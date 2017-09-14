Judah & the Lion among upcoming Columbia concerts

Judah & the Lion
This Nashville, Tennessee-based band blends rock, pop and even hip-hop, as demonstrated in their popular song, “Take it All Back.” With singer-songwriter Billy Raffoul.
7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $22 in advance, $25 day of. www.musicfarm.com
Other concerts around town
Big Thunder and the Rumblefish: Local funky blues rock band. With Ropeswing Marathon, Trippin on Bricks, and Public Mind. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at New Brooklalnd Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
ET Anderson: Local psych rock group. With 2 Slices and The Artisanals from Charleston. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $8. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
New York Disco Villains: Self-described as “a multimedia carnival rock extravaganza,” this band is a colorful display of sounds and movement. With lowercase gods, Bona Lisa, and Soda City Riot. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $5. www.artbarsc.com
Vista After 5: The late afternoon outdoor concert series is back, kicking off next week with Tokyo Joe. Weekly shows through late October. 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in the parking lot for Tin Roof and Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. Free. www.tinroofcolumbia.com
Ony Ratsimbaharison, Special to Go Columbia
Comments