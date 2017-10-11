Mind erasers and brain hemorrhages at Home Team Tavern

On Friday the 13th, the Home Team Tavern will celebrate three months in business. Not that the location is new to the bar scene. Back in 2013, when co-owner Steele Spivey started working there, it was a Wild Hare. Then it became Halftime Sports Cantina, then Game Time, then Top Shelf Tavern, all before finding its footing as Home Team Tavern.
“I know a lot of faces out here, so I’d like to think we have a lot of support,” said Spivey. “I’ve seen some of the same customers since 2013, but we see new faces every weekend.”
Since taking over the location, Spivey and co-owner VJ Pridgen have renovated, painting the interior, adding pool tables and mounting 16 TVs that patrons mostly watch for Sunday NFL games. The new Tiki bar is what Spivey considers “a gold mine,” citing the end-of-summer bash – complete with a waterslide and DJ – that drew more than 100 people.
Now, Spivey and Pridgen have turned their attention to Halloween and are ushering it in with two drink specials: the candy corn mind eraser and the brain hemorrhage shot.
The mind eraser “has the coffee liqueur at the bottom, like a regular mind eraser, but I was thinking about Halloween colors,” Spivey said. “So the RumChata was the white part, topped with UV orange, and it does look like candy corn. It’s tasty.”
The brain hemorrhage shot consists of peach schnapps, Bailey’s and grenadine.
“It’s cool to watch because it’s layered with the peach schnapps on the bottom and the Bailey’s on top so when you drop the grenadine syrup in, it makes (the shot) look like a brain hemorrhage.”
Not in the mood for a brain hemorrhage or having your mind erased? Then try the bar’s most popular cocktail, electric lemonade, made with Endless Summer rum, blue curacao, sour and lemon lime soda. The bar’s most popular shot, the home team shot, is similar, made with Endless Summer rum, blue curacao and peach schnapps.
“A lot of ladies like the summer rum. It has a beachy taste. It’s fruity,” said Spivey.
In addition to cocktails, the bar has eight beers on draft, five of which are craft beers.
Overall, Spivey is happy with how far they’ve come and can see Home Team Tavern feeling like, well, home for its customers.
“We’ve completely turned it around,” Spivey said of the location. “I’m looking forward to seeing what the future brings.”
Home Team Tavern
WHEN: 3 p.m.-2 a.m. weekdays; 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
WHERE: 5122 Bush River Road, Irmo.
