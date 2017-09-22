Neo finds euphoria?

Euphoria became more extreme when a movie star rode into Greenville yesterday on the back of his custom motorcycle.
Matt Rhoda: Keanu Reeves just showing up at work.. not a big deal lol https://t.co/rJ8AilwjcZ pic.twitter.com/SkODEXO4gh— Katarina (@Keanuital) September 21, 2017
The Greenville Journal reported that Keanu Reeves is in town and was part of a panel discussion on motorcycles Thursday afternoon at the headquarters Michelin North America. Reeves is the co-owner of Arch Motorcycles — a top-of-the-line cycle shop creating custom bikes that go for $78,000 — and Michelin is a partner in the company.
jscalcio: When John Wick comes to visit Michelin. #keanureeves #archmotorcycle #michelinyumyum https://t.co/Sp0t1CrvD2 pic.twitter.com/xi9MBGNmEW— Katarina (@Keanuital) September 21, 2017
Accompanying Reeves was Curtis Duffy, chef and owner of the three-star Michelin restaurant Grace in Chicago. Duffy is returning as a participating chef at the Seeing Stars event Saturday at The Lazy Goat, part of the Euphoria weekend celebration of food and music.
jennoblekelly #keanureeves #Archmotorcycle https://t.co/AFYA8E3FXp pic.twitter.com/fXqFJ3ccmn— Katarina (@Keanuital) September 21, 2017
The chef and actor are friends that share a love of motorcycles and good food, so there should be plenty of opportunities for star gazing in the Upstate.
