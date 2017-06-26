Country star Chris Young to play at SC State Fair

Country singer Chris Young will play a concert at this year’s S.C. State Fair.
The Grammy nominated artist is among six musical acts slated to perform in the Pepsi Grandstand during the fair’s 12-day run in Columbia.
Young, scheduled to play Oct. 16, has earned multiple ACM, BBMA, CMA, CMT, Grammy and RDMA nominations. He recorded three consecutive chart-topping singles – including his ninth No. 1, “Sober Saturday Night,” with Vince Gill – from his album “I’m Comin’ Over.” His new single, “Losing Sleep,” amassed more than 1.25 Million on-demand streams its first week of release.
Chris Young tickets are $30 and include fair admission. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 6.
Last week, the fair also announced ZZ Top’s concert Oct. 18. Those tickets are $25 and include fair admission. They also will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 6.
The fair will announce the remaining musical acts in coming weeks.
Tickets can be purchased at www.scstatefair.org.
The S.C. State Fair is located at Rosewood Drive and George Rogers Boulevard across from Williams-Brice Stadium.
This year’s 148th anniversary State Fair will run Oct. 11-22.
