Best of the rest: Events for Oct. 10 and beyond

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10
GARDEN SPROUTS: AUTUMN: 3-4 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Sandhills. Celebrate the changing seasons and enjoy stories and songs about fall. Afterward, we will replace our summer flowers with hardy autumn plants. Free. 763 Fashion Dr. www.richlandlibrary.com
HAROLD BRANHAM ART RECEPTION: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Shives Gallery at Doko MAnor An art reception featuring Harold Branham’s newest series of work “A Year on the River”. Twelve pieces of original artwork of beautiful Lake Wateree. Free. 171 Langford Rd., Blythewood www.bravoblythewood.com
TIN MAN TUESDAYS: 5-10 p.m. Tuesday at South Carolina State Museum. Guests can experience the Museum of Oz after hours with Oz trivia at 6 p.m., museum ghost tours at 7 p.m., special planetarium shows like Skies over Oz at 6 p.m. and HalloScream Laser Lights at 7 p.m., night sky observing and The Wizard of Oz 4-D Experience™. The museum will be open late every Tuesday until 10 p.m. General admission for Tin Man Tuesday is 2 for $10. Adult (13-61): $8.95, Seniors (62 +): $7.95, Children (3-12): $6.95, Infants 2 and under: Free. 301 Gervais St. www.scmuseum.org
TIM CONROY BOOK LAUNCH - THEOLOGIES OF TERRAIN: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Consumption. Chapin-based boutique publishing company, Muddy Ford Press, announces a new series of books, “The Laureate Series”, with the publication of “Theologies of Terrain” by Tim Conroy, edited by Columbia poet laureate, Ed Madden. At the launch party Conroy will read from the publication. “The purpose of The Laureate Series is to celebrate the tradition of poetry that is born to South Carolinians and to promote and honor the relationship between mentor and protégé, advocate and postulant, poet and poet,” says publisher Dr. Robert Jolley. Poets laureate in South Carolina are invited to work independently with a poet of their choice who has not yet had a book of poetry published. Muddy Ford Press will publish the new author’s book and provide her or him with a number of copies of the book, as well as arrange for readings and promotion of the book. Free. 933 Main St. www.facebook.com/events/1931898847061513
TRW: WRECK THIS JOURNAL: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Ballentine. It’s Teen Read Week, and we want to help you Unleash Your Story. Break out of your creative rut or just jump-start your imagination by totally demolishing a journal. Register online. Free. 1200 Dutch Fork Rd. www.richlandlibrary.com
INDIE AUTHOR WEEK: TECHNIQUES OF TENACITY: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Main. Join us for a workshop, designed to develop writing discipline. Taught by James D. McCallister, a two-time South Carolina Writer’s Workshop and SC Fiction Project awardee as well as a 2012 Faulkner-Wisdom finalist. Register online. Free. 1431 Assembly St. www.richlandlibrary.com
LEX CO MASTER GARDENER VOLUNTEERS PROGRAM: PROPAGATION: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce-W Columbia branch Library. This GLaM (Garden Like a Master) program will lead you to discover an inexpensive and easy way to get new plants from plants you already have. A Lexington Co Master Gardener Volunteer (LCMGV) will discuss propagation from seeds, cuttings, layering and other methods. Free. 1500 Augusta Rd. West Columbia. www.LCMGV.org
FREDERICK DOUGLASS...NO TURNING BACK: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Sandhills. Frederick Douglass, one of our greatest American heroes, was an electrifying orator, abolitionist, Christian leader, writer and newspaper editor, with great wit and wisdom. He thrilled audiences across America and England in his quest to abolish slavery and create true freedom and equality in America. In this captivating and emotional one-act play, Actors’ Theatre of South Carolina brings Douglass back to life and invites the audience to experience, first-hand, an incredible moment in American history. Free. 763 Fashion Dr. www.richlandlibrary.com
MONSIEUR MAYONNAISE: 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Nickelodeon Theatre. An audacious documentary, offering an utterly unique take on Nazis, comics and history. Filmmaker Philippe Mora uncovers his father’s remarkable friendship with Marcel Marceau and how the two of them saved thousands of Jewish lives by stuffing secret resistance documents in baguettes dripping with garlicky mayonnaise that Nazi border guards would refuse to handle. $11. 1607 Main St. www.columbiajewishfilmfestival.com
TWELFTH NIGHT: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Drayton Hall Theatre. One of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. A madcap tale of mistaken identity and unrequited love. After a shipwreck, twins Sebastian and Viola become stranded — and separated — on the island kingdom of Illyria. To survive, Viola disguises herself as a man (Cesario), so she can work for the nobleman Orsino, whom she secretly loves. Her new identity piques the romantic interest of the Lady Olivia, who is being courted by Orsino. When Viola’s long-lost brother shows up and is mistaken by Olivia as Cesario, the love triangle becomes even more delightfully entangled. $15-$22. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/draytonhall
