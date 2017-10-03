Indie rockers, YouTube rapper, radio-friendly country band to play in Columbia

Manchester Orchestra
Manchester Orchestra will perform in support of their newest album, “A Black Mile to the Surface.” This renowned indie rock band from Atlanta plays songs rich in harmonies and expansive chord arrangements.
With Tigers Jaw, emotive indie punk; and Foxing, indie rock.
7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $22.50-$25. www.musicfarm.com
Other concerts around town
Froggy Fresh: Popularized through YouTube for his song “The Baddest,” this rapper portrays the half-joking, half-seriousness of an internet generation. With musician, actor, and puppeteer David Liebe Hart and local indie rock band Those Lavender Whales. 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $15 in advance; $18, day of; $50, meet and greet. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Old Dominion: This radio-friendly band mixes traditional country sounds with modern rock and pop, and were nominated for two Country Music Awards last year. With Charlie Worsham. Proceeds benefit former USC baseball coach Chad Holbrook’s Win Anyway Foundation. 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $30-$50. www.thetownship.org
Josh Roberts & The Hinges: Rock band from Charleston mixing the classic with the new. With locals Barnwell (indie folk) and Watson Village (rock and pop). 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
First Thursday Afterparty: After enjoying the sights and sounds of Main Street’s First Thursday event, come see a dynamic after-party concert at Tapp’s Arts Center. Featuring Cyberbae (local dreampop), 6ixx (local artist), and D__dn_m_ (noise pop). 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $6. www.tappsartscenter.com
Adrian Michael Band: Pop rock band with hooks and poppy riffs. With Marley Erin, Albatross, and Paisley Marie. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
