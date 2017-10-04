Here’s your chance to “Just Kick it” with Xscape

Online only presale tickets for Xscape’s much lauded reunited tour, “The Great Xscape,” go on sale Thursday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The R&B group – comprised of Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and sisters La Tocha and Tamika Scott – that brought you such great 90’s R&B hits as “Who Can I Run To” and “Understanding” will perform all their memorable songs at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
The group will be joined on tour by special guests Monica and Tamar Braxton. The show will be hosted by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Nene Leakes.
For ticket information visit: www1.ticketmaster.com
Comments