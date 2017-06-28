Cromer’s offers nostalgic, cool treat for the Fourth

The Fourth of July is a holiday founded for America’s freedom, pride and traditions.
The same could be said about Cromer’s. For 82 years, the business has touted its “worst in town” slogan for popcorn and peanuts, and while we could all sit around and roast on that fun fact, it’s Cromer’s snow cones that are as traditional as a Fourth of July “drink” gets.
Carolette Cromer-Turner, owner of Cromer’s and granddaughter of Julian Cromer, recalls when the family added snow cones to the renovated snack bar at the Assembly Street store in the mid-1960s.
“I don’t know of a child, not even an adult, that doesn’t like a snow cone,” she said.
Among the three most favored flavors – grape, cherry and blue raspberries.
“Those are the three that are the most dominant, but we can get into all sorts of flavors,” said Cromer-Turner.
With almost 30 flavors, kids (and adults) are allowed to mix up to three. Cromer-Turner recalls selling the pina colada mix a time or two to adults for a more grown-up treat.
“So many of our syrups can be used as the basis for a punch as well, so I do know that people do that,” she said. “That’s entirely up to the customer.”
Goes to show that the Cromer’s customer spans generations, just like the business itself.
“Adults come in because it reminds them of their childhood. They bring their children and grandchildren in. And while they may not have necessarily come in for snow cones, almost always – especially during the summer months – they’re going to buy a snow cone before they leave,” Cromer-Turner said.
You can get your snow cone in a bowl or the traditional paper cone – the way Cromer-Turner still likes to eat hers.
“I still like the cone. There’s just something about a snow cone in a cone; that’s the way it’s supposed to be eaten for me.”
And that’s a tradition we can all agree on.
If you go
Cromer’s
WHERE: 1700 Huger St.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.
SNOW CONE COST: $1.50
INFO: (803) 779-2290, www.cromers.com