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11
FIRE SAFETY STORYTIME: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Richland Library Eastover. Get a close-up look at a real fire engine and learn about fire safety from Richland County firefighters. Free. 608 Main St., Eastover www.richlandlibrary.com
MIDLANDS TECHHIRE INFORMATION SESSION: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richland North Main. The Midlands TechHire program offers scholarships, training, internships and career opportunities to young adults, ages 17-29, in the high-growth IT field. Free. 5306 North Main St. www.richlandlibrary.com
SC STATE FAIR: Noon-10 p.m. Wednesday at the SC State Fair Grounds. Its the first day of the 148th annual state fair. Each October, the fair brings you 12 days of exhibits, competitions, food, rides, and big name entertainment! Today admission is just $1. 1200 Rosewood Dr. www.scstatefair.org
ANNUAL SUSTAINING LEADERSHIP AWARD CEREMONY AND KEYNOTE ADDRESS: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday at Darla Moore School of Business - Johnson Performance Hall. The Sustaining Leadership award recognizes the CEO who has demonstrated a strong personal commitment to building a leadership legacy through developing a pipeline of talent while delivering superior financial, reputational, and social performance. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature inaugural winner, Michael Lamach, Chairman and CEO of Ingersoll Rand, who will accept the 2017 the award and deliver the keynote address on building effective leaders. Register to attend for free online. Mr. Lamach has transformed the culture of Ingersoll Rand through a strategic approach to managing the talent with a strong emphasis on building a diverse workforce and inclusive work environment. In his address he will discuss how he has done so and the value it has created for Ingersoll Rand’s shareholders, employees, and customers. 1014 Greene St. www.sc.edu/calendar/uofsc/public
FLU SHOT CLINIC: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Richland Library North Main. Each year, hundreds of thousands of people across the United States end up hospitalized due to the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an effort to offer local residents access to preventive care, Richland Library is once again partnering with Walgreens to offer free, flu shots. Registration is not required. Just drop in during the designated times. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The flu shot clinics are open to anyone - 12 years and older. Children, ages 12 to 17, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free. 5306 North Main St., www.richlandlibrary.com
TRW PODCASTING: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at Richland Library Ballentine. It’s Teen Read Week, and we want to help you Unleash Your Story. Your voice is a part of your story, and this time, we don’t mean metaphorically. Learn some of the best ways to start a podcast. Free. 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo www.richlandlibrary.com
INDIE AUTHOR WEEK: DECISIONS, DECISIONS! MAKING THE RIGHT ONE FOR YOUR BOOK: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Richland Library Main. Join us for a conversation with mystery writer Wanda Craig about the countless decisions one has to make when working with a self-publishing company. From determining how to distribute your book to selecting a cover design, learn how to effectively weigh your self-publishing options. Free. 1431 Assembly St. www.richlandlibrary.com
FROM HOBBYIST TO ENTREPRENEUR: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Richland Library Main. Are you looking to “take the leap” from hobbyist to entrepreneur? If so, you will want to join Kasie Whitener, President of Clemson Road Creative, as she discusses key factors to consider when determining your business’s viability. This class will also discuss basic business models, hiring choices, business planning and other growth questions. This class is an introduction to building a business from scratch. Register here. Free. 1431 Assembly St. www.richlandlibrary.com
TWELFTH NIGHT: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Drayton Hall Theatre. One of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. A madcap tale of mistaken identity and unrequited love. After a shipwreck, twins Sebastian and Viola become stranded — and separated — on the island kingdom of Illyria. To survive, Viola disguises herself as a man (Cesario), so she can work for the nobleman Orsino, whom she secretly loves. Her new identity piques the romantic interest of the Lady Olivia, who is being courted by Orsino. When Viola’s long-lost brother shows up and is mistaken by Olivia as Cesario, the love triangle becomes even more delightfully entangled. $15-$22. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/draytonhall
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12
