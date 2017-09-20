Lexington Chamber’s multimedia strategist knows best spots in town

Connor Watkins is the multimedia strategist for the Greater Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center. A Mount Pleasant native, he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of South Carolina.
While at USC, he pursued his passion for music by performing with both instrumental and vocal ensembles that took him on concert tours through China and even recording for the nation’s leading classical music label.
A resident of Lexington for the past five years, Watkins spends his time outside the Chamber traveling, spending time with family and friends and working on music as the worship leader at Lexington Church of Christ.
EAT
I am a foodie, through and through. My craving to try new restaurants and entrees leaves my refrigerator pretty bare. When I want fresh Mexican food, I head to Brothers & Beer. They make the guacamole right in front of you. A quick lunch break would be me walking to Libby’s of Lexington and getting their pimento cheeseburger that’s unmatched. My top menu item at Flight Deck is their baked flounder stuffed with crabmeat and paired with their sweet potato soufflé.
For Sunday brunch, I’m either at Momma Rabbit’s Nibbles and Sips or Arkos.
DRINK
My morning is always better when I stop by The Haven Coffee House and get a large mocha latte. In the winter, ask for their cozy gingerbread and tell them I sent you.
After-work beer spots are The Casual Pint and Old Mill Brewpub because they’re constantly changing the taps with new brews.
PLAY
I grew up on the coast, so I’m on a boat or in a pool whenever I get the chance on the weekends. Fall brings parades, chili cook-offs and beer festivals, while spring offers oyster roasts and more around town. You’ll see me at all of them!
LISTEN
Lexington’s Icehouse Amphitheater is the best thing that’s happened to Main Street. The town’s Lexington Live concert series brings the entire community together for food, drinks and music. It’s easy to grab a group of friends and enjoy the night there.
SEE
For a good view, the Lexington side of the Lake Murray Dam is my go-to spot. You can’t go wrong with taking a picnic to the SCE&G park or a taking walk on the dam to check out the newest locks on the fence while watching sail boats and jet skis pass.
