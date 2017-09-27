Boo! Three frightening events you don’t want to miss

It’s not even October yet, but a few local Halloween-themed attractions are already open or opening soon.
From haunted houses that make you feel like you’ve walked onto the set of “The Walking Dead,” to parties honoring Edgar Allen Poe, something wicked this way comes.
Shamelessly Hot’s Festival of Poe
When: Thursday, Sept. 28, through Saturday, Sept. 30.
Where: Frame of Mind, 140 State St., West Columbia.
What’s scary about it: Edgar Allen Poe stories as told through puppets’ “unique” (read: creepy) views by Lyon Hill and friends (Thursday); a double-feature movie night showing “The Case of Magnolia Dew” and “The Masque of Red Death” (Friday); and the Festival of Poe Big Show (Saturday), with performances for this night by Maria Palacio, Joe Daniels, Ali Harsey, Lula Houp Garou, Taloolah Love and headliner Maria Bella. Hosted by emcee Sadie Hawkins.
Ticket information: (803) 988-1065, www.shamelesslyhot.com/shamelessly-hots-festival-of-poe
Hall of Horrors Haunted Attraction
When: Saturday, Sept. 30, through Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Where: 1153-B Walter Price St., Cayce
What’s scary about it: This is a two-part terror. First, there’s an outdoor “mission” where you (and a few brave souls) are tasked with surviving a zombie experience. Armed with a Nerf-style gun, your mission – should you choose to accept it – is threefold: find the doctor who created the antidote for zombies, find the antidote itself, and escape with both. Oh, but there’s more. You have only 10 minutes to navigate this maze of fences, wires and wood pallets while “killing” zombies whose mission is to tear away the two flags you’re given. Lose them both, and you’re “dead.”
Meanwhile, back at the haunted house, this year’s theme is “Origins.” For three years, Doctor Darling has terrorized and tormented guests with his depraved experiments and monster creations. But how did he become so evil? Find out while making your way (quickly!) through his childhood home, with haunting glimpses into his abusive childhood, his orphaned adolescence, and his isolated years of medical residency. Try to keep your head about you, while screaming said head off.
Not scared yet? The Hall also offers “blackout nights,” where all you’ll have is a glow stick to light your way. Good luck!
Ticket information: (803) 814-5858, www.hallofhorrors.com
Deceased Farms
When: Friday, Sept. 22, through Saturday, Nov. 4.
Where: 382 Olde Farm Road, Lexington.
What’s scary about it: This year, the popular farm has combined two attractions into one continuous self-guided haunt. With six buildings in total, you may lose your voice and your mind all at the same time. You’ll start with a 3-D nightmare described as a “unique, mind-warping trip.” Wearing 3-D glasses, your eyes will play tricks on you as monsters, 3-D effects and even artwork attack your senses (and sanity).
From there, you’ll find yourself in the middle of a “dark and desolate farm inhabited by unspeakable creatures hoping to make you this year’s harvest.” Your challenge: Make it through 2 acres of dark cornfields with horrors hiding behind the stalks. (Oh, did I forget to mention the monsters are allowed to TOUCH YOU?!)
And back by popular demand is the zombie paintball-shooting gallery and coffin fire pit, where you can enjoy s’mores or a cold one to calm your nerves.
Ticket information: (803) 530-9434, www.deceasedfarm.com
