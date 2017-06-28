When not talking football, here’s how former USC QB Perry Orth likes to spend his time

Perry Orth may not live in Columbia anymore, but the former University of South Carolina quarterback makes his way back to the hometown of his alma mater whenever possible.
“I could sell Columbia to anyone,” Orth said.
Orth moved to Columbia from his home state of Florida in 2013 to walk on to South Carolina’s football team. After starting his career as the Gamecocks’ sixth-string quarterback – briefly working at Publix to help pay his tuition – Orth worked his way into the starting job, earning a scholarship along the way.
Orth started 11 games in his South Carolina career, throwing for 2,595 yards and 12 touchdowns. After his Gamecocks career ended following the 2016 season, Orth moved to Greenville, where he works for Fluor, a global engineering and construction firm.
He still spends plenty of time in Columbia, though, part of it in his work with QB1 Athletics, a private quarterback coaching business that he founded with fellow USC graduate David Cowgill Jr. We asked him recently about some of his favorite places in the capital city.
EAT
My favorite hidden gem for breakfast is Carolina Café on Sumter Street right across the street from the Horseshoe. It has great bagels, sandwiches and coffee to really kick-start your morning. Andy’s Deli is my favorite spot for lunch. The food is fantastic, and the atmosphere is even better. Andy and his family do a great job getting to know their customers. Every single time I walk into the restaurant, they know exactly what I want to get. If you’re looking for a good burger, Burger Tavern 77 on Devine Street has the best in town. If it’s Mexican food you’re looking for, Cantina 76 is your place.
DRINK
When I’m in need of a casual drink, a margarita at Cantina 76 is perfect, because it goes great with your meal. Anytime there is a ball game on, you might find me grabbing a piece of pizza and a beer at the Village Idiot. Also trivia night is a blast there.
If I’m looking for a nice place to relax and have a sip of coffee, Cool Beans near the State House is my spot.
LISTEN
The Music Farm in the Vista always has great bands, singers and performers come through, especially in the summer. It’s a great place to go with friends and enjoy a live performance. If you’re looking to have some time to yourself or with your significant other, the Congaree Riverwalk is a place I’ve been going to since my freshman year at Carolina. Great way to listen to nature and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Congaree River.
SEE
The University of South Carolina never disappoints with its sporting events. Whether it’s a football game in Williams-Brice, baseball at Founders Park, a swim meet or a tennis match, you can never beat watching the Gamecocks play. And the Columbia Fireflies have provided a great opportunity for the people of Columbia to get behind a professional sports team.
PLAY
Heading to Lake Murray on a Saturday morning is one of my favorite things to do. Whether it’s going out on a friend’s boat, or heading to the beachfront by the dam, Lake Murray provides a great escape from day-to-day activities. I really enjoy taking walks through the campus, too. It is one of the most beautiful campuses in the Southeast, with a lot of history, and feels like home every time I’m there.
