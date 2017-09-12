Best of the rest: Events for September 12 and beyond

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
UOFSC STATE OF THE UNIVERSITY: 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Tuesday at USC’s Russell House. University Union Students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to share in this year’s State of the University Address. Delivered by President Harris Pastides, the 2017 address will review the successes of 2016 and share how, in the coming year, our chancellors, deans, faculty and staff will continue to move Carolina toward world-class status and global recognition. Join us in the Russell House ballroom at 10 a.m. as members of the Mighty Sound of the Southeast kick off the celebration with rousing tunes familiar to all Gamecocks. After President Pastides has finished his remarks, enjoy cake and good company as you catch up with old friends and introduce yourself to new members of the Carolina family. Free. 1400 Greene St. www.sc.edu/sotu
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
LADIES NIGHT OUT AND JEWELRY SALE PARTY: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at Gallery West. Gallery West and “It’s the Little Things” are having an after hours shopping event with a 20% sale on jewelry at Gallery West, and 20% off most items at ILT. There will be a drink special at each venue. Meet friends, come shop, then have dinner at one of the three superior restaurants in the area, right here on State Street! Free. 134 State St., West Columbia. (803) 207-9265
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
CENTURA COLLEGE CAREER FAIR: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at Centura College Columbia. Centura College will be holding a career fair. The event will feature a wide range of companies from the healthcare industry, as well as companies from other industries. Employers attending will lend guidance regarding the application process for their companies, and may even hold on-site interviews for qualified applicants. Guests are expected to attend the career fair professionally dressed, with copies of their resumes and prepared to network. 131 Berkshire Dr. www.facebook.com/events/109144066434312
“MY HERO BROTHER”: 7 p.m. Thursday at Katie & Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center. “My Hero Brother” is a film about a group of remarkable young people with Down syndrome who embark on a demanding trip through the Indian Himalayas, accompanied by their brothers and sisters. A heartwarming closeness develops among the siblings as they deal with formidable physical and emotional challenges. These difficult trials are set against the richly colorful Indian backdrop and deepen our understanding of the disability community, while affirming the vast potential for resilience and perseverance lying dormant in all of us. Free and open to the public. 306 Flora Dr. (803)787-2023
MOONLIGHT CEMETERY & SECRETS FROM THE GRAVE TOURS: 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Elmwood Cemetery. One hundred and sixty years of history will come to life during our popular cemetery tours! Grab your flashlight as we tour one of Columbia’s oldest cemeteries and discover centuries of stories etched in stone on the markers and headstones found within Elmwood Cemetery’s acres of carefully planned grounds. The perfect after-work activity, our cemetery tours are an event the whole family will enjoy. HC members: $8 adults, $4 youth; non-members: $12 adults, $6 youth. 501 Elmwood Ave. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/moonlight-cemetery-tours?date=07/13/2017
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
SPEAKER @ THE CENTER: Noon-1 p.m. Friday at South Carolina State Library. Speaker @ the Center is a free series open to the public. Each event brings a South Carolina author to the library to discuss their writing process and most recent book. This month’s featured author is Leigh Moring, “Nathanael Greene in South Carolina”. Books are available for purchase and signing at each event. 1500 Senate St. (803) 545-4432, http://readsc.org/speakers
ALTERNATIVES TO VIOLENCE PROJECT - BASIC WORKSHOP: 6-9 p.m. Friday at Columbia Friends Meetinghouse. Discover new ways to reduce violence in your world during this 18-hour activity-based weekend workshop. Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP) is a multi-cultural organization of volunteers offering interactive workshops that teach skills of non-violent conflict resolution and empower people to lead nonviolent lives. $35; some scholarships available. 120 Pisgah Church Rd. (803) 470-4432, www.facebook.com/AVPSC
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
