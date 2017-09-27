Thundercat will perform Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Music Farm Columbia.
Go Columbia

This Grammy-winning musician will perform at Music Farm

By Ony Ratsimbaharison

Special to Go Columbia

September 27, 2017 2:19 PM

Thundercat

This multigenre bassist, singer, and producer has released a new album, titled “Drunk,” earlier this year. Thundercat mixes elements of electronic, funk, jazz, and more, and has won a Grammy Award for his collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on “These Walls.” With Saco & Uno and PBDY.

9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.) Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Music Farm Columbia, 1022 Senate St. $20-$22. www.musicfarm.com

Other concerts around town

The Wonder Years: In support of their new acoustic album, “Burst & Decay,” pop punk band The Wonder Years will be playing stripped-down, full-band arrangements from the album and others. With support from Laura Stevenson, The Obsessives, and Jetty Bones. 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $20 in advance; $25 day of. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Bad Omens: This alternative rock and metal band on Sumerian Records brings a high-energy performance with heavy riffs and breakdowns. With Stardog, Decadence, and We As a Species. 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $12 in advance; $14 day of. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Emarosa: Emotive pop punk with a softer edge. With A Lot Like Birds, Jule Vera, and The Second After. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $15. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Beats Antique: Part fusion belly dance, part electro-acoustic, Beats Antique is a performance band best experienced live. With Asadi and Houman. 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Music Farm Columbia, 1022 Senate St. $25-$28. www.musicfarm.com

Automated Terror Machine (ATM): Noise grind band from Wisconsin. With local noise acts Dollar Genital and Pissing No. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Wired Goat Vista, 709 Gervais St. $5. http://wiredgoat.cafe

