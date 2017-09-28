Best of the rest: Events for Sept. 28 and beyond

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
“THE BEAUTY OF THE ORDINARY” - PAINTINGS BY DYLAN CRITCHFIELD-SALES ARTIST RECEPTION: 5-8 p.m. Thursday at OTM Gallery (formerly Over the Mantel). Join us for a solo show of the paintings of Dylan Critchfield-Sales. His outstanding artworks both respect and illuminate the beauty of the objects and scenery that we live with daily. Dylan, currently residing and teaching in Columbia, has studied and taught internationally under the auspices of grants from the Elizabeth Greenshields’ Foundation. His work ignites the spirit of those of us who relish the look and value of the ordinary. Free. 3142 Carlisle St. (803) 719-1713, www.overthemantel.com
LEXINGTON LIVE FEATURING MEN OF DISTINCTION: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday at Icehouse Amphitheater. Join us for the free concert series Lexington Live featuring The Men of Distinction. This is Kid’s Night featuring face painters for the kids. Food and beverage will be for sale. The Men of Distinction have amassed an enviable list of references over the years. They have performed for numerous conventions, festivals, weddings and other public and private events. Their 1997 release of the heralded CD “Step It Up and GO” garnered numerous awards including the Song of the Year entitled “It Won’t Be this Way.” At the 1997 Cammy Awards the CD was voted the best of the year and the group was voted Artists Of The Year. Free. 107 W. Main St. Lexington www.icehouseamphitheater.com
POLITICS IN FALL 2017 WITH CNN’S MARK PRESTON: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at University of South Carolina’s Gambrell Hall. Mark Preston, CNN’s executive director of political programming, will give a public talk about current national politics. Will feature a question and answer session with Preston, a senior political analyst who also hosts “Full Stop with Mark Preston” on SiriusXM POTUS Channel 124. Preston joined CNN in 2005 as political editor and has received a number of prestigious honors, including Emmys -- in 2006 and 2012 -- for the network’s award-winning election night coverage. His visit to the university and lecture is being coordinated by the College of Arts and Science’s political science department. Free. 817 Henderson St. (803) 777-9201
USC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: ZUILL BAILEY RETURNS!: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Koger Center for the Arts. Back by popular demand, cellist Zuill Bailey returns to USC to perform the cello concerto for which he received the 2017 Grammy for Best Solo Classical Performance, Michael Daugherty’s Tales of Hemingway. This riveting new work brings to life the brilliant literature and fascinating life of writer Ernest Hemingway. Shostakovich - Symphony No. 5 in D minor, is also on the program. Season Tickets: General public - $150; senior citizen/USC faculty and staff - $110; children under 18 - $45. Single Concerts: General public - $30; senior citizen/USC faculty and staff - $25; children under 18 and non-USC students with ID - $5; USC Students – free with student ID. 1051 Greene St. www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/ensembles/usc_orchestras/usc_symphony_orchestra/symphony_season2017_18.php
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME: 8 p.m. Thursday at Town Theatre. Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film’s Academy Award-nominated score. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be “out there” observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three gentlemen vie for her attention, Frollo also embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all. $15-$25. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
LUNCH AND LEARN: Noon Friday at South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum. A lecture about military payment certificates, or MPCs, delivered by collector and MPC historian Will Gragg. Free. 301 Gervais St. in same building as State Museum. https://www.crr.sc.gov/calendar
COLA COMEDY CON: COMEDY FESTIVAL: 4:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday at New Brookland Tavern, Pearlz Oyster Bar, Tapps Arts Center and Art Bar. Cola Comedy CON is Columbia’s very first comedy convention/festival. This years event will be held over three days at four different venues. Early shows will be “pay what you want” style shows. Audiences will have the option of seeing six different shows for whatever they feel like paying. Each night will include a Feature Show with nationally touring headliners from New York and Los Angeles, followed by an after party featuring top local bands from around the Midlands. Early shows: free; late shows: $10. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia; Pearlz, 936 Gervais St.; Art Bar, 1211 Park St and Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. www.sodacitystandup.com/cola-comedy-con
