Have you ever seen indoor fireworks? You can this weekend at a SC church

First Baptist Church’s Carolina Celebration of Liberty is a favorite Columbia tradition for the Fourth, and there’s still a chance to see it.
There are two shows this Sunday – 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There will be choir performances, the 282nd Army Victory Band, parades and indoor fireworks.
Among special guests and honorees, Col. Charles Campbell, a Vietnam veteran, will present the Wreath of Honor to honor and remember all fallen patriots. Joining Campbell will be two Gold Star Mothers – Debby Whitsitt and Teresa Hicks, who each lost a son in Afghanistan.
Other veterans from World War II, Iraq and Afghanistan also will be recognized.
The event is free but you must reserve tickets in advance at http://www.fbccola.comor at the church, 1306 Hampton St.
Comments