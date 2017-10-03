The Nick celebrates five years on Main

“Cheers to five years!”
Hard to believe but five years ago The Nickelodeon Theatre, South Carolina’s only non-profit art house cinema, moved from its south Main location at 937 Main Street after 30 years to 1607 Main Street. The new location – sandwiched between Mast General and King Jewelers – has seen more than 300,000 moviegoers who enjoy their picks of independent-style films and kitschy “low brow” cinema.
To celebrate, the theater is throwing itself a party. “Cheers to five years” will treat patrons to trivia in the lobby of the theater, discounts on beer and wine at concessions, free slices of cake and food for purchase by Mimie’s Delect-A-Bowls. A free surprise screening is set for 8:10 p.m. (Stay tuned to the Nickelodeon’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for clues about the film.)
“In celebrating this milestone, we are so grateful to donors and moviegoers who continue to invest in the Nickelodeon and our mission,” said Alison Kozberg, director of the Nickelodeon Theatre in a release. “We couldn’t be more proud of this facility, our role in the community and our plans for the future of this organization.”
In 2005, the City of Columbia worked with the board of the Nickelodeon Theatre and the owners of the historic Fox Theatre property to acquire their current location. The city, corporate sponsors, foundations and hundreds of private donors all pitched in to help the Nick raise over $5,000,000 to complete the renovations of the building in 2012.
If you go: ‘Cheers to Five Years’
When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 (during First Thursday on Main)
Address: 1607 Main St.
Additional information: (803) 254-8234, www.nickelodeon.org
