The On Air light lights up for one of the last times for the Under The Covers radio broadcast at WUSC. PHoto by Todd Bennett 7/30/03 The State file photo

WUSC fundraiser show, Back to School Tour among Columbia weekend concerts

By Ony Ratsimbaharison

Special to Go Columbia

September 06, 2017 3:39 PM

WUSC Fundraiser Show

A fundraiser for USC’s student-run radio station, WUSC. Featuring DJ Siji, Pluto Castle, Platonic Bae, and Pray For Triangle Zero.

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6 over 21, $10 under. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Other concerts around town

Scary Hotel: EP release for local indie rock group Scary Hotel, whose influences are Death Cab for Cutie and The Format. With Tom Angst (indie pop) from Greenville, and locals Barnwell (indie folk rock) and National Television (melodic rock).

8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Abbey Road Live!: Named “one of the world’s premier Beatles cover bands” in 2012 by US News & World Report, Abbey Road Live! has been paying tribute to the Fab Four since 2002, playing their hits and even some more obscure favorites.

9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $12-$15 ($3 surcharge at the door for those under 21). www.musicfarm.com

Lord Nelson: A band of brothers from Virginia playing Southern blues, rock and folk. With Watson Village and Kidd Aggie.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $7. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Les Merry Chevaliers: Record release party for local rock band Les Merry Chevaliers, seemingly impersonating French misfits from the 18th century. With The Balsa Gliders and Harry & the Hootenannies.

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. www.artbarsc.com

The Wildmayhem Concert ft. Behind the Sun: Members of the Atlanta-based Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band, formed in 2007, even slightly resemble some members of the influential rock group they honor.

7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $13-$15 ($3 surcharge at the door for those under 21). Benefits first responders. www.musicfarm.com

Back To School Tour: Featuring Taylor Girlz, Silento, Lucki Starr, Rod Da God, Q, Lyric (from the Rap Game), TJ Sauce Kid, Simba, The Bomb Digz, & Trinity.

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $26-$56. www.thetownship.org

