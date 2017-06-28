In Columbia for the summer? We’ve got a tournament for you

Cornhole aficionados know the beauty of the game is that you can play while holding a cold beverage.
Or, say, pizza.
Village Idiot Pizza has merged all three, offering a summerlong cornhole tournament at its Olympia location.
“Our goal is to get people out this summer to play in a fun, relaxed tournament of a favorite tailgate sport,” said Kelly Glynn, co-owner of Village Idiot. “And pizza, beer and a $500 grand prize is a bonus!”
Here is what you need to know about Village Idiot’s Cornhole Tournament:
▪ The tournament is every Wednesday, ending with the championship Aug. 2.
▪ Play begins at 6 p.m. You must be signed up by 6:30 p.m.
▪ There is a $10 one-time buy-in per team.
▪ Teams must be made up of two players.
▪ Teams can play as many weeks as they would like.
▪ Teams can join the tournament any Wednesday prior to the championship.
▪ One win advances a team to the Aug. 2 finals, but winning teams are encouraged to return each week to compete for weekly prizes.
▪ Prizes will be awarded to each weeks’ winners, and the final grand prize is $500. Second- and third-place teams in the final will win giveaways from KW Beverage and Goose Island Brewing Co.
▪ While you have to be 21 to hold an alcoholic cold beverage, you do NOT have to be 21 to play and hold pizza.
“We wanted to offer a weekly fun activity for people that are looking for things to do this summer that doesn't involve leaving the city,” Glynn says.
What is cornhole?
Cornhole or corn toss is similar to horseshoes, except you use wooden boxes called cornhole platforms and corn bags instead of horseshoes and metal stakes.
Contestants take turns pitching their corn bags at the cornhole platform until a contestant reaches the score of 21 points. A corn bag in the hole scores 3 points, while one on the platform scores 1 point.
Source: playcornhole.org
