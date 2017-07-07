At Fireflies games, baseball is only part of the fun

Big Fly is on the ball – at least when it comes to his second-base dancing gig at the end of the sixth inning of Fireflies games here in Columbia.
“I’m too busy to practice. I freestyle on second base and make my own moves. It just comes naturally.”
So, who is Big Fly? Well, his name is Ed Keen and his unfettered performances at Spirit Communications Park are knocking it out of the park.
I was introduced to him by way of my daughter who went to a recent game and reported that there was a “big kind of dad guy doing some pretty good dance moves on second base.”
She also said there were four younger fellas – known as The Fly Guys – rocking and rolling along the first and third base lines.
Never one to shy away from a fly ball or a feel-good story, I decided to track ’em all down.
So, let’s get the ball rolling, starting with Ed.
He’s a Navy veteran. He’s 50 years old and he’s the director of facilities and security for the Fireflies. He made his way to Columbia by way of son Jeremy who played ball for Newberry College and then took a job with the Fireflies as assistant director of facilities at the Bull Street ballfield.
“The stadium was under construction and Jeremy and I were looking around. We met Brad (Shank, executive vice president of the Fireflies) and he said he was still looking for a director of facilities.”
Ed didn’t bat an eye; he took the job. He said Jeremy didn’t mind having to work for his dad and he said he began watching the four original Fly Guys dancing at the team’s “first couple of home games.”
Ed was so impressed he stepped up to the plate himself. “I volunteered to be the fifth Fly Guy. I have loved to dance all my life but I’ve never danced professionally.”
Well, that may be, but Ed is hardly bush league. In fact, he’s become a bit of a star.
“I was at a chicken wing place north of Columbia and I had a lady come up to me and say, ‘You’re Big Fly! Can I get your autograph for my mother? She absolutely loves you!’ I was out of town for a few weeks and people were yelling from the stands, ‘Where’s Big Fly at?’ I guess I’m kind of entertaining.”
And so are the four original Fly Guys – Brad, Jeff Berger, Dalton Tresvant and Scott Rhodes - who shake their booties on the baselines. “The Fly Guys started right off the bat, since the first game last April,” said Brad.
Before coming to the Fireflies, Brad had been working with a minor league team in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
“I had seen (the dancing) done there, so I said to myself when I got here, ‘Who’re gonna be my victims in this endeavor?’ ”
Talk about playing hardball.
Enter into the picture ticket account managers Jeff, Dalton and Scott.
“When Brad approached me about it,” Jeff said, “my only question was, ‘Is this going to make me look stupid?’ Brad said, ‘Yeah, probably.’ I said, ‘Well then, I’m in.’ ”
Typically, The Fly Guys pile into Brad’s office prior to a home game to practice their moves.
And if they go down during the real deal, they go down swinging. “The hardest part is trying to stay in sync, so we try to keep it pretty simple,” Brad said, “but if we goof up at the game, we just wear it and keep going.”
And in keeping with the fact that my daughter first introduced me to the idea of writing about The Fly Guys, I figured she and other young ladies might want me to cover all the bases.
Dalton, 23, grew up in Columbia. He graduated from Claflin College and he’s the Fly Guy who does “the Worm” on the field. The craziest thing he ever did with a group of buddies was “to lock all the gates and entrances at school so the buses and faculty could not get on campus.” His favorite memory of growing up in the capital city is “riding to the barbershop with my dad on a Saturday morning listening to oldies music.” He’s “currently in a relationship with a beautiful young lady” and his best piece of dancing advice is to “dance like nobody is watching.”
Jeff, 25, grew up in Columbia as well. The stupidest thing he said he ever did in high school was trying to do “stand-up (comedy). (I) bombed a couple of times.” Jeff graduated from the University of South Carolina. He’s “single and ready to mingle.” His favorite dance song is “Too Much Booty” and his best dancing advice? “Dance like everybody watching is part of your family. It is less nerve-wracking to perform for relatives and we’re all part of the Fireflies family.”
Scott, 25, grew up in Michigan. When he was a teenager, he once rearranged “the letters on the signs of fast food restaurants to create funny messages for cars driving past.” He graduated from Hillsdale College. He’s in a relationship with “my favorite girl in the history of humanity.” His top dancing tune is “Cake by the Ocean” and his dancing advice? “Feel the rhythm! Feel the rhyme! Get on up, it’s dancing time!”
And not wanting to leave Brad out in left field, he’s 36 and grew up in Richmond, Indiana. He graduated from Taylor University “in the cornfields of Upland, Indiana. Ironically enough, we were not allowed to dance at Taylor, so my story is kind of a modern-day ‘Footloose.’” Brad said he never took formal dancing lessons, but his mother “did make me take a cotillion class.” Brad is “happily married to my beautiful wife, Kelly, and we have a 9-month-old son, Cal.” “Can’t Stop the Feeling” is his favorite dance song and his dancing advice? “Life is too short to worry about what other people think, so just cut loose and enjoy.”
And by all means, play ball!
