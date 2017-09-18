Best of the rest: Events for Sept. 18 and beyond

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
HEALTH SCREENINGS AT UNION UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: 7-10 a.m. Monday at Union United Methodist Church. Fellowship Room Lexington Medical Center Community Outreach will be performing health screenings. Everyone from the church and community (18 years) is invited to come to ge tested. Screenings are free. Fasting is required 12 hours prior to blood work. Thyriod panel ($32); Vitamin D evaluation ($40) Flue Shots (Medicare). 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo (803) 781-3013, www.unionunitedmethodist.org
LEXINGTON LIONS CLUB 9TH ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: 12:30 p.m. Monday at Country Club of Lexington. All proceeds go to Lions Charities. Lions Clubs celebrating 100 years and the Lexington Lions Club celebrating 90 years of service this year. $75 per player, $300 per team. 1066 Barr Rd., Lexington www.LexingtonLions.com
OPEN CASTING CALL FOR ‘THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR’: 7 p.m. Monday at McNulty Plaza. Auditions for “Merry Wives of Windsor”. Free. 420-B McNulty St., Blythewood. www.townofblythewoodsc.gov
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
SHEPHERD’S CENTER OF ST. ANDREWS: ADVENTURES IN LEARNING FALL SESSION: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 19 through Nov. 14 at Ashland United Methodist Church. Adventures in Learning is an all-volunteer interfaith learning program for people aged 50 and above. The registration fee gives members a choice of classes and activities at each hour. A variety of classes, both serious and light, is available. Teachers include professors, active and retired, from USC and Columbia College, as well as experts from the community with specific areas of knowledge. Offerings this session include Gifts of the World’s Great Religions, Confederates and Controversy, Shakespeare and the Nature of Evil, Beginning Bridge, Chair Yoga, Origins of Rock n Roll, Line Dancing, Ukulele, Continuing Spanish, and Digging Up the Past: Archaeology in South Carolina. $35 for all sessions; lunch available for an additional $7; weekly. 2600 Ashland Rd. (803) 731-9394, www.shepherdscenterofstandrews.org
STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens. Join Richland Library and Historic Columbia for a special, outdoor storytime. Enjoy stories and songs in the Hampton-Preston Gardens gazebo and then try your hand at old-fashioned, historic games in the gardens. This event is free and open to children of all ages. Free. 1615 Blanding St. www.richlandlibrary.com
PIXELATED!: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Blythewood. Pixels rule! Create a pixelated design, using sticky notes, and display it in the library for everyone to enjoy. Register online. Free. 218 McNulty St., Blythewood www.richlandlibrary.com
TALK LIKE A PIRATE DAY: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Eastover. Join us for parrot stories, crafts and a treasure hunt. Free. 608 Main St., Eastover www.richlandlibrary.com
MANGA 101: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Ballentine. Do you love comics but want to try something different? Why not give Manga a try? Come and learn all about these Japanese comics from our panel of Richland Library staff. They will answer all of your questions about these unique comics and give suggestions on different Manga series to try. Free. 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo www.richlandlibrary.com
WRITER’S BLOCK: HOW TO GET STARTED CREATING COMICS: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Main. Writer’s block can be frustrating, but we have some ways to get you out of that funk. Explore how to step outside of your normal writing zone and try some new writing strategies. No experience is needed. Free. 1431 Assembly St. www.richlandlibrary.com
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
FAMILY STORYTIME WITH THE RICHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT K-9 UNIT: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Richland Library Eastover. Join us for an exciting demonstration, given by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit. You will learn about the amazing things that sheriff’s deputies and their animal partners can accomplish when they work together and help to keep our community safe. Plus, it will give you an opportunity to gain knowledge and ask questions about the K-9 Unit. Free. 608 Main St., Eastover www.richlandlibrary.com
