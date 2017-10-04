More Videos

Go Columbia

This annual event lets you create art with professionals

By Lezlie Patterson

Special to Go Columbia

October 04, 2017 12:04 PM

Walking along Riverfront Park always offers scenic views for those looking for an escape from the daily grind.

On Oct. 7, there will be even more to see than the soothing river vistas and nature’s landscapes.

On Saturday, take a stroll at Riverfront Park and experience art among the natural beauty at the second annual Art Along the Trail. The Columbia Art Center and park rangers with the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department offer an interactive visual and performing arts experience.

“This is a great way to blend nature with art,” says Brenda Oliver, cultural arts program coordinator and director of the Columbia Art Center. “It allows people to get out to see the north end of Riverfront and to experience art in a family fun way.”

The free event features artists staged along the Columbia Canal and the park’s trail to provide interactive experiences for guests in a variety of mediums.

“There will be a lot of interactive things for children and adults,” Oliver says. “We’ve expanded this year. We have a few more artists than we did last year, which we’re excited about. Some artists will be selling their work.”

Art on display includes paintings, pottery, wood, pieces with gourds and pine needles, conservation art and more.

“It keeps doing better each year,” Oliver says.

Some of the artists “along the trail” include:

▪ Yasmeen Zakkary, painting.

▪ David Smith, painting.

▪ Sharon Funderburk, painting.

▪ Irene Newmann, pottery.

▪ Samantha Yager, recycling.

▪ Jerry Daw, wood.

▪ Jester Jane Burton, painting.

▪ Keith Tolen, painting and crafts.

▪ Sean McGuinness, conservation.

▪ Laureatte Kirkland, pottery.

▪ Alice and Kathy Poynor, painting.

▪ Linda Lake, gourds and pine needles.

▪ Joan Sorenson, wood.

▪ Columbia Art Center, pottery.

If you go

Art Along the Trail

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 7.

Where: Riverfront Park, 4122 River Drive.

Cost: Free.

Worth noting: Rain date is Oct. 28.

