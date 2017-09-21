See who’s playing at the first Vista after 5 concert

More Videos 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? Pause 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 0:40 Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured 2:27 Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 0:42 Surveillance video of armed robbery of Baymont Inn 1:27 York County museum exec, re-enactors on canceled Civil War event at Brattonsville 4:41 Dabo Swinney expects a tough challenge from Boston College 1:38 How Jake Bentley, Gamecocks aim to put Kentucky behind them 2:39 Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

VIDEO: Girls show off their skills, confidence at Girls Rock Columbia showcase About 60 girls spent a week learning to play instruments, work together as a band and feel empowered as females at the third annual Girls Rock Columbia camp, which culminated with a showcase concert Saturday at the Columbia Museum of Art. About 60 girls spent a week learning to play instruments, work together as a band and feel empowered as females at the third annual Girls Rock Columbia camp, which culminated with a showcase concert Saturday at the Columbia Museum of Art. sellis@thestate.com

