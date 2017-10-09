Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com
Go Columbia

Last call for discounted SC State Fair tickets

By Dwaun Sellers

dsellers@thestate.com

October 09, 2017 3:31 PM

We’re just a day away from the 148th South Carolina State Fair opening day and if you want to get your hands on discounted tickets you better act fast.

Advanced tickets and advanced ride vouchers will be on sale till Tuesday, Oct. 10. Discounted tickets for entry are $7 and $25 for advanced ride vouchers. Tickets are normally $10 for entry and $30 ($35 on weekends) for ride vouchers, respectively.

Tickets will cost $1 on opening day, Wednesday, Oct. 11, available for purchase (cash only!) at the gate. Gates will open at noon.

Parking in the fairgrounds lot is $5. Cash only.

And in case you were wondering, there are no University of South Carolina home football games during the fair this year.

The 2017 SC State Fair will run from Oct. 11-22, located at 1200 Rosewood Dr. To purchase your advanced tickets visit local Walgreens stores or www.scstatefair.org

