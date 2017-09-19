Troubled pop singer Aaron Carter cancels his SC shows

Sorry, ’90s girls.
Your chance to see Aaron Carter on stage in South Carolina is gone.
The former child star and pop singer has canceled his Oct. 12 show at Music Farm Columbia.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances this event has been canceled,” Music Farm says on its website. “Refunds will be offered at the point of purchase.”
Carter’s concert at Music Farm Charleston on Oct. 13 also is canceled, according to the venue.
It was not immediately clear why Carter’s South Carolina concerts were canceled and whether he will cancel other scheduled shows. He is scheduled to perform in Orlando, Tampa and Atlanta in coming weeks. As recently as this past weekend, the singer was promoting his Florida shows on his social media pages.
The younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, Carter is known for songs like “I Want Candy” and the more recent “Fool’s Gold.”
It has been a rough few weeks for Carter, who has made some recent celeb headlines for drug use and a recent car accident and arrest for suspected driving under the influence and marijuana possession.
Carter previously canceled a Columbia concert, also scheduled at the Music Farm, in October 2015, in the midst of historic flooding in the city.