FREE INFERTILITY SEMINAR: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Columbia Marriott - downtown. Coastal Fertility’s Reproductive Endocrinologists, Dr. John Schnorr, Dr. Michael Slowey and Dr. Heather Cook will discuss the causes of infertility and new techniques to overcome it. These highly experienced physicians represent the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Medical University of South Carolina. IVF, IUI, Egg Donor Treatment, Fertility Preservation, Male Factor, concerns for older women, simple treatment options for same sex couples and much more. Get the answers you have been looking for! The seminar is free and every couple who attends will receive a certificate for a free new patient consultation and ultrasound valued at $250. Refreshments will also be provided. 1200 Hampton St. www.coastalfertilityspecialists.com/Resources/Patient-Seminar.aspx
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
A.P.P.L.E.S!: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday at Richland Library Blythewood. Red or green... which one is your favorite? We'll share stories and make an edible necklace in apple colors. Register online. Free. 218 McNulty St., Blythewood www.richlandlibrary.com
DIY RAIN CHAINS: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Richland Library Sandhills. Join us as we make a beautiful alternative to a downspout - the rain chain. Register online. Free. 763 Fashion Dr. www.richlandlibrary.com
SC LEGAL INFO SESSION: ADOPTION LAW ISSUES: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Richland Library, Main. Join Bonnie P. Horn, Esq., from the South Carolina Bar, as she discusses adoption law issues. This event will include an hour-long presentation with a 30-45 minute question-and-answer session following the presentation. Register online. Free. 1431 Assembly St. www.richlandlibrary.com
LEXINGTON LIVE FEATURING THE BUSINESS: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday at Icehouse Amphitheater. Join us for the free concert series featuring The Business. Food and beverage will be for sale. The Business is the real deal. Six of the best musicians around, including a horn section and powerful vocals and outstanding showmanship, deliver an unbelievable performance for any occasion. “We love finding the pulse of an audience and raising that pulse to create an experience far beyond the ordinary. We insist on your event being extraordinary in every way.” Free. 107 W. Main St. Lexington www.icehouseamphitheater.com
“THE DAY AFTER PEACE” DOCUMENTARY SCREENING: 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Stavros Lecture Hall, Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. The documentary “The Day after Peace” (2008) will be screened to mark the International Day of Peace. Against all the odds an individual manages to create an annual global ‘Peace Day’; but can he inspire an actual ceasefire and silence the cynics by proving the day can actually save lives? Running time 1 hour 22 min. Sponsored by the Carolina Peace Resource Center and Peace Studies, Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. Free. 1000 Wildwood Ave. www.carolinapeace.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
LEXINGTON COUNTY MASTER GARDENER VOLUNTEER ANNUAL PLANT SALE: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday at S.C. State Farmers Market. 2017 Fall Midlands Plant and Flower Festival Large plant sale with plants grown by Master Gardeners- potted plants, succulents, perennials, small shrubbery and trees. Our “General Store” has a large assortments of gently used garden tools, pots, slightly used garden books, magazines, gifts and much more. Proceeds help support the Sam Cheatham Scholar-ship Fund for students majoring in the horticulture/ agriculture field of study. No Admission fee. 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia www.facebook.com/LCMGVA
RIVERBANKS ZOOFARI: 7 p.m. Friday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Support wildlife conservation during the Zoo’s popular fall fundraiser. Guests can explore the Zoo after-hours while sipping on custom cocktails and sampling a variety of African-inspired cuisine. The exotic evening also will feature live entertainment, animal presentations and encounters, a live and silent auction, plus an opportunity to explore Riverbanks behind-the-scenes. A limited number of tickets are available. Attire is safari/casual. $60 for Riverbanks’ members; $70 for the general public. 500 Wildlife Pkwy www.riverbanks.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
