5 fun events to catch in Lexington this fall

Small towns in the South have a way of celebrating fall that goes beyond shining their Friday night lights.
Lexington is a prime example.
The thriving town located 15 miles west of Columbia and has several events happening this fall that are well worth the drive.
Here are five:
Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 29.
Where: Lexington Square Park, 205 E. Main St., Lexington.
Info: www.lexsc.com/307/Farmers-Market
The Town of Lexington’s Farmers Market began its five-month season in May and will end it on Friday, Sept. 29.
The Farmers Market is primarily intended as a farmer, grower and local artisan market, to promote, support and encourage local production.
This time of year, the bounty could include pumpkins, apples, beans, okra and collards.
Lexington Craft Beerfest
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.
Where: Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 E. Main St., Lexington.
Tickets: $20 in advance, $30 day of at www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-lexington-craft-beerfest-tickets-36607319478. Tickets include all samples of craft beer available, one commemorative glass and nonalcoholic beverages.
Hosted by the Greater Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center, this is a craft beer lover’s paradise. Sample regional craft beers, grab a bite from local restaurants, and listen to live entertainment by Fantasy, a band that blends beach, Motown and smooth R&B sounds.
Fallen Firemen 5K Run and Walk
When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.
Where: Lexington County Baseball Stadium, 474 Ball Park Road, Lexington.
Info: www.fallenfiremen5k.com/about
The Fallen Firemen 5K Run & Walk supports the Jeffrey Vaden Chavis House at the Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
Chavis began his firefighting career as an 18-year-old volunteer for Lexington County Fire Service. He died July 12, 2001, at age 22, as a result of burns he suffered while fighting a residential fire.
The Chavis family and Lexington County Fire Service wanted to do something in his memory to help families be part of the care and recovery of their loved ones. Chavis House is a home away from home within walking distance of the Burn Center. It serves approximately 1,000 guests a year.
Murders and Mysteries Walking Tour
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.
Where: 116 E. Main St., Lexington.
Cost: Free.
Info: www.lexingtoncountymuseum.org
Learn about some spooky, gruesome aspects of Lexington’s history as guides discuss murders, lynchings, and mysteries that occurred downtown. Because of the mature subject matter, attendees must be over 18 or have parental permission.
Haunted History Tours
When: 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, and Friday, Oct. 27.
Where: Lexington County Museum, 231 Fox St., Lexington.
Cost: $6, adults; $3, children 12 and younger.
This popular family-friendly Halloween event has been thrillin’ and chillin’ Lexington residents for more than a decade. Guides walk visitors around the grounds of the downtown museum and tell stories – complemented by skits and sketches – of the spookier aspects of Lexington’s history.
Museum director J.R. Fennell says some of the stories may be embellished, but by the end of the evening, visitors will know what was exaggerated.
Lezlie Patterson, Special to Go Columbia
