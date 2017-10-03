Where this Columbia wedding planner likes to eat oysters

Carrie Turner and Michelle Chamoures may be lifetime rivals when it comes to football but the two best friends have found common ground in a career together.
Turner, a University of South Carolina graduate, and Chamoures, a graduate of Clemson University, founded The White Box – a customized wedding planning kit designed to suit the needs of the busy millennial couple. Priced at $299, The White Box offers couples the best of both worlds – customized design and wedding expertise from Turner and Chamoures, two experienced wedding planners, delivered to a couple’s door without the high costs of a full-service planner, saving couples time and money.
Here, Turner shares how she still likes to Go Columbia when she returns to her alma mater.
EAT
My favorite lunch spot by far is Groucho’s. It is very nostalgic to my college years in Columbia. The 45 sauce never disappoints. Motor Supply Co. will always hold a dear spot in my heart. I used to work at the Blue Marlin and the food was always consistent and fresh. Eating at The Oak Table is on my to-do list. Can’t wait to have the opportunity to dive in there.
DRINK
Saluda’s is always a great special-occasion place with a great view. Grill Marks has a refreshing milkshake for kids – and adults. Hunter-Gatherer is a total classic spot for a friendly craft beer.
SEE
Seeing friends from college years. I met some of my best friends during these years. There is an unexplainable bond that is there. The one thing that draws everyone together will forever be football games. Seeing the players run onto the field while “2001” is blaring is truly magical. And I could spend an entire day at Soda City Market. So easy to get lost in the food and vendors. One of the best markets I have been to for sure.
LISTEN
The best thing about Columbia is that there is a large selection of restaurants that have live musicians. I always loved that in college. Willy’s (Bar and Grill) was a classic happy hour spot because of the music and oysters. Speaking of oysters, I love attending the SC Oyster Festival to eat and listen to some great tunes.
PLAY
I play a lot now having a 2-year-old. Trucks, dirt and giggles are a regular part of my day. Outside of that, family activities are the most fun – road trips to the beach to visit my brother and USC alumni events are something we look forward to a lot.
