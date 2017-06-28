Best of the rest: Events for June 28 and beyond

ONGOING EVENTS
OSAMU KOBAYASHI: MOUND: Exhibit, Wed., 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Thu.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun. 1-5 p.m. at 701 CCA. Through July 2. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
‘PROLOGUE’: Exhibit, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at McMaster Gallery. Closed weekends and all university holidays. Through July 5. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, www.artsandsciences.sc.edu
BEYOND BOLLYWOOD: INDIAN AMERICANS SHAPE THE NATION: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. Through July 9. General admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
NO BOUNDARIES: SURFACE AND SYMBOL: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at City Art. Through July 29. 1224 Lincoln St. (803)252-3613, www.cityartonline.com
GUIDED PURPLE MARTIN TOURS: 7-9 p.m. Select dates leaving from Jake’s Landing. Through Aug. 25. Join us as we take you on a Guided Purple Martin Tour of the “Bomb Island” roost with Zach Steinhauser, our resident wildlife specialist, and manager of Wingard’s “Wings & Things”. You will learn the history of Lake Murray and all about the Purple Martins, from two credentialed experts! $30. 1403 N. Lake Dr., Lexington. (803) 359-9091, office@wingardsmarket.com. www.wingardsmarket.com/workshops/
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
LEXINGTON FARMER’S MARKET: 9 a.m.-Noon Saturdays at Lexington Square Park. Through Sept. 30. 205 E. Main St. Walker Brewer, (803) 358-7275, www.lexsc.com
CHAPIN FARMER’S MARKET: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. the first Saturdays of the month through October. On the 100 block of Clark Street, downtown. www.chapinsc.com
OPEN MIC NIGHT/SIN NIGHT: 8 p.m.-midnight Monday at World of Beer. WOB is hosting an open mic night. Happy Hour is every Monday- Friday 4-7 p.m. and service industry night starts at 8 p.m. with $3 house bourbon and house vodka. 902 Gervais St. (803) 509-6020, www.worldofbeer.com/Locations/TheVista
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Mondays at New Brookland Tavern. Free for ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. 122 State St., West Columbia. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 9-11 p.m. Mondays at the Melton Memorial Observatory. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
RIVER RAT BREWERY TACO TUESDAYS: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at River Rat Brewery. Every Tuesday Chef Taylor prepares some of his famous tacos. Two tacos for only $7! 1231 Shop Rd. www.riverratbrewery.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WINE TASTING: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at The Aristocrat Fine Wine & Craft Cocktails. Join us every Wednesday evening for our weekly wine tasting. Each week consists of different varietals to try. $5. 1001 Washington St. www.facebook.com/TheAristocratSC/
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
SC STATE FARMERS MARKET: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays in West Columbia. Consumers can shop year round for fresh produce, specialty products, and artisan items. The peak season for locally grown produce runs from April through early October. 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia. http://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agricultural-services/state-farmers-markets/sc-state-farmers-market/
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
CITY OF COLUMBIA’S SUMMER MOVIES SERIES: pre-show activities begin at 7:30 p.m. Movies will begin at sunset. June 30 at Finlay Park. Feature film: “The Secret Life of Pets”. Attendees can bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers. No glass containers and alcoholic beverages allowed. Free and open to the public. 930 Laurel St. Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100, www.columbiasc.net
FAMILY FUN DAY & EMPOWERMENT EXPO DAY: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 8 at Harbison Community Center. Step Up with Purpose in collaboration with The Harbison Community Center will be hosting our first annual Family Fun Day and Empowerment Expo. The event will provide vendors with a free opportunity to showcase their talents, skills, services, and goods to the community. In addition, several nonprofits and community organizations such as the American Heart and Stroke Associatons will be on-site to provide education, assistance referrals, and training opportunities. We are honored to have representatives from the Columbia Fire Dept, Police, and Parks & Recreation. Additionally, the Richland County Sheriff’s Dept Kids Print, Army National Guard, Small Biz Administration, and so many more community partners will be on hand to make this event successful! Free and open to the public. 106 Hillpine Rd. (803) 497-2103
MOONLIGHT CEMETERY & SECRETS FROM THE GRAVE TOURS: 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. July 13 at Elmwood Cemetery. One hundred and sixty years of history will come to life during our popular cemetery tours! Grab your flashlight as we tour one of Columbia’s oldest cemeteries and discover centuries of stories etched in stone on the markers and headstones found within Elmwood Cemetery’s acres of carefully planned grounds. The perfect after-work activity, our cemetery tours are an event the whole family will enjoy. HC members: $8 adults, $4 youth; non-members: $12 adults, $6 youth. 501 Elmwood Ave. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/moonlight-cemetery-tours?date=07/13/2017
