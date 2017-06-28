Columbia bartender named to top 10 list of ‘kickass women’

A Columbia restaurant’s executive bartender is ranked on a list of 10 “kickass women,” according to a digital publication.
Kat Hunter of Bourbon in downtown Columbia was ranked fifth in SWAAY media’s 10 Bars With Kickass Women At The Helm. SWAAY describes itself as a publication that “empowers women entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors.”
SWAAY described Hunter as “a roller-derby enthusiast and veteran of Columbia’s drinking scene. By day, she peruses antique shops in search of vintage cocktail books for inspiration. By night, she slings killer drinks. One of her signature cocktails is the Frankly, My Dear: a whiskey and vanilla concoction featuring flaming orange zest. It’s just the right amount of smokiness-meets-citrus while allowing the whiskey to shine. But don’t just take our word for it. Kat has won Columbia’s Avion Margarita Challenge and a Jager Spice Cocktail Bartender Challenge. She was also invited to MG Road Bar & Lounge in Asheville, North Carolina to participate in a one-night guest bartender exchange. Next month, she’ll be crafting a spring bloom champagne cocktail for the James at City Roots Farm in Columbia.”
Hunter previously worked in Columbia at Goatfeathers (now Goat’s) in Five Points and Art Bar in the Vista before joining owner Kristian Niemi at Bourbon.
RELATED: Kat Hunter talks about her favorite places to eat, drink and play in Columbia
Comments