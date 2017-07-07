Best of the rest: Events for July 6 and beyond

FRIDAY, JULY 7
STATE STREET FIRST FRIDAY ART CRAWL: 6-9 p.m. Friday on State street. The State Street Friday Art Crawl is an established venture put together by the locally owned shop and restaurant owners on State Street and features a revolving lineup of art, music, food, and drink. Take a first, or second, opportunity to see the continuing exhibition at Gallery West. Join the merchants and restaurants on State Street for their First Friday celebration. Businesses on State Street will have specials for the evening. Come enjoy the beautiful view of the city skyline, dine, stroll, and immerse yourself in art! Gallery West, 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
GUIDER 20TH FAMILY & FRIENDS REUNION: 7 p.m. Friday at North Springs Recreation Center. Meet and Greet. Come meet your family and enjoy our young adults as they display their talents. $20. 1320 Clemson Rd. Guiderfamily@gmail.com
CROWNBEAT: 7:30-10 p.m. Friday at River Bluff High School Stadium. CrownBEAT is a drum and bugle corps show featuring six of the top groups from across the US in a magnificent spectacle of pageantry, musicianship and movement! Numerous performers from SC participate with some of the competing corps. $20-$50. 320 Corley Mill Rd., Lexington. www.get.crowntickets.com
SATURDAY, JULY 8
FAMILY FUN DAY & EMPOWERMENT EXPO DAY: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Harbison Community Center. Step Up with Purpose in collaboration with The Harbison Community Center will be hosting our first annual Family Fun Day and Empowerment Expo. The event will provide vendors with a free opportunity to showcase their talents, skills, services, and goods to the community. In addition, several nonprofits and community organizations such as the American Heart and Stroke Associatons will be on-site to provide education, assistance referrals, and training opportunities. We are honored to have representatives from the Columbia Fire Dept, Police, and Parks & Recreation. Additionally, the Richland County Sheriff’s Dept Kids Print, Army National Guard, Small Biz Administration, and so many more community partners will be on hand to make this event successful! Free and open to the public. 106 Hillpine Rd. (803) 497-2103
GUIDER FAMILY PICNIC: Noon, Saturday at Westin Lakes, Fort Jackson. SC Family Picnic wearing light blue t-shirts. $20. 262 Leesburg Rd. Guiderfamily@gmail.com
THURSDAY, JULY 13
JEWELRY FUN NIGHT AND SALE: 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Gallery West. We’re having a party at Gallery West! Join us for a Jewelry Fun Night that includes a 20% discount on all jewelry. We’ll be serving refreshments, including a drink special just for this party! It’s the Little Things at 142 State Street will also be open that evening and will be offering a 20% discount. You can support two unique State Street boutiques and have a great time with great savings. Complimentary valet parking during evening events at the corner of State and Meeting Streets. 134 State St., West Columbia (803) 207-9265
MOONLIGHT CEMETERY & SECRETS FROM THE GRAVE TOURS: 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Elmwood Cemetery. One hundred and sixty years of history will come to life during our popular cemetery tours! Grab your flashlight as we tour one of Columbia’s oldest cemeteries and discover centuries of stories etched in stone on the markers and headstones found within Elmwood Cemetery’s acres of carefully planned grounds. The perfect after-work activity, our cemetery tours are an event the whole family will enjoy. HC members: $8 adults, $4 youth; non-members: $12 adults, $6 youth. 501 Elmwood Ave. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/moonlight-cemetery-tours?date=07/13/2017
ONGOING EVENTS
BEYOND BOLLYWOOD: INDIAN AMERICANS SHAPE THE NATION: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. Through July 9. General admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
NO BOUNDARIES: SURFACE AND SYMBOL: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at City Art. Through July 29. 1224 Lincoln St. (803)252-3613, www.cityartonline.com
GUIDED PURPLE MARTIN TOURS: 7-9 p.m. Select dates leaving from Jake’s Landing. Through Aug. 25. Join us as we take you on a Guided Purple Martin Tour of the “Bomb Island” roost with Zach Steinhauser, our resident wildlife specialist, and manager of Wingard’s “Wings & Things”. You will learn the history of Lake Murray and all about the Purple Martins, from two credentialed experts! $30. 1403 N. Lake Dr., Lexington. (803) 359-9091, office@wingardsmarket.com. www.wingardsmarket.com/workshops/