EDGEWOOD PLAN REVEAL: 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Tillis Center. Local residents can see and feel how their input helped shape the renovation and reconfiguration of the 7,000 square-foot building, located at 2101 Oak Street, as well as the extension of space outdoors. They can also interact with our staff and the architects, asking any questions that they may have about the construction project. Free. 2111 Simpkins Ln. www.buildingyourlibrary.com
MUSICAL DRAW: 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Richland Library Eastover What can music inspire you to create? Similar to Musical Chairs, Musical Draw is an activity in which every 15 minutes, a different song is played, and you can use the material provided or bring your own materials to create your own unique, one-of-a-kind art based on what you hear. Free. 608 Main St., Eastover www.richlandlibrary.com
TRW SCAVENGER HUNT: 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Richland Library Ballentine It’s Teen Read Week, and we want to help you Unleash Your Story. Go hunting through the library to find the story that you would like to tell. Free. 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo www.richlandlibrary.com
SISTERCARE SONG BIRD CAFE: 6-8 p.m. reception; 8-10 p.m. music. Thursday at USC Alumni Center. Join Edwin McCain, Kevn Kinney of Drivin N Cryin, and Emerson Hart of Tonic for a night of songs and acoustic guitars while enjoying the best southern cuisine with heavy hors d’oeuvres, open beer and wine bar, dessert station, and valet parking. $100. 900 Senate St. www.sistercare.org/events
INDIE AUTHOR WEEK PANEL DISCUSSION: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Richland Library Main. Join us for a panel conversation featuring local indie authors James D. McCallister, Carla Damron, Shigeharu Kobayashi and Deena Bouknight. Free. 1431 Assembly St. www.richlandlibrary.com
SPIRITS ALIVE!: 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday at Elmwood Cemetery. Grab your flashlight and join Historic Columbia and Elmwood Cemetery staff for guided tours presenting some of Columbia’s eerie and peculiar past by the light of the moon! Different than the regular monthly tours, Spirits Alive! Cemetery Tours feature costumed tour guides, snacks and other Halloween-related activities. Admission includes tour of Elmwood Cemetery and light snacks. Reservations required. Tours begin every 30 minutes, and the last tour starts at 8:30 p.m. $8, adult and $4, youth for HC Members; $12, adult and $6, youth for non-members. 501 Elmwood Ave. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/spirits-alive
LEXINGTON LIVE FEATURING FINESSE: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday at Icehouse Amphitheater. Join us for the free concert series Lexington Live featuring Finesse. Food and beverage will be for sale. Comprised of some of the very best musicians in the Carolinas, The Finesse Band will keep the party rolling with a blend of Motown, R&B, and Soul material. Professionals to the core, Finesse will make sure your event receives the dedication, effort, and talent it deserves from its band, and then some! This band has an incredible stage presence, radiating energy through every song from start to finish. They’re guaranteed to keep any house rocking all night long. This high-energy band makes it their goal to make every event one to remember, and that’s a goal they achieve with gusto time after time. Free. 107 W Main St. Lexington www.icehouseamphitheater.com
CHONDA PIERCE “GETTING BACK TO FUNNY TOUR”: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:15 p.m.) Thursday at Trinity Baptist Church. The best-selling female comedian of all time and beloved “Queen of Clean,” Chonda Pierce brings her “Getting Back To Funny” Tour to Cayce. Filled with uplifting and encouraging laughter and music, the evening will also feature singer/songwriter, actress and author Karyn Williams. Tickets range from $24-$49.50. 2003 Charleston Hwy, Cayce. (800) 965-9324, www.itickets.com
THE FOG OF WAR DOCUMENTARY: 7 p.m. Thursday at Stavros Lecture Hall, Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. Subtitled “Eleven Lessons from the Life of Robert S. McNamara”, this Oscar winning Best Documentary tells the story of America as seen through the eyes of former Secretary of Defense under Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson. Interviews with McNamara illuminate the questions of how much violence is justified in war, what is the threat of nuclear war, and ultimately who was responsible at the top for the Vietnam war. Running time: 1 hour 47 minutes. Followed by brief discussion. Part of the Peace Film Series sponsored by the Carolina Peace Resource Center and Peace Studies, Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. Free. 1000 Wildwood Ave. www.carolinapeace.org
TWELFTH NIGHT: 8 p.m. Thursday at Drayton Hall Theatre. One of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. A madcap tale of mistaken identity and unrequited love. After a shipwreck, twins Sebastian and Viola become stranded — and separated — on the island kingdom of Illyria. To survive, Viola disguises herself as a man (Cesario), so she can work for the nobleman Orsino, whom she secretly loves. Her new identity piques the romantic interest of the Lady Olivia, who is being courted by Orsino. When Viola’s long-lost brother shows up and is mistaken by Olivia as Cesario, the love triangle becomes even more delightfully entangled. $15-$22. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/draytonhall