CMA JAZZ ON MAIN: AN EVENING WITH VOCALIST MARIA HOWELL: Happy hour and galleries open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Columbia Museum of Art. Join us to kick off the new season of this exciting series of hot jazz performances under the artistic direction of internationally renowned band leader Noel Freidline. Back by very popular demand, vocalist Maria Howell once again graces the stage with her dynamic presence and inimitable vocal stylings. Joined by the Noel Freidline Quartet, Howell pays tribute to female artists and groups that became points of reference and influence for those who came after them. Featuring works by Carole King, Karen Carpenter, Carly Simon, Diana Ross and the Supremes, the Chiffons, and the Shirelles, Howell and Freidline will also perform selections from their recently released album “Old Devil Moon”. General admission: $35, $28 for members. $5 for students. Premier Table Seating: $300 for 6 guests and 2 bottles of wine; $200 for 4 guests and 1 bottle of wine. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
GENTRI: THE GENTLEMEN TRIO: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Pioneers of “Cinematic Pop,” GENTRI’s music pulses with lush, epic orchestration and dynamic, three-part harmony. These gentlemen have held their own onstage with Tony Award-winning vocalist Idina Menzel and with the legendary rock band, Journey. Here for their first South Carolina engagement, they will perform favorite ballads of stage and screen, as well as their original music, joined by a select ensemble of musicians from the S.C. Philharmonic. $28. 7300 College St., Irmo (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org/gentri
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
FAMILY CONNECTION 5K COLUMBIA: 9 a.m. Saturday at Saluda Shoals. Family Connection and Ainsley’s Angels are partnering on their second Midlands Area 5K and family event. Athletic complex families and children of all abilities are invited to come together to promote active lifestyles and inclusion for everyone! Thanks to Ainsley’s Angels of South Carolina, those who cannot complete a 5K on their own can now experience the thrill of crossing the finish line, as an angel rider athlete. $30 for “serious runners”; free for disabled participants. 6071 St. Andrews Rd. Padgett Mozingo, (803) 252-0914, PMozingo@FamilyConnectionSC.org. www.familyconnectionsc.org/5k/
ROSEWOOD ART AND MUSIC FESTIVAL: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday in Rockaways Parking Lot. Rosewood Art & Music Festival is a non-profit, one-day, free admittance, outdoor festival where thousands of visitors descend into the Rosewood Neighborhood to enjoy multiple stages of live entertainment, visual arts, poets, music, and more to celebrate southern arts and culture. Free and open to the public. 2719 Rosewood Dr. http://rosewoodfestival.com/
CHARLOTTE CHILDREN’S THEATER PRESENTS: MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS: 11 a.m.-Noon Saturday at Richland Library Sandhills. Mr. Popper spends his time daydreaming of adventures in far-off lands while Mrs. Popper scrimps and saves to put beans on the table. When a spirited penguin arrives on their doorstep, a new horizon (and flock) opens before them! Come along for an unforgettable adventure in this 1930’s-inspired musical, based on the classic book. Free. 763 Fashion Dr. www.richlandlibrary.com
FALL FESTIVAL AND BARBECUE FUNDRAISER: 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Woodmen of the World Life Insurance. Enjoy good food for a great cause at United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of South Carolina’s first Fall Festival and Barbecue fundraiser! Southern Belly BBQ will serve up the tasty barbecue, while SoundQuest DJ’s will spin some tunes and provide a photo booth! Lowe’s Foods of Lexington will be on hand to do a cake walk, and you’ll have a chance to win a 50/50 drawing and some exciting raffle prizes! $15 per person; free for children 12 and under. 3620 Augusta Rd., West Columbia. Alanna, (803) 926-8878, aboozer@ucpsc.org. www.ucpsc.org/events
COLA COMEDY CON: COMEDY FESTIVAL: 6 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Saturday at New Brookland Tavern, Pearlz Oyster Bar, Tapps Arts Center and Art Bar. Cola Comedy CON is Columbia's very first comedy convention/festival. This years event will be held over three days at four different venues. Early shows will be "pay what you want" style shows. Audiences will have the option of seeing six different shows for whatever they feel like paying. Each night will include a Feature Show with nationally touring headliners from New York and Los Angeles, followed by an after party featuring top local bands from around the Midlands. Early shows: free; late shows: $10. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia; Pearlz, 936 Gervais St.; Art Bar, 1211 Park St and Tapp's Arts Center, 1644 Main St. www.sodacitystandup.com/cola-comedy-con
GEORGIA BOY CHOIR: 7 p.m. Saturday at Ebenezer Lutheran Church. Patrons and friends of the arts at Ebenezer Inc. presents the Georgia Boy Choir. Free admission. 1301 Richland St. (803) 765-9430, www.patronsandfriends.org
THE 2ND ANNUAL FALL BALL: 8 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Cardi B, and Tory Lanez will bring the heat to Colonial Life Arena. The 2nd Annual Fall Ball presented by Hot103.9/93.9 is brought to you by Victory Promotions and Ben Hated, LLC. $49-$159. 801 Lincoln St. (800) 745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1
CRYSTAL’S BALL BLOOD AND DONOR MATCH DRIVE AND BAKE SALE: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church. Crystal is a friend of St. Alban’s and needs a bone marrow transplant. We will have a bake sale to raise money to offset some her medical expenses. DKMS is looking for potential donors (Peripheral Blood Stem Cell or Bone Marrow). A simple cheek swab, that you do yourself, is all you need to do. Free. 403 Park Rd., Lexington. www.redcrossblood.org. Go to “Find Blood Drive” and enter 29072. Search by date (Oct. 1), click on red arrow to choose a time.
