Neo finds euphoria?

Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

September 22, 2017 11:03 AM

Euphoria became more extreme when a movie star rode into Greenville yesterday on the back of his custom motorcycle.

The Greenville Journal reported that Keanu Reeves is in town and was part of a panel discussion on motorcycles Thursday afternoon at the headquarters Michelin North America. Reeves is the co-owner of Arch Motorcycles — a top-of-the-line cycle shop creating custom bikes that go for $78,000 — and Michelin is a partner in the company.

Accompanying Reeves was Curtis Duffy, chef and owner of the three-star Michelin restaurant Grace in Chicago. Duffy is returning as a participating chef at the Seeing Stars event Saturday at The Lazy Goat, part of the Euphoria weekend celebration of food and music.

The chef and actor are friends that share a love of motorcycles and good food, so there should be plenty of opportunities for star gazing in the Upstate.