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13
MISS BLYTHEWOOD & MISS BLYTHEWOOD TEEN REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Friday at Blythewood High School Auditorium. 2nd annual preliminary pageant, seeking contestants for Miss Blythewood Teen (Ages 13-17) & Miss Blythewood (Ages 18-24). Pageant Dates TBD at Blythewood High School Auditorium. Free. 10901 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood www.missblythewoodqueens.com
FRIENDSHIP BAPTIST COMMUNITY JOB FAIR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Church. Job fair. Free. 1237 House St. Trey Nickleson, (803) 898-1239, Trey.Nickelson@dss.sc.gov
WEBSTER UNIVERSITY’S JOB FAIR: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at Columbia Campus. Job fair. Free. 100 Gateway Corporate Blvd. Trey Nickleson, (803) 898-1239, Trey.Nickelson@dss.sc.gov
YAZHOU POP!: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Library Eastover. Enjoy an hour of the best that Richland Library has to offer in Asian Music, Anime, Manga, Dramas and more. Free. 608 Main St., Eastover www.richlandlibrary.com
JASPER VARIETY SHOW AND MAGAZINE RELEASE PARTY: 7 p.m. Friday at Tapp’s Arts Center. In the spirit of classic variety and talk shows, the Jasper Project will celebrate the release of the Fall 2017 issue of Jasper Magazine with our first ever variety show, hosted by 2017 JAY finalist in theatre Mandy Applegate Bloom, and featuring stars from the current and previous issues of Jasper Magazine. The evening will be simple, casual, intimate, and decidedly lo-tech. Sort of like eavesdropping on conversations between Mandy and our guests in a comfy living room setting as they talk about their work, what inspires them as artists, and where they hope to see their art go. The added bonus is that not only will there be interviews but there will be performances, too. The night will feature Jasper cover artist Dogon Krigga, Kayla Cahill and The Mothers sketch and improve comedy troupe, Mark Rapp, Andrew Stinson, the 12 finalists for Jasper Artists of the Year, the top ten selected filmmakers from 2nd Act Film Festival, Michael Krajewski with some interactive audience antics, and the guest list keeps growing.There will be a cash bar operated by Tapp’s Arts Center. $10. 1644 Main St. www.JasperProject.org
LISTENING TO MURDER: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST PANEL: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Library Main. Whether it’s a miscarriage of justice, a cold case or the current trial sensation gripping the nation, true crime makes for an amazing listen. No one knows this better than the hosts of the popular podcasts Accused, Breakdown, and Undisclosed. Reporters Amber Hunt and Bill Rankin and Law Professor Colin Miller will join us to discuss their work, the cases they’ve covered and the current true crime phenomenon. Free. 1431 Assembly St. www.richlandlibrary.com
SOUTHERN EXPOSURE: NEW MUSIC CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Friday at USC School of Music Recital Hall. The Southern Exposure New Music Series is devoted to exploring the rich variety of contemporary classical and world music written in the past 30 years and masterworks of the 20th century. The season opens with American Postcards Invoke, a bowed and fretted string quartet. Arrive early as hall fills to capacity for this popular series. Free. 813 Assembly St. www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/concerts_and_events/southern_exposure/index.php
TWELFTH NIGHT: 8 p.m. Friday at Drayton Hall Theatre. One of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. A madcap tale of mistaken identity and unrequited love. After a shipwreck, twins Sebastian and Viola become stranded — and separated — on the island kingdom of Illyria. To survive, Viola disguises herself as a man (Cesario), so she can work for the nobleman Orsino, whom she secretly loves. Her new identity piques the romantic interest of the Lady Olivia, who is being courted by Orsino. When Viola’s long-lost brother shows up and is mistaken by Olivia as Cesario, the love triangle becomes even more delightfully entangled. $15-$22. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/draytonhall
SLAMMIN’ BETTY: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at Home Team Tavern. Live free music. Covers of your favorite hard rock bands such as Rage Against the Machine, Alice n Chaines, Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen, Guns and Roses, Limp Bizkit, Buck Cherry and much more! Free. 5122 Bush River Rd. www.facebook.com/HomeTeamTavern
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14
KINGSMEN BREAKFAST: 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Christian Life Church, Kidz Auditorium. Guest Speaker: Jimmy Tarrant, inspirational speaker and author. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends, and hear Jimmy share his heart. Be encouraged as you worship, laugh together, receive pray, and pray for each other. Guys of all ages are invited. Please let us know how many you will be coming with. Suggested donation: $3-5 per meal. Sign-up in lobby or contact: Gary Shull, (803) 238-7795, shullg@bellsouth.net. 2700 Bush River Rd. www.ChristianLifeColumbia.com. Visit Jimmy’s website: www.ManhoodMinistries.com
