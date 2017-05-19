Best of the rest: Events for May 19 and beyond

FRIDAY, MAY 19
REMINGTON COLLEGE OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday on the Remington College Columbia Campus. Remington College is a non-profit college offering Diploma Programs in Cosmetology, Medical Assisting, Medical Billing and Coding, and Pharmacy Technician. All programs are designed to help prepare students for entry-level jobs in their chosen field. Prospective students will have the opportunity to meet instructors in person and learn about the years of real-world experience that they bring to the classroom to share with students. 607 Bush River Rd. www.remingtoncollege.edu
HUGE THRIFT SALE: 1-5 p.m. Friday at Greenlawn Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall. Lots of stuff. Furniture, tanning bed, books, toys, CDs, household items, holiday items, linens, clothes, shoes, pocketbooks. Clothes are $5 a bag and we have some good bargains. New items for sale with and without tags. All monies going to missions. 6612 Garners Ferry Rd. (803) 776-4074
SODA CITY STAND UP PRESENTS FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY AT TAPP’S: 7-11 p.m. Friday at Tapp’s Art Center. Soda City Stand up is proud to announce the return of comedian Patrick Cunningham (Huntsville, TN). Cunningham, a New York native and “loudest comic in Alabama,” is sometimes referred to as The Ramones of Huntsville. He is returning for his 4th time. With him is co-headliner John Gibson. $5 in advance, $8 day of show. 1644 Main St. www.sodacitystandup.com
SATURDAY, MAY 20
RIVER BLUFF HIGH YARD SALE: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at River Bluff High School. Yard sale and bake sale. Proceeds from yard sale benefit the Junior Women's Club of Lake Murray, which helps many community organizations build new kitchens for homeless shelters, make back to school bags for children, and more. The money raised from the bake sale will be going towards the Jumiorettes at River Bluff High School. 320 Corley Mill Rd., Lexington (803) 821-0700
HUGE THRIFT SALE: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Greenlawn Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall. Lots of stuff. Furniture, tanning bed, books, toys, CDs, household items, holiday items, linens, clothes, shoes, pocketbooks. Clothes are $5 a bag and we have some good bargains. New items for sale with and without tags. All monies going to missions. 6612 Garners Ferry Rd. (803) 776-4074
BLYTHEWOOD BUTERFLY FESTIVAL: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Doko Meadows Park. The Butterfly Festival will offer a day of fun and celebration honoring nature’s most beautiful pollinator, the butterfly! A festival highlight is a walk-in butterfly tent - “The Butterfly Experience”- filled with live native butterflies from six different species for visitors to feed and enjoy! Other butterfly and pollinator centered activities during the festival include a Caterpillar Petting Zoo, the Storybook & Character Garden, music, crafts, food vendors, local artisans, face painting, conservation partners, guided hikes, and more! Free admission. Entry to the live Butterfly Experience is $8 per person and children 2 and under are free. Proceeds benefit the non-profit programs at Camp Discovery. Camp Discovery provides hands-on learning experiences to grow the hearts and minds of youth and adults for the well-being of people, the community, and our planet. 171 Langford Rd., Blythewood. (803) 754-0501, www.facebook.com/events/1042148069204213
FOREST ACRES FESTIVAL: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the AC Flora High School Baseball Field. The Rotary Club of Forest Acres and the City of Forest Acres proudly presents the 18th annual Forest Acres Festival. Join us for the best free family festival of the year! Admission is free. All rides are free. Families will also enjoy free magic shows, a petting zoo, face painting, local mascots, pony rides and a separate games area for very young children. Live, professional bands and community performances will provide entertainment on the stage. Delicious food from local Forest Acres restaurants will be available for purchase. www.facebook.com/ForestAcresFestival
RICHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT PRESENTS TWO FREE PROGRAMS: 11 a.m. Saturday at HOPE Baptist Church. The church will host The Richland County Sheriff’s department as they present two free programs to Richland County residents: 60 and Older Program and “at risk to wander” Program. Free and open to the public. 2117 Clemson Rd. Crysty, (803) 708-6000
SUNDAY, MAY 21
SHARING SMILES DAY: 9 a.m.-Noon Sunday at Columbia Kool Smiles. Kool Smiles dentists will provide dental treatments at no cost to uninsured and underinsured children up to 18 years of age. Available treatments will include dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care. 5422 Forest Dr. (803) 753-1160, www.mykoolsmiles.com/sharingsmiles
100 MEN WHO COOK FOR KIDS: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at EdVenture. EdVenture introduces a celebration of the culinary creations by men throughout the Midlands. Elected officials, sports stars, public service professionals and prominent men from the community will gather to showcase their best recipes! Guests will experience gastronomical delight as they stroll through EdVenture sampling tasty innovations. Prizes will be awarded to the best cooks who will be judged with tips. All proceeds will benefit EdVenture’s Youth Development Programs. Single ticket, $50; ticket for two, $90. 211 Gervais St. (803) 779-3100, ssalley@edventure.org. www.edventure.org
MONDAY, MAY 22
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Monday at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try standup. Get your chance at New Brookland Tavern. Free for ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. 122 State St., West Columbia. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 9-11 p.m. Monday at the Melton Memorial Observatory. The historic observatory on USC’s Horseshoe is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to stop in and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
TUESDAY, MAY 23
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
THURSDAY, MAY 25
“FUNNIEST MAN IN AMERICA” JAMES GREGORY RETURNS: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Gregory’s clean humor, takes on the Southern way of talking about life, the people around you, and pokes fun at some of today’s extremist views. You will definitely see “someone you know” during his routine. $30. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
ONGOING EVENTS
DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER: Shows Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Through May 21. $20 for adults, $17 for seniors/military, $14 for students. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.workshoptheatre.com
“CATCH ME IF YOU CAN” STAGE PLAY: Shows Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 3 p.m. at Town Theatre. Through May 21. Adults, $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510 (Noon-5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
“JOCELYN CHATEAUVERT: PLANT, FIBER, PAPER, OBJECT”: Exhibit, Tuesday-Saturday at Gallery West. Through May 27. 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
FROM THE EARTH: Exhibit, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays (until 6 p.m. on Thursdays), Saturdays by appointment. Through June 16. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676 extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
OSAMU KOBAYASHI: MOUND: Exhibit, Wed., 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Thu.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun. 1-5 p.m. at 701 CCA. Through July 2. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
‘PROLOGUE’: Exhibit, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at McMaster Gallery. Closed weekends and all university holidays. Through July 5. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, www.artsandsciences.sc.edu
BEYOND BOLLYWOOD: INDIAN AMERICANS SHAPE THE NATION: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. Through July 9. General admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
LEXINGTON FARMER’S MARKET: 9 a.m.-Noon Saturdays at Lexington Square Park. Through Sept. 30. 205 E. Main St. Walker Brewer, (803) 358-7275, www.lexsc.com
CHAPIN FARMER’S MARKET: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. the first Saturdays of the month through October. On the 100 block of Clark Street, downtown. www.chapinsc.com
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
