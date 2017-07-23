Best of the rest: Events for July 23 and beyond

SUNDAY, JULY 23
ALTERNATIVES TO VIOLENCE PROJECT (AVP) WORKSHOP: 1:30-8 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Friends Meeting House. Discover new ways to reduce conflict in your world in this hands-on, fun, activity-based experience in an intensive weekend workshop. Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP) is a multi-cultural organization of volunteers offering interactive workshops that teach skills of non-violent conflict resolution. $40 for 18 hours plus 3 meals (by July 15); scholarships available. 120 Pisgah Church Rd. (803) 470-4432, https://tinyurl.com/y8t54er8, www.facebook/com/AVPSC
THURSDAY, JULY 27
THE NEWCOMERS’ CLUB OF GREATER COLUMBIA LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Spring Valley Country Club. The program will feature Mr. “Fen” Fennell, General Counsel for the SC Criminal Justice Academy. He will talk to about current issues in the training and education of law enforcement officers. The Newcomers’ Club is a nonprofit organization formed to assist new residents in beginning a social life in a new community and to promote interest in Greater Columbia’s civic and cultural affairs. The club hosts a Coffee on the first Tuesday and a Luncheon on the fourth Thursday of each month. For Luncheon reservations or more information about the club, please phone. 300 Spring Valley Rd. (803) 750-6695, www.newcomersofgreatercolumbia.com
FRIDAY, JULY 28
CITY OF COLUMBIA’S SUMMER MOVIES SERIES: pre-show activities begin at 7:30 p.m. Movies will begin at sunset. Friday at Finlay Park. Feature film: “Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them”. Attendees can bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers. No glass containers and alcoholic beverages allowed. Free and open to the public. 930 Laurel St. Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100, www.columbiasc.net
SATURDAY, JULY 29
RICHLAND LIBRARY FRIENDS’ SUMMER BOOK SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Richland Library Operations Center. Local residents will have an opportunity to peruse more than 30,000 gently used books, CDs, and DVDs. Materials are available in all genres for adults, teens and children. It is a chance to get your hands on some great deals and rare finds while adding to your book, music and movie collections. Free. 130 Lancewood Rd. www.richlandlibrary.com
GARDEN WORKSHOP: SOUTHERN GARDEN PERENNIALS: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Seibels House. Join Historic Columbia for a garden workshop and learn about southern garden perennials and southern garden design, execution and maintenance. Special guest David Poston, senior horticulturist at Moore Farms Botanical Garden in Lake City, S.C., will share some of his favorite garden perennials that thrive in warm, humid climates. In addition, Historic Columbia’s garden experts will be on-hand to share the ins and outs of show stopping perennials that are easily able to fit within your southern garden. Space is limited and advanced registration is encouraged. $15 for members, $20 for non-members. 1601 Richland St. To register, (803) 252-1770 x. 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.histroiccolumbia.org
CANAL HISTORY TOUR: 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. Join the rangers for a guided tour along the historic Columbia Canal and learn how it played a part in Columbia’s growth for almost 200 years. We’ll discuss the original canal, Columbia’s Waterworks, the earliest hydropower plants, and the SC State Penitentiary (CCI). Meet the Red Schoolhouse at Riverfront Park’s south end. Free. 312 Laurel St. www.columbiasc.gov/parks-recreation/programs-activities/outdoor
UPCOMING EVENTS
KEN AND IGOR “NO STRINGS ATTACHED” CONCERT: 6:30 p.m. July 30 at Katie and Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center. Concert of original and diverse acoustic compositions by Ken and Igor with musical support by Jim Graddick, Janet Hopkins, Kanisha Fields and Michael G. Brown. $10. JCC members are free. 306 Flora Dr. (803) 787-2023, www.jewishcolumbia.org
SUMMER SOUL FESTIVAL: doors open at 5 p.m.; show starts at 6 p.m. July 30 at Township Auditorium. The Big DM Summer Soul Festival starring the O’Jays with special guest Stephanie Mills. $125, $89.50, $79.50, $69.50, $55.50. 1703 Taylor St. www.thetownship.org
CORE LEADERSHIP SKILLS: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at Midlands Technical College- NE Campus. Describe the characteristics of a leader; differentiate between leadership and management; develop a vision; use tactics that enable followers to work to achieve the vision; list ways that leaders lead by example; encourage others by providing appropriate feedback. $99. 151 Powell Rd. (803) 732-0432, www.midlandstech.edu/cce
CITYLIGHT CATALYST PRAYER BREAKFAST: 7 a.m.-8:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at Columbia Metropoltan Convention Center. For the past 20 years, the CityLight/Catalyst Prayer Breakfast has served as a networking platform for Pastors, Corporate, Community and Government leaders to create a vision for our community. CityLight Prayer Groups seek to transform local communities by partnering with Churches and other organization to provide hope with our words and help with our hands. No Cost. 1101 Lincoln St. (803) 602-6369