LEXINGTON COUNTY MASTER GARDENER VOLUNTEER ANNUAL PLANT SALE: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at S.C. State Farmers Market. 2017 Fall Midlands Plant and Flower Festival Large plant sale with plants grown by Master Gardeners- potted plants, succulents, perennials, small shrubbery and trees. Our “General Store” has a large assortments of gently used garden tools, pots, slightly used garden books, magazines, gifts and much more. Proceeds help support the Sam Cheatham Scholar-ship Fund for students majoring in the horticulture/ agriculture field of study. No Admission fee. 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia www.facebook.com/LCMGVA
MELODY’S MOSTLY MUSICAL DAY: 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Richland Library Sandhills. Join pianist Jenny Lin as she tells a tale with music about Melody’s Mostly Musical Day. She brings her music to life with accompanying artwork and story. Also, enjoy hearing her music through a remarkable demonstration of Steinway Spirio, the world’s finest high-resolution player piano. Free. 763 Fashion Dr. www.richlandlibrary.com
MIDLANDS FARM TOUR: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Richland and Lexington Counties. Midlands citizens are offered an exclusive behind the scenes look at the inner workings of up to ten sustainable farms in Richland and Lexington counties. This year promises a unique experience with the inclusion of niche products like indigo and chestnuts, as well as a range of interesting farming practices, such as: aquaponics, experimental heirloom cultivation, hyperlocal wine production, farms utilizing the “360 method” of composting, rainwater harvesting, and the use of alternative energy sources. In keeping with the mission of Sustainable Midlands to encourage responsible growth, ensure access to local food, and establish a healthy environment for all Midlands communities, the Midlands Farm Tour connects Midlands consumers with local producers practicing farm stewardship and sustainability. The goals of the tour are to strengthen relationships within our growing farming community and to bolster support for our local food nexus. $15; free for kids under 10, and those that are WIC/SNAP/EBT beneficiaries, and those with senior vouchers. Discounted ticket prices of $10 for first responders, military, and students with ID. For a list of particpating farms: https://midlandsfarmtour.com
COLUMBIA CITY BALLET: DRACULA AUDITIONS: 1 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Conservatory of Dance. Auditions for Columbia City Ballet’s Dracula. Male and female dancers ages 7-10, 1 p.m. Male and female dancers ages 11 and up, 2 p.m. Dress code: Ladies: black leotard, pink tights, hair in slick bun, lip and cheek color with light eye shadow. Gentlemen: white leotard or plain white tee shirt, black tights and black shoes or black tights with white socks and white shoes. $20. 1545 Main St. (803) 799-7605
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
LEXINGTON COUNTY MASTER GARDENER VOLUNTEER ANNUAL PLANT SALE: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at S.C. State Farmers Market. 2017 Fall Midlands Plant and Flower Festival Large plant sale with plants grown by Master Gardeners- potted plants, succulents, perennials, small shrubbery and trees. Our “General Store” has a large assortments of gently used garden tools, pots, slightly used garden books, magazines, gifts and much more. Proceeds help support the Sam Cheatham Scholar-ship Fund for students majoring in the horticulture/ agriculture field of study. No Admission fee. 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia www.facebook.com/LCMGVA
STEINWAY ARTIST JENNY LIN IN CONCERT: 3 p.m. Sunday at Rice Music House. Steinway Artist Jenny Lin is one of today’s most respected young pianists. Her exciting stage presence and ability to combine classical and contemporary music have brought her to the attention of international critics and audiences. Her concerts have taken her to such iconic stages as Carnegie Hall and Avery Fisher Hall, to venues throughout Europe and the Far East, and to festivals and competitions throughout the world. Free. 470 Town Center Place. https://ricemusichouse.com/community-concerts/
THE GRAND TOUR: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Harbison Theatre. Join the Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra for a tour of some of the most celebrated composers in Western Europe. The itinerary includes Rossini, Berlioz, Faure, and Schubert’s famous “Unfinished Symphony”. Free Admission, donations accepted. 7300 College St., Irmo (803) 400-3540, www.LMSO.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