STEP IT UP WALK: 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Drew Wellness Center. The Columbia chapter of the National Federation of the Blind of SC will have our 2nd annual Step it up Walk for the meet the blind month. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9 a.m. Be sure to bring a friend, neighbor or another family member to enjoy this great event! $20. 2101 Walker Solomon Way. (803) 603-2098, Tiffiny Mitchell, president. www.nfbofsc.org
2017 TOURNAMENT OF BANDS: 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at District 2 Stadium at Blythewood High School. Tournament of Bands is an annual marching band competition hosted by Blythewood and Ridge View High Schools. Free. 10901 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood www.facebook.com/events/122635111692400/?active_tab=about
HARLEY HAVEN 2018 OPEN HOUSE: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Harley Haven. Help Harley Haven celebrate 27 years of business and check out the brand new 2018 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles! Demo rides 9-11 a.m., live music 1-4 p.m. with food, drinks, vendors and much more. 941 Western Ln. Irmo (803) 781-1837, www.harley-haven.com
“SHARE THE COLOR” FOOD WORKSHOPS – HANDS-ON FAMILY ACTIVITY: 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Subway restaurant. Timed around “World Food Day” (Oct. 16), the “Share the Color” food workshops will cover basic nutrition information with a hands-on sub making activity and free lunch. Children will also receive a take-home food explorer coloring book. Space is limited and registration is required through Eventbrite. Free. 432 McNulty St., Blythewood. https://sharethecolor-midlands.eventbrite.com
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION FUNDRAISING CARNIVAL: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; yard sale begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at The Columbia Presbyterian Community Home. Please join us for a day of family fun! Attractions will include games, food, raffles, a petting zoo, shopping, a yard sale, live music and so much more. Free. 700 DaVega Dr. (803) 227-8931, www.preshomesc.org
BRICKUNIVERSE LEGO FAN EXPO: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Release the builder within at BrickUniverse Columbia, the ultimate LEGO lover’s paradise! Choose from Saturday or Sunday admission, and experience hands-on LEGO attractions and activities built to inspire, educate, and entertain. This fun, family-friendly event will have tons of amazing LEGO creations to gawk at, building zones to unleash your creative energy, guest speakers and more in the LEGO theater, and vendors selling the latest LEGO sets, mini-figures, and accessories. $15. 1101 Lincoln St. www.brickuniverse.com/columbia
AUNTIE EM’S FALL HARVEST FESTIVAL: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at South Carolina State Museum. Celebrate the beginning of fall with Auntie Em, Dorothy and friends at the South Carolina State Museum, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The festival presents a mixture of opportunities for guests to enjoy South Carolina barbeque and food, craft beer, live bluegrass music, artist demonstrations, kid friendly Wizard of Oz activities and more outside and inside the museum. Free-$8.95. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4999, www.scmuseum.org
NEWBERRY HARVEST FESTIVAL: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Enoree River Winery. Enjoy an afternoon at the winery, located just 30 minutes northwest of Columbia. Enoree River Winery’s 6th annual Wine Festival will feature (for the first time!) five local wineries, two live bands, food trucks and more. Returning guests: Proverbs 31 Winery, CityScape Winery and Mercer House Estate Winery, along with newly opened Old Rock Quarry Winery will start pouring at noon. Guests are welcome to relax in the winery on blankets and chairs as musical favorites, The Time Pirates, and festival newcomers, Passing Worth, take the stage. Hungry? Columbia food truck, Disco Pig Barbecue, will be serving barbecue and franks all afternoon. Plus, don’t forget to browse the fine arts and handcrafted items that will be on display. Early bird: adult, $25; under 21, $10; under 5 free. After Sept. 30: adult, $30. 1650 Dusty Rd., Newberry www.enoreeriverwinery.com/shop-online-1
FLU SHOT CLINIC: 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Richland Library Edgewood Outpost. Each year, hundreds of thousands of people across the United States end up hospitalized due to the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an effort to offer local residents access to preventive care, Richland Library is once again partnering with Walgreens to offer free, flu shots. Registration is not required. Just drop in during the designated times. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The flu shot clinics are open to anyone - 12 years and older. Children, ages 12 to 17, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free. 2336 Elmwood Ave., www.richlandlibrary.com
