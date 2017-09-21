See who’s playing at the first Vista after 5 concert

Vista After 5 with Tokyo Joe
The Vista is launching its free concert series to take place 5-7 p.m. every Thursday from Sept. 21 through Oct. 26.
The first concert will feature local rock band Tokyo Joe.
Other concerts around town
Girls Rock Columbia’s Rock Roulette: This showcase of bands made up of Girls Rock Columbia volunteers and supporters. Come see them rock and support the initiative to empower young girls and trans youth through music education. Proceeds benefit Girls Rock Summer Camp and other year-round programming. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Ivadell: Local indie rock, reminiscent of early space rock bands (i.e. Hum). With local pop punk band Oneforall and several touring acts: Daisyhead (indie emo), Nominee (pop punk), and Small Talks (indie pop). 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at New Brooklalnd Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Deathcrown: Death metal and thrash from Richmond, Virginia. With Dire Hatred (black metal) from Tennessee and local thrash band Axattack. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $6. www.tappsartscenter.com
Withdraw: Local melodic hardcore. With Soul Press (metal and hardcore), Never I (post-hardcore), Arborlea (metal and hardcore), and Hopesick (melodic hardcore). 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Your Chance to Die: Local melodic death metal. With Angels Among Ashes (metalcore), Sleep of Reason (hard rock and metal), and Beyond the Gallows (death metal). 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $8. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Sundy Best: Foot-stompin’ rock from Kentucky, reminiscent of the classic rock of the 1970s and ’80s (The Eagles, Tom Petty, etc.). With locals The Black Iron Gathering (folk and punk) and Jade Blocker (acoustic singer-songwriter). 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
World’s Greatest Dad: Emotive indie band from Atlanta. With Word? (indie), Things Not Worth Fixing (bedroom rock), Jonah Canepa (acoustic indie), and Danger Boy (post punk). 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Wired Goat Vista, 709 Gervais St. $5. wiredgoat.cafe
