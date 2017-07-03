Looking for the best Fourth of July celebrations in Columbia? Here’s the list

We’re counting down to Tuesday’s Fourth of July holiday – and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it.
Whether you like fireworks, baseball, peaches or grand patriotic concerts, there are many choices for fun Monday and Tuesday.
Here, a few of our favorite Fourth celebrations.
For a sporty Fourth
COLUMBIA FIREFLIES: Catch the Fireflies Monday at Spirit Communications Park, as they square off against the Rome Braves. Will there be fireworks? Heck yeah. 1640 Freed St.
LEXINGTON BLOWFISH: Baseball and fireworks on Monday (Martinsville Mustangs); and Tuesday (Florence Redwolves). On the Fourth, there’s a dog parade, too. Fireworks follow the games at the Lexington County baseball stadium. 474 Ball Park Road, Lexington.
Sweat before you celebrate
BORN IN THE USA 4-MILER AND 4-MILE TEAM RELAY: It starts at 7:04 a.m. Tuesday. It’s a flat and fast course that takes you past lakes and a golf course, starting at Trenholm Road and Forest Drive. Register: www.strictlyrunning.com
RYAN RAWL MEMORIAL FITNESS EVENT: 8 a.m. Tuesday at the S.C. State House. Two-person teams take on a course of boot camp-style challenges. It’s the fifth annual event in memory of Ryan Rawl, a Citadel graduate, Richland County deputy and S.C. National Guardsman who was killed in 2012 in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. Register: www.strictlyrunning.com
For a musical Fourth
ICEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER: The 246th Army Band will play a free concert at 7 p.m. Monday, before a fireworks display. 107 W. Main St., Lexington.
SALUDA SHOALS PARK: The Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra’s Star-Spangled Symphonic Salute is 8 p.m. Monday. 5605 Bush River Road. $5 per car.
“LASER SALUTE TO AMERICA”: 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 8 p.m. Tuesday at the State Museum. “Laser Salute to America” celebrates the spirit of America and honors its heroes through patriotic songs by various artists set to laser lights 301 Gervais St. Admission and other showtimes during the week: www.scmuseum.org
FIREWORKS, FOOD AND MUSIC: Blythewood is throwing a party from 4-10 p.m. Monday at Doko Meadow Park. Music from Blues Deluxe and DB Bryant Band; food and drinks available for purchase. 171 Langford Road, Blythewood.
For a small-town celebration
LEXINGTON COUNTY PEACH FESTIVAL: There’s something oh so American about a day that includes a peach recipe contest, a car show, a peach parade, live music and, obviously, fireworks. Tuesday’s festival starts at 9 a.m. at the Gilbert Community Park with fireworks at 10 p.m. 110 Rikard Circle, Gilbert.
For fun at the museum
MILITARY APPRECIATION DAYS: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday at EdVenture Children’s Museum. The museum is offering free admission for the Fourth of July to guests showing military ID. 211 Gervais St. www.edventure.org