TWELFTH NIGHT: 8 p.m. Saturday at Drayton Hall Theatre. One of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. A madcap tale of mistaken identity and unrequited love. After a shipwreck, twins Sebastian and Viola become stranded — and separated — on the island kingdom of Illyria. To survive, Viola disguises herself as a man (Cesario), so she can work for the nobleman Orsino, whom she secretly loves. Her new identity piques the romantic interest of the Lady Olivia, who is being courted by Orsino. When Viola’s long-lost brother shows up and is mistaken by Olivia as Cesario, the love triangle becomes even more delightfully entangled. $15-$22. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/draytonhall
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15
BRICKUNIVERSE LEGO FAN EXPO: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Release the builder within at BrickUniverse Columbia, the ultimate LEGO lover’s paradise! Choose from Saturday or Sunday admission, and experience hands-on LEGO attractions and activities built to inspire, educate, and entertain. This fun, family-friendly event will have tons of amazing LEGO creations to gawk at, building zones to unleash your creative energy, guest speakers and more in the LEGO theater, and vendors selling the latest LEGO sets, mini-figures, and accessories. $15. 1101 Lincoln St. www.brickuniverse.com/columbia
DOLLAR SUNDAY: WOODROW WILSON FAMILY HOME: 1-4 p.m. Sunday at The Gift Shop at Robert Mills. Residents of Richland and Lexington Counties are invited to take a guided tour of one of our historic house museums for just $1! This month, visit the Woodrow Wilson Family Home. General admission prices apply for any house tours after the first. Walk-ins welcome! Tours leave at the top of the hour. Purchase admission and meet for tours at the Gift Shop at Robert Mills. $1. 1616 Blanding St. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/dollar-sunday-WWFH-2
SUNDAY SHORTS, FEATURING JOE’S VIOLIN AND SC STUDENT SHORT FILM COMPETITION AWARDS: 2 p.m. Sunday at The Nickelodeon Theatre. Joe’s Violin, an Oscar nominated short, tells the story of a 91 year old Holocaust survivor who donates a violin, acquired in exchange for a pack of cigarettes in a displaced persons camp, to a 12 year old girl in the Bronx. The film shows how the power of music can bring light in the darkest of times and how a small act can have a great impact. Free. 1607 Main St. www.columbiajewishfilmfestival.com
USC WIND ENSEMBLE CONCERT: 4 p.m. Sunday at Koger Center for the Arts. Join conductor Tonya Mitchell and trombonist Michael Wilkinson, the USC School of Music’s newest faculty members, as they make their Koger Center debuts. Steven Bryant’s virtuosic new trombone concerto, commissioned by the USC Wind Ensemble, will receive its USC premiere. Free. 1051 Greene St. www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/ensembles/usc_bands/concert_bands/wind_ensemble_2017_18_season.php
THE LAST LAUGH: 5:30 p.m. Sunday at The Nickelodeon Theatre. An A-list roster of comedians, including Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, Sarah Silverstein and Chris Rock, as well as Holocaust survivors, ponder the controversial outer limits of comedy and more specifically, Holocaust humor. Archival material is used throughout the film which will surely create lively post-viewing discussions. $11. 1607 Main St. www.columbiajewishfilmfestival.com
MONDAY, OCTOBER 16
“SHARE THE COLOR” FOOD WORKSHOPS – HANDS-ON FAMILY ACTIVITY: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday at Subway restaurant. Timed around “World Food Day” (Oct. 16), the “Share the Color” food workshops will cover basic nutrition information with a hands-on sub making activity and free lunch. Children will also receive a take-home food explorer coloring book. Space is limited and registration is required through Eventbrite. Free. 101 Sparkleberry Crossing Rd. https://sharethecolor-midlands.eventbrite.com
ALLEN UNIVERSITY GRADUATE AND PROFESSIONAL FAIR: 2-5 p.m. Monday at William E. Johnson Campus Center. Allen University will host its annual graduate and professional school fair. We invite you to attend for the opportunity to meet graduate school representatives from around the country. Free for students. 2400 Taylor St. (803) 376-5704
UPCOMING EVENTS
“SHARE THE COLOR” FOOD WORKSHOPS – HANDS-ON FAMILY ACTIVITY: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 18 at Subway restaurant. Timed around “World Food Day” (Oct. 16), the “Share the Color” food workshops will cover basic nutrition information with a hands-on sub making activity and free lunch. Children will also receive a take-home food explorer coloring book. Space is limited and registration is required through Eventbrite. Free. 2465 Main St., Elgin https://sharethecolor-midlands.eventbrite.com
“SHARE THE COLOR” FOOD WORKSHOPS – HANDS-ON FAMILY ACTIVITY: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Subway restaurant. Timed around “World Food Day” (Oct. 16), the “Share the Color” food workshops will cover basic nutrition information with a hands-on sub making activity and free lunch. Children will also receive a take-home food explorer coloring book. Space is limited and registration is required through Eventbrite. Free. 851 Hwy. 378, Lexington. https://sharethecolor-midlands.eventbrite.com