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
LEXINGTON FARMER’S MARKET: 9 a.m.-Noon Saturdays at Lexington Square Park. Through Sept. 30. 205 E. Main St. Walker Brewer, (803) 358-7275, www.lexsc.com
CHAPIN FARMER’S MARKET: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. the first Saturdays of the month through October. On the 100 block of Clark Street, downtown. www.chapinsc.com
OPEN MIC NIGHT/SIN NIGHT: 8 p.m.-midnight Monday at World of Beer. WOB is hosting an open mic night. Happy Hour is every Monday- Friday 4-7 p.m. and service industry night starts at 8 p.m. with $3 house bourbon and house vodka. 902 Gervais St. (803) 509-6020, www.worldofbeer.com/Locations/TheVista
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Mondays at New Brookland Tavern. Free for ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. 122 State St., West Columbia. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 9-11 p.m. Mondays at the Melton Memorial Observatory. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
RIVER RAT BREWERY TACO TUESDAYS: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at River Rat Brewery. Every Tuesday Chef Taylor prepares some of his famous tacos. Two tacos for only $7! 1231 Shop Rd. www.riverratbrewery.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WINE TASTING: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at The Aristocrat Fine Wine & Craft Cocktails. Join us every Wednesday evening for our weekly wine tasting. Each week consists of different varietals to try. $5. 1001 Washington St. www.facebook.com/TheAristocratSC/
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
SC STATE FARMERS MARKET: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays in West Columbia. Consumers can shop year round for fresh produce, specialty products, and artisan items. The peak season for locally grown produce runs from April through early October. 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia. http://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agricultural-services/state-farmers-markets/sc-state-farmers-market/
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
USC COLAJAZZ CAMP: 8:30 a.m.-midnight July 15 at USC School of Music. Two day jazz intensive with master clinician, GRAMMY-award winner and NEA Jazz Master Delfeayo Marsalis. Attendees will play in combos, study theory, jazz history, play in concerts, jam sessions and more. $200. 813 Assembly St. https://colajazz.com/usc-colajazz-camp
DEMENTIA DIALOGUES: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 15 at Christian Life Church. Brown Chapel Dementia Dialogues training was developed by the University of South Carolina and is approved by the Alzheimer’s Association. A free one-day certified training for: Family Members, Friends, Neighbors, Students, Care Givers, People in Ministry, Health & Social Service Professionals, Law Enforcement, First Responders, Individuals needing qualifying CEUs, Anyone with a loving, caring heart. Free. 2700 Bush River Rd. www.ChristianLifeColumbia.com
TWO GALS AND A FORK FOOD TOURS: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m. July 15 at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours offer historical walking food tours in “Famously Hot” Columbia. Two Gals partners with the Historic Columbia Foundation to host tours in the Vista on one Saturday each month. Tours are 2.5 hours. Guests on each tour visit five different top Vista restaurants for an ample sampling of food and hear about the rich history of Columbia and the Vista. Customized events for groups of 10 to 16 are also available. $43 to $38 depending on number in your party 1101 Lincoln St. www.twogalsfoodtours.com
REGGAETRONIC: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 15 at Jim Spence Islands. The Reggaetronic Lake Murray Music festival is a celebration of music and togetherness igniting the soul of Columbia and Lake Murray. This unforgettable outdoor festival is the perfect tribute to giving back to the community. Reggaetronic is a floating music festival, accessible by boat only, we do not touch land! Free! GPS Coordinates: 34.053662, -81.278550 http://reggaetronicsc.com/
EDGEFIELD CRUISE-IN ON THE SQUARE: 4-7 p.m. July 15 at Edgefield Square. People with classic cars, trucks or motorcycles are invited to park on the square and enjoy the atmosphere of dozens of car enthusiasts. Spectators are welcome, but asked to park outside of the square area to make room for the Cruise In attendees. There will be a live broadcast from WKSX on the Square playing Oldies. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and along with two free T-shirt drawings, so make sure to get your tickets while you’re there. Free. 117 Courthouse Sq., Edgefield (803) 637-4600
