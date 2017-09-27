Here are some foodie event hints: prost, peanuts, pints

Food events
Soda City Oktoberfest: Enjoy local craft beers and some German fare in this extended Saturday market. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 1500 block of Main Street. www.sodacitysc.com.
Palmetto Peanut Boil: Register your team now for your chance to be named the goober king or queen. Live music, kids’ entertainment, good food and boiled peanuts! Proceeds benefit The Animal Mission and the Ronald McDonald House. Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2900 block of Devine Street. https://palmettopeanutboil.com.
Pints at the Park: Relax at the ballpark and enjoy more than 100 craft beers, live music and football on the video board. Ages 21 and over only to drink; wristbands provided with ID. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Spirit Communications Park, 1640 Freed St. Ticket levels include designated driver ($10, unlimited soft drinks and a pretzel), general admission ($50, unlimited tastings and special-edition tasting glass) and VIP ($80, unlimited tastings, tasting glass, exclusive craft beers, early admission at 5 p.m. and access to the Club Lounge buffet) at www.firefliestickets.com and the park’s box office.
The 2017 Food Access Summit: If you want more insight into food policy and the role it plays in a healthy food system, this summit will provide an overall view. With panel discussions and facilitated breakout sessions, participants will come away with the social policy tools, training and action oriented ideas to educate and organize others to support a food system that is equitable for all. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin will be giving the keynote address. 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, Columbia Conference Center, 169 Laurelhurst Ave. Tickets are $20 per person at www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-food-access-summit-tickets-36211751323 and include lunch.
Clean Eatz, a Wilmington, North Carolina-based healthy lifestyle food chain, will open a second Midlands location at 5550 Forest Drive in Forest Acres.
In addition to a regular menu that features such items as “good for you” nachos made with sweet potato chips, build-a-bowls of healthy ingredients, burgers (turkey, black bean or bison), wraps and flatbreads, Clean Eatz also features a selection of pre-portioned family meals on the Clean Eatz Meal Plan (plans range from 5 to 21 meals). www.cleaneatz.com
Clean Juice joins the list of tenants at the Lowes Foods-based Lexington Square shopping center on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.
The Charlotte-based chain features healthy juices, smoothies, acai bowls and avocado toast. Clean Juice also offers a series of pre-packaged cleansing products – for one-to five-day cycles – to help you detox your body. www.cleanjuicebar.com
