and veterans. Proceeds benefit charities. www.ultimatechallengemudrun.org

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?
How Sakura does sushi 0:42

How Sakura does sushi
How to get a sneek peek of new Hunter-Gatherer brewery before it opens 1:03

How to get a sneek peek of new Hunter-Gatherer brewery before it opens

View More Video