LET’S TALK RACE SERIES: 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 25 at Richland Library Main. Following events that have taken place in Charlottesville, Virginia and across the country, join Richland Library for another timely event in the Let’s Talk Race series. Over the course of the summer, local residents have peacefully addressed the topic of racism, and through facilitator-led conversations, they have engaged in difficult and sometimes emotional dialogue. The Let’s Talk Race series has provided a safe space for members of our community to both speak and listen to others. Free. 1431 Assembly St. www.richlandlibrary.com
MONTY BENNETT, ORGANIST: LECTURE/RECITAL AND VISUAL JOURNEY: 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Organist Monty Bennett will present slides and musical selections from his recent trip to the Israel International Organ Festival, where he was invited to represent the USA. In Israel, his program featured the Eastern premiere of Nigerian Suite by the Nigerian organist/composer and musicologist Godwin Sadoh, as well as works by Afro-British and Jewish composers. Monty currently serves congregations in Charlotte, NC, is listed in Who’s Who in America, and has been featured on Public Radio International’s weekly program “Pipedreams.” Monty’s program in Columbia is sponsored by the Greater Columbia Chapter of The American Guild of Organists. Free. 2827 Wheat St. (803) 414-0479
THE FUTURE OF KOREA: ONE PENINSULA, TWO DIFFERENT STATES: Noon-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Sept. 26; 8-10 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. Sept. 27 at The Palmetto Club. CWAC is proud to present “The Future of Korea”, a program of the World Affairs Councils of America and the Korean Economic Institute, focusing on the political, economic, and security situation on the Korean Peninsula as well as U.S.-Korea relations. A panel discussion with representatives from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Korea Economic Institute (KEI), and the U.S. Department of State as it’s centerpiece, the program also includes ancillary events and activities. $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers and $20 for students. 1231 Sumter St. and 1400 Greene St. www.columbiaworldaffairs.org/events.html
“THE BEAUTY OF THE ORDINARY” - PAINTINGS BY DYLAN CRITCHFIELD-SALES ARTIST RECEPTION: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 28 at OTM Gallery (formerly Over the Mantel). Join us for a solo show of the paintings of Dylan Critchfield-Sales. His outstanding artworks both respect and illuminate the beauty of the objects and scenery that we live with daily. Dylan, currently residing and teaching in Columbia, has studied and taught internationally under the auspices of grants from the Elizabeth Greenshields’ Foundation. His work ignites the spirit of those of us who relish the look and value of the ordinary. Free. 3142 Carlisle St. (803) 719-1713, www.overthemantel.com
LEXINGTON LIVE FEATURING MEN OF DISTINCTION: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Icehouse Amphitheater. Join us for the free concert series Lexington Live featuring The Men of Distinction. This is Kid’s Night featuring face painters for the kids. Food and beverage will be for sale. The Men of Distinction have amassed an enviable list of references over the years. They have performed for numerous conventions, festivals, weddings and other public and private events. Their 1997 release of the heralded CD “Step It Up and GO” garnered numerous awards including the Song of the Year entitled “It Won’t Be this Way.” At the 1997 Cammy Awards the CD was voted the best of the year and the group was voted Artists Of The Year. Free. 107 W. Main St. Lexington www.icehouseamphitheater.com
USC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: ZUILL BAILEY RETURNS!: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Koger Center for the Arts. Back by popular demand, cellist Zuill Bailey returns to USC to perform the cello concerto for which he received the 2017 Grammy for Best Solo Classical Performance, Michael Daugherty’s Tales of Hemingway. This riveting new work brings to life the brilliant literature and fascinating life of writer Ernest Hemingway. Shostakovich - Symphony No. 5 in D minor, is also on the program. Season Tickets: General public - $150; senior citizen/USC faculty and staff - $110; children under 18 - $45. Single Concerts: General public - $30; senior citizen/USC faculty and staff - $25; children under 18 and non-USC students with ID - $5; USC Students – free with student ID. 1051 Greene St. www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/ensembles/usc_orchestras/usc_symphony_orchestra/symphony_season2017_18.php
