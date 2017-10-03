Manchester Orchestra will perform Friday, Oct. 6, at Music Farm Columbia.
Manchester Orchestra will perform Friday, Oct. 6, at Music Farm Columbia. Amy Harris Invision file photo via AP
Manchester Orchestra will perform Friday, Oct. 6, at Music Farm Columbia. Amy Harris Invision file photo via AP

Go Columbia

Indie rockers, YouTube rapper, radio-friendly country band to play in Columbia

By Ony Ratsimbaharison

Special to Go Columbia

October 03, 2017 6:02 PM

Manchester Orchestra

Manchester Orchestra will perform in support of their newest album, “A Black Mile to the Surface.” This renowned indie rock band from Atlanta plays songs rich in harmonies and expansive chord arrangements.

With Tigers Jaw, emotive indie punk; and Foxing, indie rock.

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $22.50-$25. www.musicfarm.com

Other concerts around town

Froggy Fresh: Popularized through YouTube for his song “The Baddest,” this rapper portrays the half-joking, half-seriousness of an internet generation. With musician, actor, and puppeteer David Liebe Hart and local indie rock band Those Lavender Whales. 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $15 in advance; $18, day of; $50, meet and greet. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Old Dominion: This radio-friendly band mixes traditional country sounds with modern rock and pop, and were nominated for two Country Music Awards last year. With Charlie Worsham. Proceeds benefit former USC baseball coach Chad Holbrook’s Win Anyway Foundation. 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $30-$50. www.thetownship.org

Josh Roberts & The Hinges: Rock band from Charleston mixing the classic with the new. With locals Barnwell (indie folk) and Watson Village (rock and pop). 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

First Thursday Afterparty: After enjoying the sights and sounds of Main Street’s First Thursday event, come see a dynamic after-party concert at Tapp’s Arts Center. Featuring Cyberbae (local dreampop), 6ixx (local artist), and D__dn_m_ (noise pop). 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $6. www.tappsartscenter.com

Adrian Michael Band: Pop rock band with hooks and poppy riffs. With Marley Erin, Albatross, and Paisley Marie. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?
How Sakura does sushi 0:42

How Sakura does sushi
How to get a sneek peek of new Hunter-Gatherer brewery before it opens 1:03

How to get a sneek peek of new Hunter-Gatherer brewery before it opens

View More Video