PUMPKIN PATCH: 1-7 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s United Methodist Church. Our Pumpkin Patch is a fundraiser to support local missions in our community. We have pumpkins in all shapes and sizes. Bring your family and friends. Have your photo taken in the Patch! Pumpkin prices range from $4-$30. 513 West Church St., Batesburg. (803) 532-6968
JERRYFEST: 2-10 p.m. Sunday at Five Points Fountain. Join us for JerryFest, a day-long celebration of the life and art of the one and only Jerry Garcia! Live music will kick off at 2 p.m. with the Columbia Community Drum Circle, and continue all day with five bands rocking the stage. Come hungry and enjoy the local food vendors, along with local artisans and family friendly activities for the little ones. Fur babies are welcome, too! Don’t forget – parking is free in Five Points on Sundays, so come on down and enjoy the festivities! This event is free and open to all ages. Five Points Fountain, Saluda Ave. www.fivepointscolumbia.com
CAROLINA JAZZ SOCIETY CONCERT: 2:30-5 p.m. Sunday at Lourie Center. Enjoy jazz, ragtime and swing with Dick Goodwin, trumpet; Doug Graham, clarinet; Bruce Clark, trombone; Jim Hall, drums; Aletha Jacobs, piano. $10. Free to those under age 18. 1650 Park Circle www.carolinajazzsociety.com
FREEMAN SUNDAYS: 3 p.m. Sunday at USC School of Music Recital Hall. Freeman Sunday Concerts feature the university’s renowned music faculty in fresh and vibrant chamber music programs that pair canonic masterpieces alongside brand new works. The popular series has been raising scholarship money for more than 20 years. 5 Songs - Sergei Taneyev performed by Janet Hopkins, mezzo-soprano; Jacob Will, bass-baritone; Lynn Kompass, piano. Lament - Fang Man performed by Michael Harley, bassoon. Trio in A minor for Piano, Clarinet and Violoncello, Op. 114 - Johannes Brahms performed by Charles Fugo, piano; Joseph Eller, clarinet; Robert Jesselson, cello. $15 adults; $10 seniors, USC faculty and staff; $5 students. 813 Assembly St. www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/concerts_and_events/cornelia_freeman/index.php
AUTHOR TALK WITH REYNA GRANDE: 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Richland Library Main. Geared more toward teens and adults, engage in an author talk with award-winning novelist and memoirist Reyna Grande as she discusses her life and work. In her latest book, “The Distance Between Us”, Grande writes about her experience coming to the United States as an undocumented immigrant. An inspirational, coming-of-age story about the pursuit of a better life, her memoir offers a timely and remarkable perspective of the hopes and hardships that millions face on a daily basis. Free. 1431 Assembly St. www.richlandlibrary.com
PAN HARMONIA CONCERT: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church Based in Asheville, Pan Harmonia has created quite a name for itself across our region. Its visionary director, flutist Kate Steinbeck, has been lauded for the alluring and enchanting music she presents. This fall marks Pan Harmonia’s 18th season of exquisite and exhilarating performances. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience captivating acoustic sounds performed by world-class musicians right here in West Columbia! Free. 1000 B Ave., West Columbia. (803) 796-5948
COLA COMEDY CON: COMEDY FESTIVAL: 6 p.m.-midnight Sunday at New Brookland Tavern, Pearlz Oyster Bar, Tapps Arts Center and Art Bar. Early shows: free; late shows: $10. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia; Pearlz, 936 Gervais St.; Art Bar, 1211 Park St and Tapp's Arts Center, 1644 Main St. www.sodacitystandup.com/cola-comedy-con
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4
FLU SHOT CLINIC: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at Richland Library Eastover. Each year, hundreds of thousands of people across the United States end up hospitalized due to the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an effort to offer local residents access to preventive care, Richland Library is once again partnering with Walgreens to offer free, flu shots. Registration is not required. Just drop in during the designated times. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The flu shot clinics are open to anyone - 12 years and older. Children, ages 12 to 17, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free. 608 Main St., Eastover, www.richlandlibrary.com
HAY DAY: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Blythewood Farmers Market. The final night of the Blythewood Farmers Market will be back this year with a fun fall festival! Please join us with your whole family for a final stroll around the market, plus live bands, food trucks, pumpkin painting, and free games for the kiddos. This is our guest appreciation night and we can’t wait to say “thanks” for an amazing 2017 season! Free. 171 Langford Rd., Blythewood www.facebook.com/BlythewoodFarmersMarket
UPCOMING EVENTS
CITYLIGHT CATALYST PRAYER BREAKFAST: 7 a.m.-8:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at Columbia Metropoltan Convention Center. For the past 20 years, the CityLight/Catalyst Prayer Breakfast has served as a networking platform for Pastors, Corporate, Community and Government leaders to create a vision for our community. CityLight Prayer Groups seek to transform local communities by partnering with Churches and other organization to provide hope with our words and help with our hands. No Cost. 1101 Lincoln St. (803) 602-6369
