South Carolina natives chosen for NBC’s ‘The Voice’

On Monday’s season 13 premiere of “The Voice,” Columbia native Mitchell Lee was chosen for Blake Shelton’s team after his performance of Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Hold My Hand.” Lee, 29, caught the attention of three of the coaches – Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson and Blake Shelton, in that order – citing his mother’s death as the reason he decided to put his designs of being a dentist on hold to pursue his passion: singing.
“You sound country to me, and that might just be the South Carolina coming out in your voice,” said Shelton to the handsome woodworker who currently lives in Nashville. Lee responded with, “I can’t lie, I’m pretty southern. But I like rock.”
On the second night, Ashland Craft, 21, from Piedmont, SC, impressed the judges with her rendition of “You Are My Sunshine,” putting a country twang on it that caught the attention of three judges as well – Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus, who she ultimately chose as her mentor.
Shelton told Craft, “There hasn’t been a voice like yours on country radio since Gretchen Wilson.”
Cyrus said she would like to turn Craft into “the punk rock Dolly Parton.”
Monday’s premiere drew 10.4 million viewers who wanted to see Jennifer Hudson make her debut as a judge and Miley Cyrus return for a second season. Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have been with the show since its inception.
Both Lee and Craft’s auditions have the internet buzzing — but Lee is the front runner, as Shelton has mentored five winning “Voice” contestants. Might Lee be his sixth? Or will it be Craft? Stay tuned!
“The Voice” Blind Auditions return at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 on NBC
