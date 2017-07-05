Where to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day

National Fried Chicken Day
Today, Thursday, July 6, is National Fried Chicken Day. Whether you like it extra crunchy or with a hint of lemon pepper, here are just a few of Go Columbia staffers’ favorite chicken spots.
Bernie’s Chicken (duh): The three-piece special is the way to go here – you’ll get chicken, fries, slaw and a drink for $6.75. 1311 Bluff Road. www.facebook.com/Bernies-Chicken
Anthony’s Dairy Bar: OK, the chicken is crispy and tasty, sure. But here is where you’ll find the elusive, beloved but oft-misundertood fried livers and gizzards. Get your favorite innards, fried and mixed, or order like a pro: “Individual gizzards with large ice tea, please.” 2200 Two Notch Road. www.facebook.com/pages/Anthonys-Dairy-Bar
Brookland Cafe (Brookland Baptist Church buffet): They go through more than 1,000 pounds of chicken on the buffet line, and it’s the No. 1 requested item on catering menus. 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, www.brooklandbaptist.org
Zesto’s and Rosewood Dairy Bar: Yes, we know they are related in name only … but the chicken is great at all locations. Buy the bucket (includes rolls). Zesto’s, 504 12th St., West Columbia, www.zestowestcolumbia.com; or Zesto’s at 3239 Forest Drive and 1250 Chapin Road. Rosewood Dairy Bar, 303 Rosewood Drive. www.zestos.com
Who did we leave out?
New menus
Some restaurants in town keep the same menu year-round; some try something new every day and some revamp menus every season.
Zöes Kitchen has expanded the menu to include new flavors from the Mediterranean. Included are three new pitas with lamb, harissa salmon and Greek chicken; cauliflower rice, power grain (lentils, quinoa, farro and rice) and Mediterranean salad bowls; and new sauces for old favorites – tzatziki, Israeli zhug (spicy citrus), Italian salsa and Moroccan harissa. www.zoeskitchen.com
116 State’s Chef Ryan Whittaker has returned to focusing on small plates using local ingredients – with a bit of Spanish flair. The summer menu features Cuban-style shrimp with spicy garlic and citrus butter, paprika-crusted tuna with red pepper gastrique, crispy Brussels sprouts, and paella with your choice of seafood (shrimp, mussels and tuna) or chicken and chorizo. 116 State St., West Columbia. www.116state.com
Dining events
Giant wine sale at Cellar on Greene: Sample before you buy a selection of 30-plus wines. Build a custom case perfect for sipping on summer afternoons. Noon-2 p.m., Saturday, July 8 at Cellar on Greene, 2001-D Greene St. $5. www.cellarongreene.com
Happy b-day, Craft & Draft! Celebrate Craft and Draft’s third birthday with food trucks, outdoor beer trailer and brew from Bierkeller, Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company, River Rat Brewery and Conquest Brewing Company. Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at 2706 Devine St. www.craftanddraftbeer.com
Butcher Paper Dinner: Join the fun at the communal table with a feast prepared by local chefs. 3-7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, presented by Farm to Table Events Company at City Roots Farm, 1005 Airport Blvd. $45; cash/credit bar. www.farmtotableeventco.com.
Fifth annual ALR Mater-fest: Sample all things tomato – prizes for the Best Mater Sandwich and Mater Dish. 5-8 p.m. July 13 at Richland Post 6 American Legion, 200 Pickens St. $10 at the door. Proceeds benefit The Legacy Fund. www.facebook.com/alrp6
