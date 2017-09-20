Like whiskey? Celebrate it at a dinner and a festival

Try something new
Euphoria Greenville: Founded by singer-songwriter Edwin McCain in 2006, this long weekend celebrates the food, wine, brews and music of the Upstate. Thursday, Sept. 21, through Saturday, Sept. 24, in various locations. Tickets for individual events ($35-$150) or as ticket packages and festival passes (from $120 to $1,045 per person) are on sale at www.euphoriagreenville.com.
Jameson Whiskey Dinner: Jacob Benchoff of Southern Wine & Spirits presents Jameson Whiskey paired with a multicourse dinner. 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Gervais & Vine, 620-A Gervais St. Call for pricing and information: (803) 799-8463, www.gervine.com.
Great American Whiskey Fair: Enjoy an evening dedicated to whiskey with representatives from the world’s best whiskey makers. Local makers include Virgil Kane, Six & Twenty, Copper Horse. Other makers you will find at the Fair: Bulleit, Maker’s Mark, Jim Beam, Knob Creek, Eagle Rare, Elijah Craig, Jack Daniels, Four Roses, Woodford Reserve, Buffalo Trace, Evan Williams, Jefferson’s, George Dickel, Belle Meade, Willet, Angels Envy, Larceny, Wild Turkey, Old Forester, Weller, Bernheim’s, Medley Bros, High West, Buffalo Trace, Bird Dog, Jameson, Powers, Laphroig, Compass Box, Macallan, Balvenie, Nikka and Suntory. 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 28, at 701 Whaley, 701 Whaley St. Tickets are $75 per person at www.experiencewhiskey.com, www.facebook.com/GreatAmericanWhiskeyFair or www.farmtotableeventco.com.
Restaurant news
Ally & Eloise Bakeshop will relocate from 1556 Main St. – but the bakery isn’t going far. The shop will reopen in a few weeks at 1626 Main St. in a larger space formerly occupied by Agape Pharmacy, which moved to West Columbia.
In the meantime, you can fulfill that sweet tooth craving at the original location at 5209 Forest Drive. www.allyandeloise.com