GENTRI: THE GENTLEMEN TRIO: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Pioneers of “Cinematic Pop,” GENTRI’s music pulses with lush, epic orchestration and dynamic, three-part harmony. These gentlemen have held their own onstage with Tony Award-winning vocalist Idina Menzel and with the legendary rock band, Journey. Here for their first South Carolina engagement, they will perform favorite ballads of stage and screen, as well as their original music, joined by a select ensemble of musicians from the S.C. Philharmonic. $28. 7300 College St., Irmo (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org/gentri
ROSEWOOD ART AND MUSIC FESTIVAL: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 30 in Rockaways Parking Lot. Rosewood Art & Music Festival is a non-profit, one-day, free admittance, outdoor festival where thousands of visitors descend into the Rosewood Neighborhood to enjoy multiple stages of live entertainment, visual arts, poets, music, and more to celebrate southern arts and culture. Free and open to the public. 2719 Rosewood Dr. http://rosewoodfestival.com/
CHARLOTTE CHILDREN’S THEATER PRESENTS: MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS: 11 a.m.-Noon Sept. 30 at Richland Library Sandhills. Mr. Popper spends his time daydreaming of adventures in far-off lands while Mrs. Popper scrimps and saves to put beans on the table. When a spirited penguin arrives on their doorstep, a new horizon (and flock) opens before them! Come along for an unforgettable adventure in this 1930’s-inspired musical, based on the classic book. Free. 763 Fashion Dr. www.richlandlibrary.com
FALL FESTIVAL AND BARBECUE FUNDRAISER: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Woodmen of the World Life Insurance. Enjoy good food for a great cause at United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of South Carolina’s first Fall Festival and Barbecue fundraiser! Southern Belly BBQ will serve up the tasty barbecue, while SoundQuest DJ’s will spin some tunes and provide a photo booth! Lowe’s Foods of Lexington will be on hand to do a cake walk, and you’ll have a chance to win a 50/50 drawing and some exciting raffle prizes! $15 per person; free for children 12 and under. 3620 Augusta Rd., West Columbia. Alanna, (803) 926-8878, aboozer@ucpsc.org. www.ucpsc.org/events
THE 2ND ANNUAL FALL BALL: 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Colonial Life Arena. Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Cardi B, and Tory Lanez will bring the heat to Colonial Life Arena. The 2nd Annual Fall Ball presented by Hot103.9/93.9 is brought to you by Victory Promotions and Ben Hated, LLC. $49-$159. 801 Lincoln St. (800) 745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
ONGOING EVENTS
THE WAY I SEE IT: PAINTINGS BY JAN SWANSON: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at City Art. Through Sept. 16. 38 paintings by local artist Jan Swanson. Free. 1224 Lincoln St. www.cityartonline.com
LEXINGTON FARMER’S MARKET: 9 a.m.-Noon Saturdays at Lexington Square Park. Through Sept. 30. The Town of Lexington Farmers Market is primarily intended as a farmer/grower and local artisan market that uses a community-friendly atmosphere to promote, support and encourage local production, while educating citizens on the benefits of eating local, fresh produce and supporting local artists and the Certified SC program. 205 E. Main St. Walker Brewer, (803) 358-7275, www.lexsc.com
ART CLASSES: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. Monday thru Saturdays at City Art. Art classes for adults, usually one day per week for 6 weeks. Some one day Saturday workshops. Watercolor painting, oil painting and specialty workshops. Cost varies. 1224 Lincoln St. www.cityartonline.com
CHAPIN FARMER’S MARKET: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. the first Saturdays of the month through October. On the 100 block of Clark Street, downtown. Chapin residents have a new place to buy fresh produce, handmade items like candles and soaps, and participate in interactive demonstrations that promote healthy eating and active lifestyles. The market will provide opportunities for locals to access fresh produce, meats and other related agricultural products along with some handmade arts and crafts, health and wellness information, and live music. www.chapinsc.com
SHEPHERD’S CENTER OF ST. ANDREWS: ADVENTURES IN LEARNING FALL SESSION: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 19 through Nov. 14 at Ashland United Methodist Church. Adventures in Learning is an all-volunteer interfaith learning program for people aged 50 and above. The registration fee gives members a choice of classes and activities at each hour. A variety of classes, both serious and light, is available. Teachers include professors, active and retired, from USC and Columbia College, as well as experts from the community with specific areas of knowledge. Offerings this session include Gifts of the World’s Great Religions, Confederates and Controversy, Shakespeare and the Nature of Evil, Beginning Bridge, Chair Yoga, Origins of Rock n Roll, Line Dancing, Ukulele, Continuing Spanish, and Digging Up the Past: Archaeology in South Carolina. $35 for all sessions; lunch available for an additional $7; weekly. 2600 Ashland Rd. (803) 731-9394, www.shepherdscenterofstandrews.org
