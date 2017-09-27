Tallulah probably isn’t what you think

When Dianne’s on Devine closed in 2013, many wondered what would replace the upscale dining establishment. That question was answered in January 2017 when Russell P. Jones and his wife, Monica, opened Tallulah.
Many patrons have assumed from its name (a family name), swanky decor and the location’s history that the restaurant would be reserved for special occasions and fancy affairs. That’s hardly the case.
“We want people to realize this is a place they can come and have a relaxed lunch or dinner,” Russell said. “It’s not a stuffy fine-dining restaurant. I think when we first opened, people had that perception.”
“Our rail drinks are $6, $7,” added Monica. “The $11 drinks are our specialty cocktails.”
And special they are. Described as “twists on the classics,” the cocktail menu comprises six seasonal drinks – always including one sparkling, one gin, one whiskey, one rum, etc. – sourcing many ingredients from local farmers markets like City Roots. Just about everything else is made in-house – from the tonic to the vermouth to the bitters.
The Spanish tiger combines tequila, Campari, ginger syrup, house-made lemongrass bitters (the lemongrass is from City Roots) and lemon.
The Grammy’s Manhattan is the house-made vermouth, bourbon, Angostura, a brandied cherry and orange peel.
“People love Manhattans; they don’t care the time of year,” Monica said.
“And we always have red wine that we can turn into vermouth,” Russell added.
These two drinks will stay on the menu going into fall. A newer addition is tentatively named the “dark and spicy” (a play on a dark and stormy). The drink is made with Copper Horse Hot vodka, Thai ginger bitters made in-house, lime juice, a simple syrup made in-house, Muddy River spiced rum and a floater of Taylor Fladgate port, for added color.
“Our clientele appreciates that we’re using local ingredients,” Monica said. “We know exactly what’s in everything we’re doing. So if someone has an allergy or despises lemon, we can make a modification.”
So where do they hope to see Tallulah in a few years’ time?
“Turning into a big neighborhood restaurant,” Russell said. “We really want to have that regular crowd with the locals but see it as a neighborhood hangout.”
Tallulah
WHEN: 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; 4:30-10:30 p.m. Saturdays; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sundays; closed on Mondays.
WHERE: 2400 Devine St.
INFO: (803) 400-2300, www.tallulahsc.com
WORTH NOTING: Tuesday nights, $25 bottle of wine nights (list of 20-30 bottles); Wednesday nights, live music with Reggie Sullivan; Thursdays, happy hour tastings with a different theme every week. Will sponsor an “industry night” once a month. First up – A “Rocky Horror Picture Show”-themed Halloween industry night on Saturday, Oct. 28. Also planned are Friendsgiving in November and Festivus in December. Dates TBD.