KINGSMEN BREAKFAST: 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Christian Life Church. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends, and hear Glen share his heart. Be encouraged as you worship, laugh together, receive pray, and pray for each other. Guys of all ages are invited. Please let us know how many you will be coming with. Suggested donation: $3-5 per meal. 2700 Bush River Rd. Sign-up in lobby or contact: Gary Shull, (803) 238-7795, shullg@bellsouth.net
HOPKINS HIGH ALUMNI FOUNDATION BANQUET: 6 p.m. Saturday at St. John Holistic Wellness Center. Scholarship Banquet sponsored by the Hopkins High School Alumni Foundation with the Rev. Dr. John U. Kirkland as the guest speaker. The foundation has awarded 216 scholarships from 1995 through 2016. 16 scholarships will be awarded this year. $25 admission. 230 J.W. Neal Circle, Hopkins (803) 788-7185
FRIENDS OF THE SWANSEA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOK SALE: 9 a.m.-Noon Saturday at Lifelong Learning Center. Books and paperbacks, Westerns romance paperbacks, Christian fiction, CD’s. A bag of books or paperbacks is $5. 297 N. Lawrence, Swansea (803) 794-7761
ALTERNATIVES TO VIOLENCE PROJECT - BASIC WORKSHOP: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Friends Meetinghouse. Discover new ways to reduce violence in your world during this 18-hour activity-based weekend workshop. Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP) is a multi-cultural organization of volunteers offering interactive workshops that teach skills of non-violent conflict resolution and empower people to lead nonviolent lives. $35; some scholarships available. 120 Pisgah Church Rd. (803) 470-4432, www.facebook.com/AVPSC
39TH ANNUAL JUBILEE: FESTIVAL OF BLACK HISTORY & CULTURE: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Mann-Simons Site. Now in its 39th year, this free outdoor festival brings artisans, dancers, musicians, and storytellers together to celebrate South Carolina’s black history and culture on the grounds of the Mann-Simons Site in downtown Columbia. This year’s Jubilee will feature a head-lining performance from Cheri Maree, an international recording artist, songwriter, and author who brings “soul jazz” to the center stage. In addition, Jubilee 2017 will feature other performance from South Carolina musicians, demonstration artists from across the state, food/art/outdoor vendors, family-friendly activities and games, house tours of the Mann-Simons Site and the Modjeska Monteith Simkins House, bus tours of important African American sites in downtown Columbia, and more! Free and open to the public. 1403 Richland St. www.historiccolumbia.org/jubilee
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
COLUMBIA CITY BALLET NUTCRACKER AUDITIONS: 1 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Conservatory of Dance. Auditions for the Columbia City Ballet “Nutcracker”, male and female dancers for ages 4-11 and up. Dress code: Ladies: black leotard, pink tights, hair in slick bun, lip and cheek color with light eye shadow. Gentlemen: white leotard or plain white tee shirt, black tights and black shoes or black tights with white socks and white shoes. $20. 1545 Main St. (803) 799-7605
DOLLAR SUNDAY AT ROBERT MILLS: 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Robert Mills House & Gardens. Residents of Richland and Lexington Counties are invited to take a guided tour of one of our historic house museums for just $1! This month visit the Robert Mills House & Gardens to see new exhibitions and experience a home built by one of our nation’s most revered early architechs. General admission prices apply for any house tours after the first. Walk-ins welcome! Tours begin at the top of the hour. Purchase admission and meet for tours at the Gift Shop at Robert Mills. $1. 1616 Blanding St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, www.historiccolumbia.org/events/dollar-sunday-admission
ALTERNATIVES TO VIOLENCE PROJECT - BASIC WORKSHOP: 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Friends Meetinghouse. Discover new ways to reduce violence in your world during this 18-hour activity-based weekend workshop. Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP) is a multi-cultural organization of volunteers offering interactive workshops that teach skills of non-violent conflict resolution and empower people to lead nonviolent lives. $35; some scholarships available. 120 Pisgah Church Rd. (803) 470-4432, www.facebook.com/AVPSC
OPEN CASTING CALL FOR ‘THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR’: 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at McNulty Plaza. Auditions for “Merry Wives of Windsor”. Free. 420-B McNulty St., Blythewood. www.townofblythewoodsc.gov