SPEAKER @ THE CENTER: Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 5 at South Carolina State Library. Speaker @ the Center is a free series open to the public. Each event brings a South Carolina author to the library to discuss their writing process and most recent book. This month’s featured author is Kathryn Smith, “The Gatekeeper”. Books are available for purchase and signing at each event. 1500 Senate St. (803) 545-4432, http://readsc.org/speakers
DARSCREAM 2017: 2-8 p.m. Oct. 5 at Baskin Robbins and the whole shopping center community. Fundraiser for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. A family fun event; ice cream only $1.50 and food vendors, clown cone contest, face painting, bicycle safety, Capital Karate, soccer ball speed radar detector, DARE truck, TV’s “Live PD” officers, kid ID program, mounted police, police helicopter, local celebrities, DJ, live music by the Thunder Pigs and more events. Free. 4711 Forest Dr. www.rcsd.net/dare
BEHIND-THE-SCENES-TOUR: MID-CENTURY MODERN: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at 1400 Block on Kilbourne Street in Heathwood. Get an inside look at former home of Lester Bates, Jr. This architect-designed mid-century modern home is nestled in the Heathwood neighborhood. Current owners will share stories of curating modern furniture on a budget, as well as a few renovation trials and tribulations. This house showcases some of the most quintessential mid-century furnishings designed by Harvey Probber, Florence Knoll, Thayer Coggins, Heywood-Wakefield, Eero Saarinen, and Paul McCobb. The tour includes University of South Carolina professor, Dr. Lydia Brandt to enlighten guests about the architectural style of the home and extensive use of glass and open design concepts to help forge a connection with nature. Designed by Robert Jackson, Jr, whose firm, Jackson and Miller Architects, also designed Palmetto Health Baptist hospital and the former Maxwell Furniture store on Main Street. Take a walk through a home so carefully restored, you’ll feel like an extra from Mad Men. $25 for members, $30 for members; members only registration until Sept. 28. 1400 Block on Kilbourne St., Heathwood www.historiccolumbia.org/events/behind-the-scenes-tour-mid-century-modern
ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE MARIUS VALDES’ CLOSING RECEPTION: 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 5 at Richland Library Main. The exhibit, titled “Burd Brains”, showcases more than 40 new pieces, in the form of ink and digital drawings, plus several paintings in preparation for an upcoming children’s book project. Valdes plans to create and self-publish the new title in Fall 2017, which stars an introverted character, named Burd, who is having a bad day and looking for a quiet place to relax. Free. 1431 Assembly St. www.richlandlibrary.com
LEXINGTON LIVE FEATURING LIQUID PLEASURE: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Icehouse Amphitheater. Join us for the free concert series Lexington Live featuring Liquid Pleasure. Food and beverage will be for sale. After more than two decades of bringing audiences to their feet, the band Liquid Pleasure, has become a multi-cultural icon. Even from the beginning and through the present, Liquid Pleasure has never desired to follow the dream path of most bands. That is, being a major recording entity. Sometimes when they are traveling on the road, the guys get in a nostalgic mood, remembering the times past. “When we were still playing the college circuit heavily, with groups like Hootie and The Blowfish and REM. The Spinners were even scheduled to warm up for us once,” said veteran member, Melvin Farrington. Although, in 1981, when they did record an album, the band immediately focused back on what had been their mainstay from the beginning: the dance and show circuit. Free. 107 W. Main St. Lexington www.icehouseamphitheater.com
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME: 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at Town Theatre. Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film’s Academy Award-nominated score. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be “out there” observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three gentlemen vie for her attention, Frollo also embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all. $15-$25. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY: OKTOBERFEST – COLUMBIA’S GERMAN HISTORY: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Gift Shop at Robert Mills. In honor of Oktoberfest, students will learn about the history of Germans in Columbia. Germans have made their home in Columbia since its founding days. Students will explore various aspects of German life, including pretzel making and yodeling. We’ll also learn about the contribution Germans made to science and music. $5 for members; $6 for non-members. $8 for both members & non-members at the door. 1600 Blanding St. (803) 252-1770 x 36, jquint@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/homeschool-friday-oktoberfest-columbia-s-german-history