COACHES’ WIVES NIGHT OUT: 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 3 at River Bluff High School. This event is a night out for just Coaches Wives! Any sport, from any school, to come together for a night dedicated to them. Food will be catered by Travinia’s, guest speakers of wives from the collegiate level, and relationships to be built. Free t-shirt upon registration and door prizes to be won! $15. 320 Corley Mill Rd. (843) 685-7544
SUMMER SIDEWALK SALE: various times Friday-Sunday, August 4-6 between Five Points and Devine Street. Five Points and Devine Street merchants are teaming up for their annual Summer Sidewalk Sale! Enjoy markdowns up to 90% off, plus other great specials, at participating merchants in both districts, all weekend long. On Saturday, August 5th, Five Points will feature complimentary face painting, a bounce house, DJ, arts & crafts vendors, complimentary water and more at the Five Points fountain. Also taking place that weekend will be the final show of the 2017 Five After Five series, a free, family and pet friendly outdoor concert at the Five Points fountain, on Sunday, August 6th. Free. www.fivepointscolumbia.com
WORD, INTRODUCTION FOR SENIORS: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 4-11 at Midlands Technical College. A class especially for those age 60 and older who want to learn the basics of Microsoft Word, including creating and editing documents, formatting, printing, and more. $99. Harbison Campus. (803) 732-0432, www.midlandstech.edu/cce
O D O M E T E R (OPENING RECEPTION) A KARL L. LARSEN SOLO EXHIBITION: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 4 at Frame of Mind. Karl L. Larsen’s newest series of artworks, The Odometer Collection, is derived from a 75-day, 14,000-mile road trip across North America. Inspired in part by the organized spectacle of cities like, Austin, Ciudad Juárez, Seattle, Victoria and Vancouver, this work is also a very personal examination of the empty spaces in between. Though Larsen documented his journey with photos and video, he painted from memory, conveying his impressions of vastly different landscapes, waterscapes and skies to canvas. The Odometer Collection is Larsen’s remembrance – a reconstruction – of poignant moments of peaceful solitude and self-exploration among the geological and man-made wonders across North America. The exhibition will include installation and interactive artworks. Free. 140 State St. West Columbia https://www.facebook.com/events/357915107960662??ti=ia
CHAPIN DOWNTOWN FARMER’S MARKET: 8:30-11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Clark Street. Join us for our downtown market featuring local growers and artisans, live music by Curt London, and a worm composting demo by Clemson Master Gardener at 9:30 a.m. Sponsored by Eat Smart Move More Lexington County and Farm Bureau Insurance. Free. 100 block of Clark Street in Chapin. http://chapinsc.com/268/Chapin-Downtown-Farmers-Market
DEFENSIVE DRIVING: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Midlands Technical College. Drivers may take this eight-hour National Safety Council course every three years. Successful completion will remove up to four points (except DUI) on a SC driver’s license, including CDL. Driver’s license number and state required when registering. May reduce insurance costs. Defensive driving techniques are stressed through lectures, videos, and classroom demonstrations. $85. Harbison Campus. (803) 732-0432, www.midlandstech.edu/cce
A CELEBRATION OF THE HUMAN SPIRIT: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at EdVenture - Canal Room. This event will incorporate music, reading and silent reflection with activities for young people. This 26th vigil presented by the Friends Meeting and Carolina Peace Resource Center commemorates the 72nd anniversary of the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Our hope is that this commemoration vigil will inspire those attending “by validating the peace and joy that we are all capable of creating.” The community is invited to join in “recognizing the awesome destructive power of nuclear weapons and in building a common sense of humanity needed to prevent them from ever being used again.” Free. 211 Gervais St. (803) 465-0325, harryrogers@carolinapeace.org. www.columbia.palmettofriends.org
MOONLIGHT CEMETERY & SECRETS FROM THE GRAVE TOURS: 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Elmwood Cemetery. One hundred and sixty years of history will come to life during our popular cemetery tours! Grab your flashlight as we tour one of Columbia’s oldest cemeteries and discover centuries of stories etched in stone on the markers and headstones found within Elmwood Cemetery’s acres of carefully planned grounds. The perfect after-work activity, our cemetery tours are an event the whole family will enjoy. HC members: $8 adults, $4 youth; non-members: $12 adults, $6 youth. 501 Elmwood Ave. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/moonlight-cemetery-tours?date=07/13/2017
EXCEL MACROS: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 11 at Midlands Technical College. Enjoy the efficiency of macros as you learn to record mouse clicks and keystrokes for playback later or to record a sequence of commands you use to perform repetitive tasks in Excel. Get the basics in this class. $89. Harbison Campus. (803) 732-0432, www.midlandstech.edu/cce
