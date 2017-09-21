More Videos

  • VIDEO: Girls show off their skills, confidence at Girls Rock Columbia showcase

    About 60 girls spent a week learning to play instruments, work together as a band and feel empowered as females at the third annual Girls Rock Columbia camp, which culminated with a showcase concert Saturday at the Columbia Museum of Art.

About 60 girls spent a week learning to play instruments, work together as a band and feel empowered as females at the third annual Girls Rock Columbia camp, which culminated with a showcase concert Saturday at the Columbia Museum of Art.
About 60 girls spent a week learning to play instruments, work together as a band and feel empowered as females at the third annual Girls Rock Columbia camp, which culminated with a showcase concert Saturday at the Columbia Museum of Art. sellis@thestate.com

Go Columbia

See who’s playing at the first Vista after 5 concert

By Ony Ratsimbaharison

Special to Go Columbia

September 21, 2017 10:37 AM

Vista After 5 with Tokyo Joe

The Vista is launching its free concert series to take place 5-7 p.m. every Thursday from Sept. 21 through Oct. 26.

The first concert will feature local rock band Tokyo Joe.

5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, outside Music Farm and Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. Free. www.vistacolumbia.com

Other concerts around town

Girls Rock Columbia’s Rock Roulette: This showcase of bands made up of Girls Rock Columbia volunteers and supporters. Come see them rock and support the initiative to empower young girls and trans youth through music education. Proceeds benefit Girls Rock Summer Camp and other year-round programming. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

girlsrock
Girls Rock Columbia will be Saturday, Sept. 23, at New Brookland Tavern in West Columbia.
The State file photo

Ivadell: Local indie rock, reminiscent of early space rock bands (i.e. Hum). With local pop punk band Oneforall and several touring acts: Daisyhead (indie emo), Nominee (pop punk), and Small Talks (indie pop). 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at New Brooklalnd Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Deathcrown: Death metal and thrash from Richmond, Virginia. With Dire Hatred (black metal) from Tennessee and local thrash band Axattack. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $6. www.tappsartscenter.com

Withdraw: Local melodic hardcore. With Soul Press (metal and hardcore), Never I (post-hardcore), Arborlea (metal and hardcore), and Hopesick (melodic hardcore). 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Your Chance to Die: Local melodic death metal. With Angels Among Ashes (metalcore), Sleep of Reason (hard rock and metal), and Beyond the Gallows (death metal). 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $8. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Sundy Best: Foot-stompin’ rock from Kentucky, reminiscent of the classic rock of the 1970s and ’80s (The Eagles, Tom Petty, etc.). With locals The Black Iron Gathering (folk and punk) and Jade Blocker (acoustic singer-songwriter). 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

World’s Greatest Dad: Emotive indie band from Atlanta. With Word? (indie), Things Not Worth Fixing (bedroom rock), Jonah Canepa (acoustic indie), and Danger Boy (post punk). 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Wired Goat Vista, 709 Gervais St. $5. wiredgoat.cafe

