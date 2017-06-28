This weekend’s Columbia concerts: O’Jays, Dempsey, Halcyon Fields

The O’Jays
The Big DM Independent Soul Festival presents the O’Jays, the band that brought us hits like “Love Train” and “Forever Mine.” The American R&B group still features original members and as much style and spunk as they did in their heyday. With special guest Stephanie Mills.
7 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $55-125. www.thetownship.org
Other concerts around town
Dempsey: This indie rock band has the right amount of ambiance and twinkly guitar riffs. Ben Walker Band, Rare Creatures, and The Gardener & The Willow are also on the bill.
7:30 p.m. Friday, June 30 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Soul Press: Local hardcore metal band, joined by Arborlea from Charlotte, and other locals Beshiba, Ort, St. Jupiter, and Withdraw.
7 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Overdue: An Evening of Music and Art: This fun and free event will feature great local artists and music by RBTS WIN, Contour, and DJ Siji.
7-11 p.m. Friday June 30 at Richland Library Main Branch, 1431 Assembly St. Free. Ages 21 and older. www.richlandlibrary.com
Halcyon Fields: Halcyon Fields plays alternative progressive rock with impressive composition. Joined by The Drownded Hounds, Wandermonch, and Flood.
8 p.m. Saturday July 1 at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. www.artbarsc.com
The Black Iron Gathering: These local folk punk rockers will be joined by indie alternative group Barnwell. Also with MYFEVER from Atlanta, and The Lonely Few.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Ony Ratsimbaharison, Special to Go Columbia