LEXINGTON LIVE FEATURING THE ROOT DOCTORS: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Icehouse Amphitheater. Join us for the free concert series Lexington Live featuring the Root Doctors. Food and beverage will be for sale. The Doctors are in...And their prescription of choice is a proverbial hair-of-the-dog, one-two punch. You know, treat the ailment with a dose of cure by the same name. Free. 107 W Main St. Lexington www.icehouseamphitheater.com
“SHARE THE COLOR” FOOD WORKSHOPS – HANDS-ON FAMILY ACTIVITY: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at Subway restaurant. Timed around “World Food Day” (Oct. 16), the “Share the Color” food workshops will cover basic nutrition information with a hands-on sub making activity and free lunch. Children will also receive a take-home food explorer coloring book. Space is limited and registration is required through Eventbrite. Free. 2002 Bear Village Ct., Newberry. https://sharethecolor-midlands.eventbrite.com
POPS: BRITISH INVASION: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. We celebrate all the Queen’s horses and men, composers, and hitmakers in this concert featuring the best of Britannia. $30. 7300 College St., Irmo www.harbisontheatre.org/tickets-productions/pops-british-invasion
FLU SHOT CLINIC: Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 25 at Richland Library Southeast. Each year, hundreds of thousands of people across the United States end up hospitalized due to the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an effort to offer local residents access to preventive care, Richland Library is once again partnering with Walgreens to offer free, flu shots. Registration is not required. Just drop in during the designated times. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The flu shot clinics are open to anyone - 12 years and older. Children, ages 12 to 17, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free. 7421 Garners Ferry Rd., www.richlandlibrary.com
FLU SHOT CLINIC: Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Richland Library Ballentine. Each year, hundreds of thousands of people across the United States end up hospitalized due to the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an effort to offer local residents access to preventive care, Richland Library is once again partnering with Walgreens to offer free, flu shots. Registration is not required. Just drop in during the designated times. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The flu shot clinics are open to anyone - 12 years and older. Children, ages 12 to 17, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free. 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo www.richlandlibrary.com
ONGOING EVENTS
CHAPIN FARMER’S MARKET: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. the first Saturdays of the month through October 7. On the 100 block of Clark Street, downtown. Chapin residents have a new place to buy fresh produce, handmade items like candles and soaps, and participate in interactive demonstrations that promote healthy eating and active lifestyles. The market will provide opportunities for locals to access fresh produce, meats and other related agricultural products along with some handmade arts and crafts, health and wellness information, and live music. www.chapinsc.com
PUMPKIN PATCH: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays, thru Oct. 31 at St. John’s United Methodist Church. Our Pumpkin Patch is a fundraiser to support local missions in our community. We have pumpkins in all shapes and sizes. Bring your family and friends. Have your photo taken in the Patch! Pumpkin prices range from $4-$30. 513 West Church St., Batesburg. (803) 532-6968
SHEPHERD’S CENTER OF ST. ANDREWS: ADVENTURES IN LEARNING FALL SESSION: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 14 at Ashland United Methodist Church. Adventures in Learning is an all-volunteer interfaith learning program for people aged 50 and above. The registration fee gives members a choice of classes and activities at each hour. A variety of classes, both serious and light, is available. Teachers include professors, active and retired, from USC and Columbia College, as well as experts from the community with specific areas of knowledge. Offerings this session include Gifts of the World’s Great Religions, Confederates and Controversy, Shakespeare and the Nature of Evil, Beginning Bridge, Chair Yoga, Origins of Rock n Roll, Line Dancing, Ukulele, Continuing Spanish, and Digging Up the Past: Archaeology in South Carolina. $35 for all sessions; lunch available for an additional $7; weekly. 2600 Ashland Rd. (803) 731-9394, www.shepherdscenterofstandrews.org
ART CLASSES: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. Monday thru Saturdays at City Art. Art classes for adults, usually one day per week for six weeks. Some one day Saturday workshops. Watercolor painting, oil painting and specialty workshops. Cost varies. 1224 Lincoln St. www.cityartonline.com
