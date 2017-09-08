Best of the rest: Events for September 8 and beyond

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
LITERACY & LAUGHTER WITH SHARON DRAPER: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Library Sandhills. Join Richland Library, in partnership with the Columbia Writer’s Alliance, for Literacy and Laughter with Sharon Draper. The award-winning author plans to read some of her work, discuss her writing life and answer questions from the audience. A book sale and signing are scheduled afterward. Draper is a five-time, Coretta Scott King award-winning author of many books for children and teens, including “Out of My Mind”, “Copper Sun”, “Tears of a Tiger” and “Double Dutch”. In 2015, she received the Margaret A. Edwards Award for lifetime literary achievement. Free. 763 Fashion Dr. www.richlandlibrary.com
WORD, SPIRIT & POWER CONFERENCE 2017: 7-9 p.m. Friday at Christian Life Church. The WSP Conference includes a time of praise, worship, teaching, ministry and prayer. Though it is generally agreed that R.T. Kendall, author Total Forgiveness, is the Word man, Jack Taylor is the Spirit man, and Charles Carrin is the Power man, each of them feels that he is free to articulate the message God has put in his heart. Kidz Ablaze activities and ministry for children ages 5–11 during the conference. Nursery for birth–4 years for all services. The speaking order is not determined until service time. Note: the 10 a.m. Sunday service will be a recording in Brown Chapel. Free. 2700 Bush River Rd. (803) 798-4488, www.ChristianLifeColumbia.com
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
“SHRED WITH US”: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Our Saviour Lutheran Church. There will be a limit of 4 containers; however, you may drive through as many times as you like, depending on the crowd. Also, donations of non-perishable food items and/or cash-check donations will be accepted. Free. 1500 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia (803) 794-8180, www.oursaviour.net
FISH FRY AND HOT DOG SALE: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at New St. Thomas Reformed Episcopal Church. The Family & Friends Day Committee of New St. Thomas RE Church is hosting a ‘fish fry/hot dog’ sale. All proceeds will benefit the building fund. Thank you for your continuous support. Food ranges from $3-$6. 5709 Ames Rd. (803) 691-0611
COMMUNITY FOOD DRIVE FOR HARVEST HOPE: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Shandon Presbyterian Church. Shandon Presbyterian’s Outreach Ministry invites the community to fill a truck with donations for Harvest Hope. Look for the classic Chevy Cheyenne pickup in the church parking lot and drop off nonperishable food items. 607 Woodrow St. (803) 771-4408
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
COMMUNITY FOOD DRIVE FOR HARVEST HOPE: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Shandon Presbyterian Church. Shandon Presbyterian’s Outreach Ministry invites the community to fill a truck with donations for Harvest Hope. Look for the classic Chevy Cheyenne pickup in the church parking lot and drop off nonperishable food items. 607 Woodrow St. (803) 771-4408
CAROLINA JAZZ SOCIETY CONCERT: 2:30-5 p.m. Sunday at Lourie Center. Enjoy jazz, ragtime, swing and big band with Dick Goodwin, trumpet; Doug Graham, clarinet; Bruce Clark, trombone; Jim Hall, drums; Aletha Jacobs, piano. $10 for adults, under age 18 free with adult. 1650 Park Circle (803) 432-1504, www.carolinajazzsociety.com
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
USC YOUTH CHOIR AUDITIONS: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday or contact to schedule at USC School of Music. The USC Youth Choir provides singers in grades 3-8 with exceptional choral music education and performance experience while inspiring a lifelong love of singing and music. This auditioned choir is a premier group of young singers working together to build superior choral skills and musicianship. Cost may vary. 816 Assembly St. (803) 777-5381, www.sc.edu/music/youthchoir
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
CENTURA COLLEGE CAREER FAIR: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at Centura College Columbia. Centura College will be holding a career fair. The event will feature a wide range of companies from the healthcare industry, as well as companies from other industries. Employers attending will lend guidance regarding the application process for their companies, and may even hold on-site interviews for qualified applicants. Guests are expected to attend the career fair professionally dressed, with copies of their resumes and prepared to network. 131 Berkshire Dr. www.facebook.com/events/109144066434312
“MY HERO BROTHER”: 7 p.m. Thursday at Katie & Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center. “My Hero Brother” is a film about a group of remarkable young people with Down syndrome who embark on a demanding trip through the Indian Himalayas, accompanied by their brothers and sisters. A heartwarming closeness develops among the siblings as they deal with formidable physical and emotional challenges. These difficult trials are set against the richly colorful Indian backdrop and deepen our understanding of the disability community, while affirming the vast potential for resilience and perseverance lying dormant in all of us. Free and open to the public. 306 Flora Dr. (803)787-2023
MOONLIGHT CEMETERY & SECRETS FROM THE GRAVE TOURS: 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Elmwood Cemetery. One hundred and sixty years of history will come to life during our popular cemetery tours! Grab your flashlight as we tour one of Columbia’s oldest cemeteries and discover centuries of stories etched in stone on the markers and headstones found within Elmwood Cemetery’s acres of carefully planned grounds. The perfect after-work activity, our cemetery tours are an event the whole family will enjoy. HC members: $8 adults, $4 youth; non-members: $12 adults, $6 youth. 501 Elmwood Ave. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/moonlight-cemetery-tours?date=07/13/2017
UPCOMING EVENTS
SPEAKER @ THE CENTER: Noon-1 p.m. Sept. 15 at South Carolina State Library. Speaker @ the Center is a free series open to the public. Each event brings a South Carolina author to the library to discuss their writing process and most recent book. This month’s featured author is Leigh Moring, “Nathanael Greene in South Carolina”. Books are available for purchase and signing at each event. 1500 Senate St. (803) 545-4432, http://readsc.org/speakers
KINGSMEN BREAKFAST: 8-10 a.m. Sept. 16 at Christian Life Church. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends, and hear Glen share his heart. Be encouraged as you worship, laugh together, receive pray, and pray for each other. Guys of all ages are invited. Please let us know how many you will be coming with. Suggested donation: $3-5 per meal. 2700 Bush River Rd. Sign-up in lobby or contact: Gary Shull, (803) 238-7795, shullg@bellsouth.net