BENEFIT RECITAL - REGINALD SMITH, JR.: 3 p.m. Sunday at Lyttleton St. United Methodist Church. Benefit recital by internationally acclaimed opera singer, Reginald Smith, Jr. The recital given to benefit the scholarship program, including the prestigious Brevard Scholarship given by the Kershaw Co. Music Association, an affliliate of the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Free admission. Donations strongly encouraged. 1206 Lyttleton St., Camden (803) 425-7676
USC WIND ENSEMBLE CONCERT: 4 p.m. Sunday at Koger Center for the Arts. The opening concert of the 2017-2018 season showcases the versatility of the award-winning USC Wind Ensemble and its repertoire. The program pairs two masterpieces of the 19th century by Dvořák and Wagner with works by two of today’s leading composers, Cindy McTee and Kristin Kuster. Free. 1051 Greene St. www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/ensembles/usc_bands/concert_bands/wind_ensemble_2017_18_season.php
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
HEALTH SCREENINGS AT UNION UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: 7-10 a.m. Monday at Union United Methodist Church. Fellowship Room Lexington Medical Center Community Outreach will be performing health screenings. Everyone from the church and community (18 years) is invited to come to ge tested. Screenings are free. Fasting is required 12 hours prior to blood work. Thyriod panel ($32); Vitamin D evaluation ($40) Flue Shots (Medicare). 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo (803) 781-3013, www.unionunitedmethodist.org
LEXINGTON LIONS CLUB 9TH ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: 12:30 p.m. Monday at Country Club of Lexington. All proceeds go to Lions Charities. Lions Clubs celebrating 100 years and the Lexington Lions Club celebrating 90 years of service this year. $75 per player, $300 per team. 1066 Barr Rd., Lexington www.LexingtonLions.com
OPEN CASTING CALL FOR ‘THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR’: 7 p.m. Monday at McNulty Plaza. Auditions for “Merry Wives of Windsor”. Free. 420-B McNulty St., Blythewood. www.townofblythewoodsc.gov
UPCOMING EVENTS
SHEPHERD’S CENTER OF ST. ANDREWS: ADVENTURES IN LEARNING FALL SESSION: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 19 through Nov. 14 at Ashland United Methodist Church. Adventures in Learning is an all-volunteer interfaith learning program for people aged 50 and above. The registration fee gives members a choice of classes and activities at each hour. A variety of classes, both serious and light, is available. Teachers include professors, active and retired, from USC and Columbia College, as well as experts from the community with specific areas of knowledge. Offerings this session include Gifts of the World’s Great Religions, Confederates and Controversy, Shakespeare and the Nature of Evil, Beginning Bridge, Chair Yoga, Origins of Rock n Roll, Line Dancing, Ukulele, Continuing Spanish, and Digging Up the Past: Archaeology in South Carolina. $35 for all sessions; lunch available for an additional $7; weekly. 2600 Ashland Rd. (803) 731-9394, www.shepherdscenterofstandrews.org
FREE INFERTILITY SEMINAR: 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Columbia Marriott - downtown. Coastal Fertility’s Reproductive Endocrinologists, Dr. John Schnorr, Dr. Michael Slowey and Dr. Heather Cook will discuss the causes of infertility and new techniques to overcome it. These highly experienced physicians represent the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Medical University of South Carolina. IVF, IUI, Egg Donor Treatment, Fertility Preservation, Male Factor, concerns for older women, simple treatment options for same sex couples and much more. Get the answers you have been looking for! The seminar is free and every couple who attends will receive a certificate for a free new patient consultation and ultrasound valued at $250. Refreshments will also be provided. 1200 Hampton St. www.coastalfertilityspecialists.com/Resources/Patient-Seminar.aspx
LEXINGTON LIVE FEATURING THE BUSINESS: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Icehouse Amphitheater. Join us for the free concert series featuring The Business. Food and beverage will be for sale. The Business is the real deal. Six of the best musicians around, including a horn section and powerful vocals and outstanding showmanship, deliver an unbelievable performance for any occasion. “We love finding the pulse of an audience and raising that pulse to create an experience far beyond the ordinary. We insist on your event being extraordinary in every way.” Free. 107 W. Main St. Lexington www.icehouseamphitheater.com