OPEN MIC NIGHT/SIN NIGHT: 8 p.m.-midnight Mondays at World of Beer. WOB is hosting an open mic night. Come out and jam or enjoy some live tunes with David Sink! Also, try one of our mouthwatering sliders or Guiness Brats for only $5. Happy Hour is every Monday- Friday 4-7 p.m. and service industry night starts at 8 p.m. with $3 house bourbon and house vodka. 902 Gervais St. (803) 509-6020, www.worldofbeer.com/Locations/TheVista
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Mondays at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try standup. Get your chance at New Brookland Tavern. Free for ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. 122 State St., West Columbia. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 9-11 p.m. Mondays at the Melton Memorial Observatory. The historic observatory on USC’s Horseshoe is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to stop in and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
RIVER RAT BREWERY TACO TUESDAYS: 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays at River Rat Brewery. Every Tuesday Chef Taylor prepares some of his famous tacos. Two tacos for only $7! Trust us you do not want to miss out. Come get you some! 1231 Shop Rd. www.riverratbrewery.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 10 p.m. Build with Emmet and his Master Builder friends in “The Lego Movie 4-D Experience” at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Also, don’t miss a live sky tour at 6 p.m. and “Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure” at 7 p.m. in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. Planetarium, 4-D Theaters shows and blockbuster exhibit tickets are an additional $5 each. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, www.richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WINE TASTING: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays at The Aristocrat Fine Wine & Craft Cocktails. Join us every Wednesday evening for our weekly wine tasting. Each week consists of different varietals to try. As our vow to support wine culture and encourage future wine lovers in Columbia, our weekly tastings give the opportunity for guests to learn about new wines, experiment with vintages you are unfamiliar with, cultivate your wine knowledge, try before committing to a glass or bottle, and just mingle with other wine lovers or your friends in an upscale atmosphere. $5. 1001 Washington St. www.facebook.com/TheAristocratSC
30 SECOND ROCKS: 9 p.m. Wednesdays at Tin Roof. Are you ready to ROCK the Hump? We will test your song title knowledge from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today’s hits! Prizes every round and a chance to win up to $250 cash! Hosted by Jonathan Payne. Free and Fun! Come eat, drink and get your rock on! 1022 Senate St. (803) 771-1558, www.tinroofcolumbia.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. Shop at City Roots Farmers Market for a great selection of local products from local farmers in a relaxed farm setting. Featuring fresh, organic produce grown at City Roots’ farm, plus Carolina coastal seafood, pasture-raised beef, pork, lamb and poultry, free range eggs, artisan breads and baked goods, organic maize products (grits), fresh milk and butter, and farm-fresh cheese. Enjoy a beverage while you shop; there’s craft beer and wine available for purchase. Each week will feature different food trucks, music, tastings and specials. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
SC STATE FARMERS MARKET: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays in West Columbia. The State Farmers Market campus in Columbia houses the Phillips Market Center, Consumer Protection Division, privately owned wholesale businesses, farmer’s sheds, The Market Restaurant, and additional state managed wholesale facilities and sheds. Consumers can shop year round for fresh produce, specialty products, and artisan items. The peak season for locally grown produce runs from April through early October. 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia. http://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agricultural-services/state-farmers-markets/sc-state-farmers-market/
HISTORIC COLUMBIA’S HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY PROGRAMS: 10-11:30 a.m. on the first Friday of the month. Each month’s program is from and includes hands-on activities while students learn and explore different themes and historic sites with Historic Columbia. Homeschool Friday programs are designed for students of elementary and middle school age levels. Homeschool Friday is open to families and homeschool groups of less than 10 students. For larger groups, we recommend arranging a separate visit to explore that month’s topic. Program participants should gather in the Gift Shop at Robert Mills on the day of the program unless otherwise noted. The cost is per student, with an accompanying adult free. $5 for members, $6 for non-members and $8 for both members and non-members at the door. 1616 Blanding St. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/homeschool-friday-oktoberfest-columbia-s-german-history
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
