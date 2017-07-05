Indah Coffee Co. offers twist on Thai coffee

So, what’s good at Indah Coffee Co.?
Its unique twist on Thai coffee is a blend of rich coffee, spice and sweet flavors. “It’s very popular,” said co-owner Stefanie Hauser.
Coffee is roasted on-site daily. There are standard varieties, but also seasonal surprises. Offered are the coffees freshly brewed as well as hot and iced lattes. There are other specialty drinks, too, like the nitro coffee, a cold-brew coffee infused with nitrogen gas to give it a stout-like effect.
Need a snack with your coffee? Substantial food stuffs include large cinnamon rolls, scones, bagels, and cookies homemade daily by local bakeries.
How did Indah Coffee Co. get its start?
The name Indah is an Indonesian word that means “beautiful.” Nick and Stefanie Hauser chose that word to convey the confluence of flavor, aroma, and body that each coffee bean can achieve if traditionally roasted and brewed.
With Nick’s background in marketing and business and his continuing education in coffee roasting – along with Stefanie’s knowledge of graphic design – the couple evolved from just coffee bean hobbyists to brick and mortar as of May.
Seven years selling to a supportive clientele on Saturdays at Soda City convinced the couple that there was enough of a demand.
“People buying our coffee and drinking our coffee for the past few years have been asking us, ‘Where’s your shop?’ Now we have a shop,” Nick said.
What does the place look like?
Indah Coffee Co. is part of Cottontown’s redevelopment by Cason Development Group.
The building accommodating the new coffee shop was built in the 1940s and housed Dunn Electric Company. The ambiance combines historic architecture with rustic textures and modern touches.
Coffee bags hang as wall décor. Patrons have an opportunity to gather at tables, in a conference room, on barstools, at window benches, or in soft seating. The coffee shop seats around 60.
Who eats here?
Residents of the Cottontown neighborhood, established in the early 20th century, are in walking distance of Indah Coffee Co. But Stefanie said the shop pulls customers from the other nearby historic neighborhoods of Elmwood Park and Earlewood as well.
Summer students from the University of South Carolina, Columbia International University and Columbia College also are regulars, and expectations are that those numbers will grow in the fall. On any given day, there are professionals busy at work on laptops while enjoying coffee and baked goods.
Also, Stefanie points out that since there is a cupping lab on site, some customers visit the shop to learn more about the distinct aspects of the beans and about roasting.
Deena C. Bouknight, Special to Go Columbia
Indah Coffee Co.
WHERE: 2238 Sumter St.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Closed Sunday.
COST: Under $10
INFO: (803) 708-0275; www.indahcoffee.com; Facebook