LEXINGTON COUNTY MASTER GARDENER VOLUNTEER ANNUAL PLANT SALE: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 22 at S.C. State Farmers Market. 2017 Fall Midlands Plant and Flower Festival Large plant sale with plants grown by Master Gardeners- potted plants, succulents, perennials, small shrubbery and trees. Our “General Store” has a large assortments of gently used garden tools, pots, slightly used garden books, magazines, gifts and much more. Proceeds help support the Sam Cheatham Scholar-ship Fund for students majoring in the horticulture/ agriculture field of study. No Admission fee. 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia www.facebook.com/LCMGVA
RIVERBANKS ZOOFARI: 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Support wildlife conservation during the Zoo’s popular fall fundraiser. Guests can explore the Zoo after-hours while sipping on custom cocktails and sampling a variety of African-inspired cuisine. The exotic evening also will feature live entertainment, animal presentations and encounters, a live and silent auction, plus an opportunity to explore Riverbanks behind-the-scenes. A limited number of tickets are available. Attire is safari/casual. $60 for Riverbanks’ members; $70 for the general public. 500 Wildlife Pkwy www.riverbanks.org
LEXINGTON COUNTY MASTER GARDENER VOLUNTEER ANNUAL PLANT SALE: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 23 at S.C. State Farmers Market. 2017 Fall Midlands Plant and Flower Festival Large plant sale with plants grown by Master Gardeners- potted plants, succulents, perennials, small shrubbery and trees. Our “General Store” has a large assortments of gently used garden tools, pots, slightly used garden books, magazines, gifts and much more. Proceeds help support the Sam Cheatham Scholar-ship Fund for students majoring in the horticulture/ agriculture field of study. No Admission fee. 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia www.facebook.com/LCMGVA
MELODY’S MOSTLY MUSICAL DAY: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Richland Library Sandhills. Join pianist Jenny Lin as she tells a tale with music about Melody’s Mostly Musical Day. She brings her music to life with accompanying artwork and story. Also, enjoy hearing her music through a remarkable demonstration of Steinway Spirio, the world’s finest high-resolution player piano. Free. 763 Fashion Dr. www.richlandlibrary.com
LEXINGTON COUNTY MASTER GARDENER VOLUNTEER ANNUAL PLANT SALE: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24 at S.C. State Farmers Market. 2017 Fall Midlands Plant and Flower Festival Large plant sale with plants grown by Master Gardeners- potted plants, succulents, perennials, small shrubbery and trees. Our “General Store” has a large assortments of gently used garden tools, pots, slightly used garden books, magazines, gifts and much more. Proceeds help support the Sam Cheatham Scholar-ship Fund for students majoring in the horticulture/ agriculture field of study. No Admission fee. 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia www.facebook.com/LCMGVA
STEINWAY ARTIST JENNY LIN IN CONCERT: 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at Rice Music House. Steinway Artist Jenny Lin is one of today’s most respected young pianists. Her exciting stage presence and ability to combine classical and contemporary music have brought her to the attention of international critics and audiences. Her concerts have taken her to such iconic stages as Carnegie Hall and Avery Fisher Hall, to venues throughout Europe and the Far East, and to festivals and competitions throughout the world. Free. 470 Town Center Place. https://ricemusichouse.com/community-concerts/
THE GRAND TOUR: 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Harbison Theatre. Join the Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra for a tour of some of the most celebrated composers in Western Europe. The itinerary includes Rossini, Berlioz, Faure, and Schubert’s famous “Unfinished Symphony”. Free Admission, donations accepted. 7300 College St., Irmo (803) 400-3540, www.LMSO.org
LEXINGTON LIVE FEATURING MEN OF DISTINCTION: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Icehouse Amphitheater. Join us for the free concert series Lexington Live featuring The Men of Distinction. This is Kid’s Night featuring face painters for the kids. Food and beverage will be for sale. The Men of Distinction have amassed an enviable list of references over the years. They have performed for numerous conventions, festivals, weddings and other public and private events. Their 1997 release of the heralded CD “Step It Up and GO” garnered numerous awards including the Song of the Year entitled “It Won’t Be this Way.” At the 1997 Cammy Awards the CD was voted the best of the year and the group was voted Artists Of The Year. Free. 107 W. Main St. Lexington www.icehouseamphitheater.com