CPR: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 12 at Midlands Technical College. BLS Healthcare Provider CPR/AED for adult, child and infant is taught using the most current guidelines for healthcare providers and emergency response personnel. Qualification is good for two years. $85. Airport Campus. (803) 732-0432, www.midlandstech.edu/cce
DISCOUNT AND COUPONING STRATEGIES: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Midlands Technical College. Finding values with discounts and coupons is easier than you think. Make the most of your financial resources without wasting money. Coupons and discounting are a great start to living a frugal life. We will discuss many ways and tips to save money, stretch the dollars, and reduce your spending painlessly. $29. Harbison Campus. (803) 732-0432, www.midlandstech.edu/cce
FISH FRY: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 12 at New St. Thomas Reformed Episcopal Church. The Friends & Family Day Program Committee is hosting a ‘fish fry’. We cordially invite each of you to come out and support this ministry and we wholeheartedly thank you for your support. Meals are $6 each. 5709 Ames Rd. (803) 691-0611
INTRODUCTION TO SUPERVISION: ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Midlands Technical College. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the responsibilities of the supervisor’s position and the skills required to be successful in that role. $99. NE Campus. (803) 732-0432, www.midlandstech.edu/cce
DEFENSIVE DRIVING: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 15 and 16 at Midlands Technical College drivers may take this eight-hour National Safety Council course every three years. Successful completion will remove up to four points (except DUI) on a SC driver’s license, including CDL. Driver’s license number and state required when registering. May reduce insurance costs. Defensive driving techniques are stressed through lectures, videos, and classroom demonstrations. $85. Harbison Campus (803) 732-0432, www.midlandstech.edu/cce
ONGOING EVENTS
NO BOUNDARIES: SURFACE AND SYMBOL: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at City Art. Through July 29. 1224 Lincoln St. (803)252-3613, www.cityartonline.com
WILLY WONKA: shows 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday; 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday at Town Theatre. Through Aug. 6. $15-$25. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
SAKITUMI PRESENTS: ART(UNCORKED) WITH ARTIST LAUREN CHAPMAN: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at SakiTumi. Through Aug. 16. 807 Gervais St. #103 (803) 931-0700, www.facebook.com/events/154788708401411??ti=ia
GUIDED PURPLE MARTIN TOURS: 7-9 p.m. Select dates leaving from Jake’s Landing. Through Aug. 25. $30. 1403 N. Lake Dr., Lexington. (803) 359-9091, office@wingardsmarket.com. www.wingardsmarket.com/workshops/
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
LEXINGTON FARMER’S MARKET: 9 a.m.-Noon Saturdays at Lexington Square Park. Through Sept. 30. 205 E. Main St. Walker Brewer, (803) 358-7275, www.lexsc.com
CHAPIN FARMER’S MARKET: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. the first Saturdays of the month through October. On the 100 block of Clark Street, downtown. www.chapinsc.com
OPEN MIC NIGHT/SIN NIGHT: 8 p.m.-midnight Monday at World of Beer. WOB is hosting an open mic night. Happy Hour is every Monday- Friday 4-7 p.m. and service industry night starts at 8 p.m. with $3 house bourbon and house vodka. 902 Gervais St. (803) 509-6020, www.worldofbeer.com/Locations/TheVista
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Mondays at New Brookland Tavern. Free for ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. 122 State St., West Columbia. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 9-11 p.m. Mondays at the Melton Memorial Observatory. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
RIVER RAT BREWERY TACO TUESDAYS: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at River Rat Brewery. Every Tuesday Chef Taylor prepares some of his famous tacos. Two tacos for only $7! 1231 Shop Rd. www.riverratbrewery.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. Planetarium, 4-D Theaters shows and blockbuster exhibit tickets are an additional $5 each. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Classes are Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WINE TASTING: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at The Aristocrat Fine Wine & Craft Cocktails. $5. 1001 Washington St. www.facebook.com/TheAristocratSC/ recurring
30 SECOND ROCKS: 9 p.m. Wednesdays at Tin Roof. Free and Fun! Come eat, drink and get your rock on! 1022 Senate St. (803) 771-1558, www.tinroofcolumbia.com
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays at River Rat. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
SC STATE FARMERS MARKET: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays in West Columbia. 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia. http://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agricultural-services/state-farmers-markets/sc-state-farmers-market/
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