OCTOBER IS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH: 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Bridges Clubhouse. Mental Health America of SC is sponsoring a special community event with speakers, panel discussions, talent show and refreshments. Free. 2201Commerce Dr., Cayce (803) 609-3031
3RD ANNUAL SC MOON FEST MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 6 at East Point Academy. Vendors and food trucks, live performances, children’s games and crafts. Free; unless you partake in games or purchase food or items. 1401 Leaphart St., West Columbia
PRESERVATION WORKSHOP–DO’S AND DON’TS OF HISTORIC HOME RENOVATION: 9:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 7 at Seibels House. Historic Columbia and the Committee for the Restoration and Beautification of Randolph Cemetery (CRBRC) will host a preservation workshop to explore the ins and outs of renovating and maintaining a historic house. The workshop, led by Sean Stucker, director of facilities for Historic Columbia, and Staci Richey, owner of Access Preservation (which specializes in window restoration) and board member of the CRBRC, will lead attendees through a presentation and discussion that offers tips for success and that examines how to plan, to outline, and to manage a home rehab project. Participants will go on to explore work done over the centuries at the Seibels House and will have the chance to check out ongoing and recent renovations at several neighboring properties. Light refreshments will be provided. $5 for members and $10 for non-members. 1601 Richland St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, www.historiccolumbia.org/events/preservation-workshop-do%E2%80%99s-and-don%E2%80%99ts-of-historic-home-renovation
STORYTIME WITH ANIKA DENISE: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at Richland Library Main. Take part in a storytime with Anika Denise, author of several critically acclaimed books for young readers. Get a sneak peek of her newest book, “Starring Carmen!”, a vibrantly illustrated picture book featuring a young hispanic girl with a flair for the dramatic. Free. 1431 Assembly St. www.richlandlibrary.com
CONGAREE BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Historic Columbia Speedway. The 10th annual Congaree Bluegrass Festival will feature top-quality bluegrass bands that performed at our very first festival ten years ago. There will also be a free children’s area with bouncy houses and hay rides around the historic track. There will be the always popular festival food, Cloggers, a car cruise in and much more making it suitable for families of all ages. This two day event will give you the best in bluegrass music. Sunday is the Gospel Bluegrass Gathering, which will be an afternoon filled with great food and Gospel music. $10. Kids 12 and under, military/veterans and their families and Cayce residents are free. 2001 Charleston Hwy, Cayce www.congareebluegrassfestival.org
CONGAREE BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Historic Columbia Speedway. The 10th annual Congaree Bluegrass Festival will feature top-quality bluegrass bands that performed at our very first festival ten years ago. There will also be a free children’s area with bouncy houses and hay rides around the historic track. There will be the always popular festival food, Cloggers, a car cruise in and much more making it suitable for families of all ages. Sunday is the Gospel Bluegrass Gathering, which will be an afternoon filled with great food and gospel music. Free. 2001 Charleston Hwy, Cayce. www.congareebluegrassfestival.org
PALMETTO CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING: SHOWDOWN AT THE VALLEY II FEAT. THE ROCK ‘N’ ROLL EXPRESS: 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Spring Valley High School. The hottest professional wrestling company returns to Spring Valley, featuring WWE Hall of Famers “The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express” in action in Columbia for the first time in 20 years! $15 floor seats, $10 general admission bleachers. 120 Sparkleberry Ln. (803) 530-1969
MANN-SIMONS SITE VOLUNTEER TRAINING: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 9 at Mann-Simons Site. Historic Columbia invites the public to help share the history of the Mann-Simons family and become a volunteer tour guide of the newly interpreted site. This training session will consist of the following: a sample tour of the site, an overview of the family, history of the site, broad topics related to the site- Slavery, Jim Crow, Civil Rights and Urban Renewal, and a day in the life of a volunteer, which will cover logistics of giving tours and other opportunities at the site. Volunteer training is free. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided at the training. Free. 1403 Richland St. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/mann-simons-site-volunteer-training