USC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: ZUILL BAILEY RETURNS!: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Koger Center for the Arts. Back by popular demand, cellist Zuill Bailey returns to USC to perform the cello concerto for which he received the 2017 Grammy for Best Solo Classical Performance, Michael Daugherty’s Tales of Hemingway. This riveting new work brings to life the brilliant literature and fascinating life of writer Ernest Hemingway. Shostakovich - Symphony No. 5 in D minor, is also on the program. Season Tickets: General public - $150; senior citizen/USC faculty and staff - $110; children under 18 - $45. Single Concerts: General public - $30; senior citizen/USC faculty and staff - $25; children under 18 and non-USC students with ID - $5; USC Students – free with student ID. 1051 Greene St. www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/ensembles/usc_orchestras/usc_symphony_orchestra/symphony_season2017_18.php
GENTRI: THE GENTLEMEN TRIO: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Pioneers of “Cinematic Pop,” GENTRI’s music pulses with lush, epic orchestration and dynamic, three-part harmony. These gentlemen have held their own onstage with Tony Award-winning vocalist Idina Menzel and with the legendary rock band, Journey. Here for their first South Carolina engagement, they will perform favorite ballads of stage and screen, as well as their original music, joined by a select ensemble of musicians from the S.C. Philharmonic. $28. 7300 College St., Irmo (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org/gentri
ROSEWOOD ART AND MUSIC FESTIVAL: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 30 in Rockaways Parking Lot. Rosewood Art & Music Festival is a non-profit, one-day, free admittance, outdoor festival where thousands of visitors descend into the Rosewood Neighborhood to enjoy multiple stages of live entertainment, visual arts, poets, music, and more to celebrate southern arts and culture. Free and open to the public. 2719 Rosewood Dr. http://rosewoodfestival.com/
CHARLOTTE CHILDREN’S THEATER PRESENTS: MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS: 11 a.m.-Noon Sept. 30 at Richland Library Sandhills. Mr. Popper spends his time daydreaming of adventures in far-off lands while Mrs. Popper scrimps and saves to put beans on the table. When a spirited penguin arrives on their doorstep, a new horizon (and flock) opens before them! Come along for an unforgettable adventure in this 1930’s-inspired musical, based on the classic book. Free. 763 Fashion Dr. www.richlandlibrary.com
FALL FESTIVAL AND BARBECUE FUNDRAISER: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Woodmen of the World Life Insurance. Enjoy good food for a great cause at United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of South Carolina’s first Fall Festival and Barbecue fundraiser! Southern Belly BBQ will serve up the tasty barbecue, while SoundQuest DJ’s will spin some tunes and provide a photo booth! Lowe’s Foods of Lexington will be on hand to do a cake walk, and you’ll have a chance to win a 50/50 drawing and some exciting raffle prizes! $15 per person; free for children 12 and under. 3620 Augusta Rd., West Columbia. Alanna, (803) 926-8878, aboozer@ucpsc.org. www.ucpsc.org/events
THE 2ND ANNUAL FALL BALL: 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Colonial Life Arena. Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Cardi B, and Tory Lanez will bring the heat to Colonial Life Arena. The 2nd Annual Fall Ball presented by Hot103.9/93.9 is brought to you by Victory Promotions and Ben Hated, LLC. $49-$159. 801 Lincoln St. (800) 745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
ONGOING EVENTS
THE WAY I SEE IT: PAINTINGS BY JAN SWANSON: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at City Art. Through Sept. 16. 38 paintings by local artist Jan Swanson. Free. 1224 Lincoln St. www.cityartonline.com
LEXINGTON FARMER’S MARKET: 9 a.m.-Noon Saturdays at Lexington Square Park. Through Sept. 30. The Town of Lexington Farmers Market is primarily intended as a farmer/grower and local artisan market that uses a community-friendly atmosphere to promote, support and encourage local production, while educating citizens on the benefits of eating local, fresh produce and supporting local artists and the Certified SC program. 205 E. Main St. Walker Brewer, (803) 358-7275, www.lexsc.com
ART CLASSES: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. Monday thru Saturdays at City Art. Art classes for adults, usually one day per week for 6 weeks. Some one day Saturday workshops. Watercolor painting, oil painting and specialty workshops. Cost varies. 1224 Lincoln St. www.cityartonline.com