OPEN MIC NIGHT/SIN NIGHT: 8 p.m.-midnight Monday at World of Beer. WOB is hosting an open mic night. Come out and jam or enjoy some live tunes with David Sink! Also, try one of our mouthwatering sliders or Guiness Brats for only $5. Happy Hour is every Monday- Friday 4-7 p.m. and service industry night starts at 8 p.m. with $3 house bourbon and house vodka. 902 Gervais St. (803) 509-6020, www.worldofbeer.com/Locations/TheVista
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Mondays at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try standup. Get your chance at New Brookland Tavern. Free for ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. 122 State St., West Columbia. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 9-11 p.m. Mondays at the Melton Memorial Observatory. The historic observatory on USC’s Horseshoe is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to stop in and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
RIVER RAT BREWERY TACO TUESDAYS: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at River Rat Brewery. Every Tuesday Chef Taylor prepares some of his famous tacos. Two tacos for only $7! Trust us you do not want to miss out. Come get you some! 1231 Shop Rd. www.riverratbrewery.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 10 p.m. Build with Emmet and his Master Builder friends in “The Lego Movie 4-D Experience” at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Also, don’t miss a live sky tour at 6 p.m. and “Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure” at 7 p.m. in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. Planetarium, 4-D Theaters shows and blockbuster exhibit tickets are an additional $5 each. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, www.richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WINE TASTING: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at The Aristocrat Fine Wine & Craft Cocktails. Join us every Wednesday evening for our weekly wine tasting. Each week consists of different varietals to try. As our vow to support wine culture and encourage future wine lovers in Columbia, our weekly tastings give the opportunity for guests to learn about new wines, experiment with vintages you are unfamiliar with, cultivate your wine knowledge, try before committing to a glass or bottle, and just mingle with other wine lovers or your friends in an upscale atmosphere. $5. 1001 Washington St. www.facebook.com/TheAristocratSC
30 SECOND ROCKS: 9 p.m. Wednesdays at Tin Roof. Are you ready to ROCK the Hump? We will test your song title knowledge from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today’s hits! Prizes every round and a chance to win up to $250 cash! Hosted by Jonathan Payne. Free and Fun! Come eat, drink and get your rock on! 1022 Senate St. (803) 771-1558, www.tinroofcolumbia.com
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. Shop at City Roots Farmers Market for a great selection of local products from local farmers in a relaxed farm setting. Featuring fresh, organic produce grown at City Roots’ farm, plus Carolina coastal seafood, pasture-raised beef, pork, lamb and poultry, free range eggs, artisan breads and baked goods, organic maize products (grits), fresh milk and butter, and farm-fresh cheese. Enjoy a beverage while you shop; there’s craft beer and wine available for purchase. Each week will feature different food trucks, music, tastings and specials. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
SC STATE FARMERS MARKET: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays in West Columbia. The State Farmers Market campus in Columbia houses the Phillips Market Center, Consumer Protection Division, privately owned wholesale businesses, farmer’s sheds, The Market Restaurant, and additional state managed wholesale facilities and sheds. Consumers can shop year round for fresh produce, specialty products, and artisan items. The peak season for locally grown produce runs from April through early October. 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia. http://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agricultural-services/state-farmers-markets/sc-state-farmers-market/
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
Comments