FLU SHOT CLINIC: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Richland Library North Main. Each year, hundreds of thousands of people across the United States end up hospitalized due to the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an effort to offer local residents access to preventive care, Richland Library is once again partnering with Walgreens to offer free, flu shots. Registration is not required. Just drop in during the designated times. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The flu shot clinics are open to anyone - 12 years and older. Children, ages 12 to 17, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free. 5306 North Main St., www.richlandlibrary.com
SISTERCARE SONG BIRD CAFE: 6-8 p.m. reception; 8-10 p.m. music. Oct. 12 at USC Alumni Center. Join Edwin McCain, Kevn Kinney of Drivin N Cryin, and Emerson Hart of Tonic for a night of songs and acoustic guitars while enjoying the best southern cuisine with heavy hors d’oeuvres, open beer and wine bar, dessert station, and valet parking. $100. 900 Senate St. www.sistercare.org/events
SPIRITS ALIVE!: 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Elmwood Cemetery. Grab your flashlight and join Historic Columbia and Elmwood Cemetery staff for guided tours presenting some of Columbia’s eerie and peculiar past by the light of the moon! Different than the regular monthly tours, Spirits Alive! Cemetery Tours feature costumed tour guides, snacks and other Halloween-related activities. Admission includes tour of Elmwood Cemetery and light snacks. Reservations required. Tours begin every 30 minutes, and the last tour starts at 8:30 p.m. $8, adult and $4, youth for HC Members; $12, adult and $6, youth for non-members. 501 Elmwood Ave. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/spirits-alive
LEXINGTON LIVE FEATURING FINESSE: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Icehouse Amphitheater. Join us for the free concert series Lexington Live featuring Finesse. Food and beverage will be for sale. Comprised of some of the very best musicians in the Carolinas, The Finesse Band will keep the party rolling with a blend of Motown, R&B, and Soul material. Professionals to the core, Finesse will make sure your event receives the dedication, effort, and talent it deserves from its band, and then some! This band has an incredible stage presence, radiating energy through every song from start to finish. They’re guaranteed to keep any house rocking all night long. This high-energy band makes it their goal to make every event one to remember, and that’s a goal they achieve with gusto time after time. Free. 107 W Main St. Lexington www.icehouseamphitheater.com
CHONDA PIERCE “GETTING BACK TO FUNNY TOUR”: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:15 p.m.) Oct. 12 at Trinity Baptist Church. The best-selling female comedian of all time and beloved “Queen of Clean,” Chonda Pierce brings her “Getting Back To Funny” Tour to Cayce. Filled with uplifting and encouraging laughter and music, the evening will also feature singer/songwriter, actress and author Karyn Williams. Tickets range from $24-$49.50. 2003 Charleston Hwy, Cayce. (800) 965-9324, www.itickets.com
SOUTHERN EXPOSURE: NEW MUSIC CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at USC School of Music Recital Hall. The Southern Exposure New Music Series is devoted to exploring the rich variety of contemporary classical and world music written in the past 30 years and masterworks of the 20th century. The season opens with American Postcards Invoke, a bowed and fretted string quartet. Arrive early as hall fills to capacity for this popular series. Free. 813 Assembly St. www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/concerts_and_events/southern_exposure/index.php
KINGSMEN BREAKFAST: 8-10 a.m. Oct. 14 at Christian Life Church, Kidz Auditorium. Guest Speaker: Jimmy Tarrant, inspirational speaker and author. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends, and hear Jimmy share his heart. Be encouraged as you worship, laugh together, receive pray, and pray for each other. Guys of all ages are invited. Please let us know how many you will be coming with. Suggested donation: $3-5 per meal. Sign-up in lobby or contact: Gary Shull, (803) 238-7795, shullg@bellsouth.net. 2700 Bush River Rd. www.ChristianLifeColumbia.com. Visit Jimmy’s website: www.ManhoodMinistries.com
HARLEY HAVEN 2018 OPEN HOUSE: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 14 at Harley Haven. Help Harley Haven celebrate 27 years of business and check out the brand new 2018 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles! Demo rides 9-11 a.m., live music 1-4 p.m. with food, drinks, vendors and much more. 941 Western Ln. Irmo (803) 781-1837, www.harley-haven.com
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION FUNDRAISING CARNIVAL: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; yard sale begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 14 at The Columbia Presbyterian Community Home. Please join us for a day of family fun! Attractions will include games, food, raffles, a petting zoo, shopping, a yard sale, live music and so much more. Free. 700 DaVega Dr. (803) 227-8931, www.preshomesc.org