CHAPIN FARMER’S MARKET: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. the first Saturdays of the month through October. On the 100 block of Clark Street, downtown. Chapin residents have a new place to buy fresh produce, handmade items like candles and soaps, and participate in interactive demonstrations that promote healthy eating and active lifestyles. The market will provide opportunities for locals to access fresh produce, meats and other related agricultural products along with some handmade arts and crafts, health and wellness information, and live music. www.chapinsc.com
OPEN MIC NIGHT/SIN NIGHT: 8 p.m.-midnight Monday at World of Beer. WOB is hosting an open mic night. Come out and jam or enjoy some live tunes with David Sink! Also, try one of our mouthwatering sliders or Guiness Brats for only $5. Happy Hour is every Monday- Friday 4-7 p.m. and service industry night starts at 8 p.m. with $3 house bourbon and house vodka. 902 Gervais St. (803) 509-6020, www.worldofbeer.com/Locations/TheVista
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Mondays at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try standup. Get your chance at New Brookland Tavern. Free for ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. 122 State St., West Columbia. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 9-11 p.m. Mondays at the Melton Memorial Observatory. The historic observatory on USC’s Horseshoe is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to stop in and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
RIVER RAT BREWERY TACO TUESDAYS: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at River Rat Brewery. Every Tuesday Chef Taylor prepares some of his famous tacos. Two tacos for only $7! Trust us you do not want to miss out. Come get you some! 1231 Shop Rd. www.riverratbrewery.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 10 p.m. Build with Emmet and his Master Builder friends in “The Lego Movie 4-D Experience” at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Also, don’t miss a live sky tour at 6 p.m. and “Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure” at 7 p.m. in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. Planetarium, 4-D Theaters shows and blockbuster exhibit tickets are an additional $5 each. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, www.richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WINE TASTING: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at The Aristocrat Fine Wine & Craft Cocktails. Join us every Wednesday evening for our weekly wine tasting. Each week consists of different varietals to try. As our vow to support wine culture and encourage future wine lovers in Columbia, our weekly tastings give the opportunity for guests to learn about new wines, experiment with vintages you are unfamiliar with, cultivate your wine knowledge, try before committing to a glass or bottle, and just mingle with other wine lovers or your friends in an upscale atmosphere. $5. 1001 Washington St. www.facebook.com/TheAristocratSC
30 SECOND ROCKS: 9 p.m. Wednesdays at Tin Roof. Are you ready to ROCK the Hump? We will test your song title knowledge from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today’s hits! Prizes every round and a chance to win up to $250 cash! Hosted by Jonathan Payne. Free and Fun! Come eat, drink and get your rock on! 1022 Senate St. (803) 771-1558, www.tinroofcolumbia.com
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. Shop at City Roots Farmers Market for a great selection of local products from local farmers in a relaxed farm setting. Featuring fresh, organic produce grown at City Roots’ farm, plus Carolina coastal seafood, pasture-raised beef, pork, lamb and poultry, free range eggs, artisan breads and baked goods, organic maize products (grits), fresh milk and butter, and farm-fresh cheese. Enjoy a beverage while you shop; there’s craft beer and wine available for purchase. Each week will feature different food trucks, music, tastings and specials. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
SC STATE FARMERS MARKET: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays in West Columbia. The State Farmers Market campus in Columbia houses the Phillips Market Center, Consumer Protection Division, privately owned wholesale businesses, farmer’s sheds, The Market Restaurant, and additional state managed wholesale facilities and sheds. Consumers can shop year round for fresh produce, specialty products, and artisan items. The peak season for locally grown produce runs from April through early October. 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia. http://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agricultural-services/state-farmers-markets/sc-state-farmers-market/
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
