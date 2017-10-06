Six great noodle places in Columbia

Friday, Oct. 6, is National Noodle Day. Here’s where you can get some noodles to nosh on in Columbia.
For pho, the Vietnamese noodle pronounced “fuh,” try Pho Viet on Decker or in Five Points. The noodles come in a giant bowl of broth and the protein of your choice — vegetarian options are available. We like the Pho Tai Chin Nam, a mix of noodles, rare steak, brisket and flank. And don’t forget to add in the cilantro, peppers and lime! (803) 779-4077 or 2300 Decker Blvd, www.allmenus.com/sc/columbia/298184-pho-viet-restaurant/menu/
Menkoi Ramen House serves traditional Japanese noodle bowls in the heart of the Vista. Try the Spicy Ramen bowl with yellow noodles and marinated boiled pork in a spicy ramen soup. 1004 Gervais St., www.facebook.com/MenkoiColumbia/
Pasta Fresca offers a wide range of Italian pasta dishes prepared with fresh natural ingredients. For a lighter fare, try the seared scallops with roma tomatoes, asparagus and lemon butter with your choice of noodle. 4722 Forest Dr., pasta-fresca.net.
Cafe Strudel’s Seafood Mac & Cheese makes the list for pure decadence. Seared scallops, shrimp, bacon, goat cheese, cheddar and cavatappi pasta... yum! 300 State St., West Columbia, www.cafestrudel.com.
Nick’s House of Pizza is homestyle, comforting Greek pasta. Simple is best with the Grecian pasta dish of spaghetti covered with feta, Greek seasoning and olive oil. 1082-A Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, www.nickshouseofpizzarestaurant.com
Finally, the pad Thai or Vietnamese buns at Golden Chopstix in West Columbia are great noodle dishes. Both are so good, we recommend them both — beef, chicken, pork or tofu choices available. 1505 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia, www.allmenus.com/sc/west-columbia/40581-golden-chopstix-vietnamese-thai-restaurant/menu/.