NEWBERRY HARVEST FESTIVAL: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14 at Enoree River Winery. Enjoy an afternoon at the winery, located just 30 minutes northwest of Columbia. Enoree River Winery’s 6th annual Wine Festival will feature (for the first time!) five local wineries, two live bands, food trucks and more. Returning guests: Proverbs 31 Winery, CityScape Winery and Mercer House Estate Winery, along with newly opened Old Rock Quarry Winery will start pouring at noon. Guests are welcome to relax in the winery on blankets and chairs as musical favorites, The Time Pirates, and festival newcomers, Passing Worth, take the stage. Hungry? Columbia food truck, Disco Pig Barbecue, will be serving barbecue and franks all afternoon. Plus, don’t forget to browse the fine arts and handcrafted items that will be on display. Early bird: adult, $25; under 21, $10; under 5 free. After Sept. 30: adult, $30. 1650 Dusty Rd., Newberry www.enoreeriverwinery.com/shop-online-1
FLU SHOT CLINIC: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Richland Library Edgewood Outpost. Each year, hundreds of thousands of people across the United States end up hospitalized due to the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an effort to offer local residents access to preventive care, Richland Library is once again partnering with Walgreens to offer free, flu shots. Registration is not required. Just drop in during the designated times. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The flu shot clinics are open to anyone - 12 years and older. Children, ages 12 to 17, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free. 2336 Elmwood Ave., www.richlandlibrary.com
USC WIND ENSEMBLE CONCERT: 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Koger Center for the Arts. Join conductor Tonya Mitchell and trombonist Michael Wilkinson, the USC School of Music’s newest faculty members, as they make their Koger Center debuts. Steven Bryant’s virtuosic new trombone concerto, commissioned by the USC Wind Ensemble, will receive its USC premiere. Free. 1051 Greene St. www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/ensembles/usc_bands/concert_bands/wind_ensemble_2017_18_season.php
ALLEN UNIVERSITY GRADUATE AND PROFESSIONAL FAIR: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 16 at William E. Johnson Campus Center. Allen University will host its annual graduate and professional school fair. We invite you to attend for the opportunity to meet graduate school representatives from around the country. Free for students. 2400 Taylor St. (803) 376-5704
ONGOING EVENTS
LEXINGTON FARMER’S MARKET: 9 a.m.-Noon Saturdays at Lexington Square Park. Through Sept. 30. The Town of Lexington Farmers Market is primarily intended as a farmer/grower and local artisan market that uses a community-friendly atmosphere to promote, support and encourage local production, while educating citizens on the benefits of eating local, fresh produce and supporting local artists and the Certified SC program. 205 E. Main St. Walker Brewer, (803) 358-7275, www.lexsc.com
BLYTHEWOOD FARMER’S MARKET: 4-7 p.m. every Wednesday through October at Doko Meadows Park. 171 Langford Rd., Blythewood www.facebook.com/BlythewoodFarmersMarket
PUMPKIN PATCH: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays, thru Oct. 31 at St. John’s United Methodist Church. Our Pumpkin Patch is a fundraiser to support local missions in our community. We have pumpkins in all shapes and sizes. Bring your family and friends. Have your photo taken in the Patch! Pumpkin prices range from $4-$30. 513 West Church St., Batesburg. (803) 532-6968
CHAPIN FARMER’S MARKET: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. the first Saturdays of the month through October. On the 100 block of Clark Street, downtown. Chapin residents have a new place to buy fresh produce, handmade items like candles and soaps, and participate in interactive demonstrations that promote healthy eating and active lifestyles. The market will provide opportunities for locals to access fresh produce, meats and other related agricultural products along with some handmade arts and crafts, health and wellness information, and live music. www.chapinsc.com
SHEPHERD’S CENTER OF ST. ANDREWS: ADVENTURES IN LEARNING FALL SESSION: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 14 at Ashland United Methodist Church. Adventures in Learning is an all-volunteer interfaith learning program for people aged 50 and above. The registration fee gives members a choice of classes and activities at each hour. A variety of classes, both serious and light, is available. Teachers include professors, active and retired, from USC and Columbia College, as well as experts from the community with specific areas of knowledge. Offerings this session include Gifts of the World’s Great Religions, Confederates and Controversy, Shakespeare and the Nature of Evil, Beginning Bridge, Chair Yoga, Origins of Rock n Roll, Line Dancing, Ukulele, Continuing Spanish, and Digging Up the Past: Archaeology in South Carolina. $35 for all sessions; lunch available for an additional $7; weekly. 2600 Ashland Rd. (803) 731-9394, www.shepherdscenterofstandrews.org
ART CLASSES: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. Monday thru Saturdays at City Art. Art classes for adults, usually one day per week for six weeks. Some one day Saturday workshops. Watercolor painting, oil painting and specialty workshops. Cost varies. 1224 Lincoln St. www.cityartonline.com
