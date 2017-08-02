Columbia places where you can spend less money and have more fun

Don’t be that friend who can never do anything because you’re “too broke.”

We are just as cheap – er, fiscally cautious – as the next guy. We’ve got bills too, you know.

But we still like to have fun. And there are plenty of inexpensive, even free, ways to live it up in Columbia for the rest of the summer and beyond.

Most of these activities cost less than your monthly Netflix subscription. And you’ll definitely get more fulfillment than you would out of days spent binge-watching in front of a screen.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Here, some cheap tips for a good time.

Museum things minus museum prices

The Columbia Museum of Art is free on the second Sunday of each month. And for now, regular admission prices have been cut in half while part of the museum is closed for renovations. Now, students pay $2.50, adults and kids over 6 pay $6, and senior citizens pay $5.

Get into the S.C. State Museum for $1 on the first Sunday of the month, plus enjoy special pricing for “explorer” ticket packages on those days. And on Tuesdays after 5 p.m., explore the museum after-hours for just $5 a person.

McKissick Museum at the University of South Carolina and Goodall Gallery at Columbia College generally charge no admission.

Learn history for cheap

The S.C. State House is free all day, every day. Take a guided tour of the building Monday through Friday, tour it on your own Monday through Saturday, and enjoy the lawns and gardens any day, any time. See whether you can find the six bronze stars on the outside of the building – and learn more about what they signify.

If you’re a resident of Richland or Lexington counties, tour one of the Historic Columbiahouse museums for $1 on the third Sunday of every month. Plus, all the Historic Columbia gardens are free to the public any time during business hours. Bring a picnic!

SHARE COPY LINK Experience tall champion trees and scenic swampland in this 360 video of Congaree National Park in South Carolina. Ashlen Renner

Savor nature

Go on a ranger-led nature walk at Congaree National Park for free every Saturday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The city of Columbia, too, offers free ranger-led programs at parks, too, including Riverfront.

Free art = free fun

Check out the gallery and artist studios at Tapp’s Arts Center for free Tuesdays through Saturdays. And pay just a few dollars – often $5-$10 – for a variety of occasional offbeat performances.

Go on a public art tour – it won’t cost you anything to walk your way through downtown. Map out your route with help from One Columbia’s public art guide online. Be sure to stop by and say hello to one of our favorites: “Lovely Rita the Meter Maid” on Main Street.

Sign up for email lists from local art galleries to get the scoop on upcoming events and show openings. Coming up this weekend: Gallery West on State Street hosts a free event for “A Fresh Look at Rob Shaw’s Fellowship of Artists and Greyson Douglas Smith exhibitions,” plus a spotlight on the work of jewelry artist Pat Callahan.