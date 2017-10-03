Why Thomas Rhett’s Columbia concert date is special

“Eventful” doesn’t adequately explain the past five years for country music sensation Thomas Rhett.
Perhaps a better description is “life changing.”
Rhett certainly thinks so – he named his latest album “Life Changes.”
“My life has never changed this much in a short span of time,” Rhett says on his website.
Since his wedding in 2012, Rhett has become a household name among country music fans. He has had eight No. 1 hits, with his first, “It Goes Like This,” in 2013. He has sold out arenas, and he has become a father of two daughters under 2 years old.
Rhett, one of country music’s newest and brightest stars, will perform a concert 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Colonial Life Arena.
Here are five things about Thomas Rhett that will make you feel like you know him – and make you like him:
1. Rhett is actually his middle name.
And his dad’s name.
Rhett was born Thomas Rhett Akins Jr. on March 30, 1990. The 27-year old’s father is country music star Rhett Akins, who along with singing a few hit songs in the 1990s has written songs for country music stars such as Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.
Akins has written a few songs for his son, including his first No. 1 hit, “It Goes Like This.” On Rhett’s newest album, Akins wrote “Drink a Little Beer” and contributes guest vocals.
And by the way, Rhett also has written songs for other country music stars, including Aldean, Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line.
2. He has two adorable daughters under the age of 2.
Rhett’s personal life is perhaps one of the reasons he has become one of country music fans’ favorite performers.
And it’s the inspiration for his new album, “Life Changes.” Because boy, his has. The album was recorded while Rhett and his wife, Lauren, were in the process of adopting 22-month-old Willa Gray from Uganda and awaiting the birth of their almost 2-month-old, Ada James.
Lauren met the orphaned Willa in 2016 during a visit to Uganda with the charity organization 147 Million Orphans. At the time, the couple had been trying to have a baby for a while and had just begun to explore adopting a child.
They were finalized the adoption and brought Willa to their Nashville, Tennessee, home in May. By then, they knew they were expecting Ada, who was born Aug. 12.
3. His wife and daughters have been a big influence on his music.
Rhett’s family is a favorite topic among entertainment publications like People magazine, and with good reason – it’s a great, fairy tale-like story.
His huge hit, “Die A Happy Man,” was autobiographical. It’s about his wife, who he met in kindergarten, befriended in sixth grade, dated in high school, broke up with in high school – and married in 2012. In fact, he and Lauren will celebrate their five-year anniversary on the day of Rhett’s concert at Colonial Life Arena. The song’s chorus:
And I know that I can’t ever tell you enough
That all I need in this life is your crazy love
If I never get to see the Northern lights
Or if I never get to see the Eiffel Tower at night
Oh, if all I got is your hand in my hand
Baby, I could die a happy man
“Die A Happy Man” was nominated for a Grammy Award, won Single of the Year from the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Awards, Top Country Songs from Billboard Music Awards, and Song of the Year from American Country Countdown Awards. And it topped the charts for six weeks.
4. His latest album is more than country.
Rhett’s website promotes “Life Changes” as having “coming-of-age country ballads, heartland rock & roll anthems, EDM-influenced pop tracks and R&B slow jams all wrapped together by the songwriting skills and elastic vocals of a frontman who’s willing to shine a light on his own milestones and mistakes.”
Some examples:
▪ “Sweetheart” has Rhett transforming himself into a 1950s crooner. It’s a modernized doo-wop song inspired by childhood trips to his grandparents’ house, where he spent afternoons listening to records by the Drifters and Carole King.
▪ “Leave Right Now” and “Marry Me” are mid-tempo ballads underscored by big, booming beats.
▪ “Drink a Little Beer” – the song written by his father, who contributes guest vocals to the track – is a flashback to the 1970s, when country songs featured Telecaster guitars and phaser pedals.
▪ “Kiss Me Like a Stranger,” channels the soft-rock sounds of the Bee Gees and Hall & Oates.
5. He listens to more than country.
One writer recently asked Rhett about the music he listens to. He said his Spotify playlist included Drake, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande.
If you go
Thomas Rhett with Dan + Shay and Walker Hayes
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12.
WHERE: Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St.
TICKETS: From $28 at www.ticketmaster.com.
