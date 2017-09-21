Catalina Saavedra and Luis Dubó appear in “And the Whole Sky Fit in the Dead Cow’s Eye” by Francisca Alegría, an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
See these 7 Sundance short films at the Nickelodeon

By Lezlie Patterson

Special to Go Columbia

September 21, 2017 11:14 AM

Every January, film fans flock to Utah for the largest film festival in the country, the Sundance Film Festival.

But film fans in Columbia don’t have to travel to Park City for a taste of the famed festival. The Nickelodeon Theatre is showing a series of short films from the Sundance Festival, including actress Kristen Stewart’s “Come Swim.”

While the Sundance Film Festival is the United States’ leading independent film festival, it’s also a premiere showcase for short films. Featuring fiction, documentary and animated shorts from around the world, the 2017 shorts program includes laugh-out-loud comedies, creative innovations and contemplative reflections.

And they can be watched on Main Street.

“At the Nick, we strive to present diverse, experimental, thought-provoking, entertaining films, and the Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour embodies that ideal,” says Pauline Arroyo, marketing director for the Nickelodeon. “The Sundance Shorts are the voices at the forefront of independent film, and we value the opportunity to bring these perspectives and stories to Columbia.

“Plus, you can’t pass up the opportunity to attend one of the world’s greatest film festivals without leaving Main Street.”

The Short Film Program at the Sundance Film Festival shows between 70 and 80 short films. The festival accepts every type of filmmaking style, including animation, documentary, narrative, and experimental stories.

The Sundance Festival website states these short films “transcend traditional storytelling. They are a significant and popular way artists can connect with audiences. From documentary to animation, narrative to experimental, the abbreviated form is no longer just for the novice. Shorts have and will continue to be an important part of cinema, storytelling, and culture.”

Here are the 2017 Sundance Shorts being shown at the Nickelodeon:

‘5 Films about Technology’

Run time: 5 minutes.

Credits: Written and directed by Peter Huang; Canada.

technology
Aislinn Paul, Chloe Rose and Supinder Wraich appear in “5 Films about Technology” by Peter Huang, an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
Kat Webber Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Summary: A satirical look at the dumber side of technology.

‘And the Whole Sky Fit in the Dead Cow’s Eye’

Run time: 19 minutes.

Credits: Written and directed by Francisca Alegría; Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction; Chile, USA.

Language: Spanish with English subtitles.

sky
Catalina Saavedra and Luis Dubó appear in “And the Whole Sky Fit in the Dead Cow’s Eye” by Francisca Alegría, an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
Gonzalo Wolf Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Summary: Emeteria is visited by the ghost of her patrón, Teodoro. She believes he has come to take her to the afterlife – but he has more devastating news.

‘Come Swim’

Run time: 17 minutes.

Credits: Written and directed by Kristen Stewart; USA.

swim
Josh Kaye appears in “Come Swim” by Kristen Stewart, an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
John Guleserian Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Summary: This is a diptych of one man’s day, half impressionist and half realist portraits.

‘Lucia, Before and After’

Run time: 14 minutes.

Credits: Written and directed by Anu Valia; Short Film Jury Award: U.S. Fiction; USA.

lucia
Sarah Goldberg appears in “Lucia, Before and After” by Anu Valia, an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
Charlotte Hornsby Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Summary: After traveling 200 miles, a young woman waits out Texas’s state-mandated 24-hour waiting period before her abortion can proceed.

‘Night Shift’

Run time: 15 minutes.

Credits: Written and directed by Marshall Tyler; USA.

night
Tunde Adebimpe appears in “Night Shift” by Marshall Tyler, an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
Estee Ochoa Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Summary: A glimpse into a day in the life of a bathroom attendant in a Los Angeles nightclub.

‘P----’

Run time: 9 minutes.

Credits: Written and directed by Renata Gasiorowska; Poland.

pcropped
A still from “P----” by Renata Gasiorowska, an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Summary: Alone at home one evening, a young girl decides to have a solo pleasure session – but not everything goes according to plan.

‘Ten Meter Tower’

Run time: 16 minutes.

Credits: Directed by Maximilien Van Aertryck and Axel Danielson; Sweden.

Language: Swedish with English subtitles.

tower
A still from “Ten Meter Tower” by Maximilien Van Aertryck and Axel Danielson, an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Summary: People who have never been up a 10-meter diving tower must choose whether to jump or climb down in this entertaining study of people in a vulnerable position.

Lezlie Patterson, Special to Go Columbia

If you go

2017 Sundance Shorts

WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.

WHERE: Nickelodeon Theatre, 1607 Main St.

TICKETS: $11 per person at www.nickelodeon.org/films/2017-sundance-shorts or at the box office, which opens 30 minutes before showtime.

WORTH NOTING: The MPAA has not yet rated these films.

