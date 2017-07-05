Here’s a Columbia event where being a nerd is a good thing

The definition of “nerd” depends largely on who you ask.
The Urban Dictionary, for example, offers several options:
1. One whose IQ exceeds his weight.
2. The person you will one day call “Boss.”
3. People who are smarter than you.
4. A person who gains pleasure from amassing large quantities of knowledge about subjects often too detailed or complicated for most other people to be bothered with. Often mistaken for Geeks, who aspire to become nerds, yet lack the intelligence, and end up giving nerds a bad name due to their poor social skills.
No matter how you define them, nerds will unite at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 at the New Brookland Tavern for Nerd Trivia Night.
The event is described to be for folks who have recently spent late nights debating which comic book hero is the most powerful, often find themselves explaining what D&D is, and play Minecraft.
Hosted by Erick Johnson, the trivia contest has five rounds; the ‘90s, Harry Potter Movie Series, video games, Game of Thrones and General Nerd Knowledge.
Teams are comprised of four people, and prizes are a $25 bar tab for first place, a $15 bar tab for second place and a $10 bar tab for third place.
The team with the best name wins a round of drinks as well.
Do you need to practice being a nerd?
Here is a practice question from each category, with a bonus at the end:
1) What famous phrase did O.J. Simpson’s lawyer, Johnnie Cochran, say during the 1995 murder trial?
A. If there’s doubt, let him out.
B. Justice is blind, but you are kind.
C. If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.
D. This is a court of law, not a court of flaw.
2) Who was the first person to get sorted into a Hogwarts house in the “Harry Potter” movie?
A. Hannah Abbott
B. Harry Potter
C. Hermione Granger
D. Ron Weasley
3) Who is the fastest of these video game characters?
A. Mario
B. Sonic
C. Donkey Kong
D. The Paper Boy
4) Who is the eldest child of Lady Catelyn and Lord Eddard Stark in “Game of Thrones?”
A. Bran Stark
B. Jon Snow
C. Sansa Stark
D. Robb Stark
5) Each of a classic Rubik’s cube’s six faces is covered by how many stickers?
A. 9
B. 12
C. 6
D. 15
BONUS QUESTION: “Torchwood” is an anagram and spinoff of what popular British sci-fi series?
Lezlie Patterson, Special to Go Columbia
If you go
NBT Nerd Trivia
WHERE: 122 State St., West Columbia
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12
COST: Free
WORTH NOTING: Ages 21 and older
Answers
1) C. He was referring to the glove in evidence, that didn't fit O.J. Simpson when he tried it on during the trial.
2) C. Hermione Granger was the first in the movie. Hannah Abbott was the first in the book.
3) B, Sonic
4) D, Robb Stark
5) A, 9
Bonus: Doctor Who
Comments