USC COLAJAZZ CAMP: 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. July 16 at USC School of Music. Two day jazz intensive with master clinician, GRAMMY-award winner and NEA Jazz Master Delfeayo Marsalis. Attendees will play in combos, study theory, jazz history, play in concerts, jam sessions and more. $200. 813 Assembly St. https://colajazz.com/usc-colajazz-camp
WINE TASTING: 5-7 p.m. July 18 at The Vino Garage. Come by and sample up to five different wines from around the world and feel free to ask questions about them, the region they came from or wine in general. Free. 2327 Main St. (803) 834-3392
CAREER & FAMILY FEST: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 21 at Garners Ferry Road. The event’s purpose is to make the community aware of the importance of skilled craft training for the construction industry along with the potential job/career outlook for now and the future. Construction companies and supporting private and government agencies will be on site, along with exciting activities for the entire family to enjoy. We are looking to greet over 100 community residents. Free. 7355 Garners Ferry Rd. (803) 403-1990
ALTERNATIVES TO VIOLENCE PROJECT (AVP) WORKSHOP: 6-9 p.m. July 21 at Columbia Friends Meeting House. Discover new ways to reduce conflict in your world in this hands-on, fun, activity-based experience in an intensive weekend workshop. Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP) is a multi-cultural organization of volunteers offering interactive workshops that teach skills of non-violent conflict resolution. $40 for 18 hours plus 3 meals (by July 15); scholarships available. 120 Pisgah Church Rd. (803) 470-4432, https://tinyurl.com/y8t54er8, www.facebook/com/AVPSC
ALTERNATIVES TO VIOLENCE PROJECT (AVP) WORKSHOP: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. July 22 at Columbia Friends Meeting House. Discover new ways to reduce conflict in your world in this hands-on, fun, activity-based experience in an intensive weekend workshop. Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP) is a multi-cultural organization of volunteers offering interactive workshops that teach skills of non-violent conflict resolution. $40 for 18 hours plus 3 meals (by July 15); scholarships available. 120 Pisgah Church Rd. (803) 470-4432, https://tinyurl.com/y8t54er8, www.facebook/com/AVPSC
AIRPORT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1964/65 REUNION: 6 p.m. July 22 at Country Club of Lexington. The first graduating classes from Airport High School will hold their annual reunion. $35 per person. 1066 Barr Rd., Lexington. (803) 269-9063, (803) 794-7073
THE SOUTH CAROLINA ADULT PROM: 8 p.m.-midnight July 22 at South Carolina State Museum. Relive the moment at the South Carolina Adult Prom. Prom attire required. Food and drinks will be available. $25 single, $35 couple. 301 Gervais St. (888) 534-7213, www.2017prom.eventbrite.com
ALTERNATIVES TO VIOLENCE PROJECT (AVP) WORKSHOP: 1:30-8 p.m. July 23 at Columbia Friends Meeting House. Discover new ways to reduce conflict in your world in this hands-on, fun, activity-based experience in an intensive weekend workshop. Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP) is a multi-cultural organization of volunteers offering interactive workshops that teach skills of non-violent conflict resolution. $40 for 18 hours plus 3 meals (by July 15); scholarships available. 120 Pisgah Church Rd. (803) 470-4432, https://tinyurl.com/y8t54er8, www.facebook/com/AVPSC
GARDEN WORKSHOP: SOUTHERN GARDEN PERENNIALS: 10 a.m.-noon July 29 at Seibels House. Join Historic Columbia for a garden workshop and learn about southern garden perennials and southern garden design, execution and maintenance. Special guest David Poston, senior horticulturist at Moore Farms Botanical Garden in Lake City, S.C., will share some of his favorite garden perennials that thrive in warm, humid climates. In addition, Historic Columbia’s garden experts will be on-hand to share the ins and outs of show stopping perennials that are easily able to fit within your southern garden. Space is limited and advanced registration is encouraged. $15 for members, $20 for non-members. 1601 Richland St. To register, (803) 252-1770 x. 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.histroiccolumbia.org
KEN AND IGOR “NO STRINGS ATTACHED” CONCERT: 6:30 p.m. July 30 at Katie and Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center. Concert of original and diverse acoustic compositions by Ken and Igor with musical support by Jim Graddick, Janet Hopkins, Kanisha Fields and Michael G. Brown. $10. JCC members are free. 306 Flora Dr. (803) 787-2023, www.jewishcolumbia.org