OPEN MIC NIGHT/SIN NIGHT: 8 p.m.-midnight Mondays at World of Beer. WOB is hosting an open mic night. Come out and jam or enjoy some live tunes with David Sink! Also, try one of our mouthwatering sliders or Guiness Brats for only $5. Happy Hour is every Monday- Friday 4-7 p.m. and service industry night starts at 8 p.m. with $3 house bourbon and house vodka. 902 Gervais St. (803) 509-6020, www.worldofbeer.com/Locations/TheVista
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Mondays at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try standup. Get your chance at New Brookland Tavern. Free for ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. 122 State St., West Columbia. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 9-11 p.m. Mondays at the Melton Memorial Observatory. The historic observatory on USC’s Horseshoe is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to stop in and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
RIVER RAT BREWERY TACO TUESDAYS: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at River Rat Brewery. Every Tuesday Chef Taylor prepares some of his famous tacos. Two tacos for only $7! Trust us you do not want to miss out. Come get you some! 1231 Shop Rd. www.riverratbrewery.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 10 p.m. Build with Emmet and his Master Builder friends in “The Lego Movie 4-D Experience” at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Also, don’t miss a live sky tour at 6 p.m. and “Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure” at 7 p.m. in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. Planetarium, 4-D Theaters shows and blockbuster exhibit tickets are an additional $5 each. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, www.richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WINE TASTING: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays at The Aristocrat Fine Wine & Craft Cocktails. Join us every Wednesday evening for our weekly wine tasting. Each week consists of different varietals to try. As our vow to support wine culture and encourage future wine lovers in Columbia, our weekly tastings give the opportunity for guests to learn about new wines, experiment with vintages you are unfamiliar with, cultivate your wine knowledge, try before committing to a glass or bottle, and just mingle with other wine lovers or your friends in an upscale atmosphere. $5. 1001 Washington St. www.facebook.com/TheAristocratSC
30 SECOND ROCKS: 9 p.m. Wednesdays at Tin Roof. Are you ready to ROCK the Hump? We will test your song title knowledge from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today’s hits! Prizes every round and a chance to win up to $250 cash! Hosted by Jonathan Payne. Free and Fun! Come eat, drink and get your rock on! 1022 Senate St. (803) 771-1558, www.tinroofcolumbia.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. Shop at City Roots Farmers Market for a great selection of local products from local farmers in a relaxed farm setting. Featuring fresh, organic produce grown at City Roots’ farm, plus Carolina coastal seafood, pasture-raised beef, pork, lamb and poultry, free range eggs, artisan breads and baked goods, organic maize products (grits), fresh milk and butter, and farm-fresh cheese. Enjoy a beverage while you shop; there’s craft beer and wine available for purchase. Each week will feature different food trucks, music, tastings and specials. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
SC STATE FARMERS MARKET: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays in West Columbia. The State Farmers Market campus in Columbia houses the Phillips Market Center, Consumer Protection Division, privately owned wholesale businesses, farmer’s sheds, The Market Restaurant, and additional state managed wholesale facilities and sheds. Consumers can shop year round for fresh produce, specialty products, and artisan items. The peak season for locally grown produce runs from April through early October. 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia. http://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agricultural-services/state-farmers-markets/sc-state-farmers-market/
HISTORIC COLUMBIA’S HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY PROGRAMS: 10-11:30 a.m. on the first Friday of the month. Each month’s program is from and includes hands-on activities while students learn and explore different themes and historic sites with Historic Columbia. Homeschool Friday programs are designed for students of elementary and middle school age levels. Homeschool Friday is open to families and homeschool groups of less than 10 students. For larger groups, we recommend arranging a separate visit to explore that month’s topic. Program participants should gather in the Gift Shop at Robert Mills on the day of the program unless otherwise noted. The cost is per student, with an accompanying adult free. $5 for members, $6 for non-members and $8 for both members and non-members at the door. 1616 Blanding St. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/homeschool-friday-oktoberfest-columbia-s-german-history
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
