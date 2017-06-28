The O’Jays will perform Friday, June 30 at Township Auditorium.
Go Columbia

June 28, 2017 12:56 PM

This weekend’s Columbia concerts: O’Jays, Dempsey, Halcyon Fields

By Ony Ratsimbaharison

Special to Go Columbia

The O’Jays

The Big DM Independent Soul Festival presents the O’Jays, the band that brought us hits like “Love Train” and “Forever Mine.” The American R&B group still features original members and as much style and spunk as they did in their heyday. With special guest Stephanie Mills.

7 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $55-125. www.thetownship.org

Other concerts around town

Dempsey: This indie rock band has the right amount of ambiance and twinkly guitar riffs. Ben Walker Band, Rare Creatures, and The Gardener & The Willow are also on the bill.

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 30 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Soul Press: Local hardcore metal band, joined by Arborlea from Charlotte, and other locals Beshiba, Ort, St. Jupiter, and Withdraw.

7 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Overdue: An Evening of Music and Art: This fun and free event will feature great local artists and music by RBTS WIN, Contour, and DJ Siji.

7-11 p.m. Friday June 30 at Richland Library Main Branch, 1431 Assembly St. Free. Ages 21 and older. www.richlandlibrary.com

Halcyon Fields: Halcyon Fields plays alternative progressive rock with impressive composition. Joined by The Drownded Hounds, Wandermonch, and Flood.

8 p.m. Saturday July 1 at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. www.artbarsc.com

The Black Iron Gathering: These local folk punk rockers will be joined by indie alternative group Barnwell. Also with MYFEVER from Atlanta, and The Lonely Few.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Ony Ratsimbaharison, Special to Go Columbia

