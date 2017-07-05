This weekend’s Columbia concerts: STRFKR, Debbie & the Skanks, Cody Jinks and more

STRFKR
Groovy electronic indie that is sure to make you dance, and you may catch a crowd-surfing astronaut in the process. STRKFR is still among the top of this genre’s acts, having played Coachella, Bonnaroo, and many other festivals over the years. With Reptaliens.
8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 at Music Farm Columbia, 1022 Senate St. $18-21. www.musicfarm.com
Other concerts around town
Debbie & the Skanks: If you’re looking for some good old-fashioned rock ’n’ roll fun, then look no further. Debbie & the Skanks brings explosive energy with their down-and-dirty blues rock. With Gringo Star and Dumb Doctors.
8 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $8 in advance. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Husband: Electronic pop band Husband mixes EDM beats with a dash of indie pop, all layered among various samples and airy vocals. With Carpoolparty, Autocorrect, and Glowing Screens.
7 p.m. Sunday, July 9 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6 over 21, $10 under. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Cody Jinks: This country singer from Texas captures the brooding, down-home cowboy disposition. Jinks’ ruminating, never flashy tunes are the kind that stick with you.
6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9 at Music Farm Columbia, 1022 Senate St. $25 in advance, $30 day of. www.musicfarm.com
Boy Harsher and Baggageklaim CD release: Boy Harsher’s dark and minimalist droney synth and Baggageklaim’s sample-heavy noise. With ambient shoegaze band, Alarm Drum.
8 p.m. Thursday, July 6 in the Infinite Room at Tapp’s, 1644 Main St. $8. www.infiniteroom.org
Lip Sync Battle: Enjoy a night of summer fun at the Summer Lovin’ Lip Sync Battle to benefit Jasper Project. Show off your lip sync skills or just have fun watching. With host Tony Tallent (aka Libba Rae Shun) and a guest performer.
7 p.m. Friday, July 7 at Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St. $10. www.jasperproject.org
Ony Ratsimbaharison, Special to Go Columbia
